Jun. 17, 2021

Premio pa sostenibile e resiliente 2021 CoME-EAsy

Premio PA sostenibile e resiliente 2021 progetto Horizon 2020 CoME EAsy

Premio pa sostenibile e resiliente 2021 CoME-EAsy

  1. 1. #forumpa2021 www.forumpa2021.it PA SOSTENIBILE E RESILIENTE 2021 Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile In collaborazione con
  2. 2. FORUM PA 2021 "PA Sostenibile e Resiliente 2021» Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile SOGGETTO PROPONENTE: SPES Consulting TITOLO DELLA SOLUZIONE: CoME EAsy CATEGORIA: Misurare la sostenibilità AMBITO: Città ed infrastrutture principale, ma anche ambiente ed energia e partecipazione.
  3. 3. FORUM PA 2021 "PA Sostenibile e Resiliente 2021» Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile GRUPPO DI LAVORO Ing. Chiara Tavella, con 20 anni di esperienza sui temi della sostenibilità ed innovazione per le PA, per SPES Consulting è coordinatore del progetto H2020 e del gruppo di lavoro che conta sulla partecipazione di Agenzie nazionali (ADEME, Austrian Energy Agency, MYE Luxembourg, Romanian Green Building Council) o regionali (Casaclima, Voralberg Energy Institute, Syndicat Reidener Kanton,…) di 7 nazioni ed il supporto di alcuni esperti partner tecnici This project has received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under Grant Agreement No. 785033. 5 Project Coordinator & Partners Partners: Coordinator: AGENCE DE L'ENVIRONNEMENT ET DE LA MAITRISE DE L'ENERGIE (ADEME) OSTERREICHISCHE ENERGIEAGENTUR AUSTRIAN ENERGY AGENCY (AEA) ENCO ENERGIE CONSULTING AG (ENCO) B. & S.U. BERATUNGS- UND SERVICE-GESELLSCHAFT UMWELT MBH (BSU) AGENZIA PER L'ENERGIA ALTO ADIGE - CASACLIMA (AEACC) MT PARTENAIRES INGENIERIE (MTPi) BRANDES ENERGIE AG (BRE) MY ENERGY GIE (MYE) ASOCIATIA ROMANIA GREEN BUILDING COUNCIL (RoGBC) ENERGIEINSTITUT VORARLBERG VEREIN (EIV) WIENFLUSS INFORMATION.DESIGN.SOLUTIONS KG (WIENFLUSS) INTERKOMMUNALES SYNDIKAT REIDENER KANTON (SIRC) SPES CONSULTING (SPES)
  4. 4. FORUM PA 2021 "PA Sostenibile e Resiliente 2021» Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile PRESENTAZIONE DELLA SOLUZIONE 1/2 Il progetto mira a facilitare, supportare ed incrementare l'impegno delle autorità locali nel loro percorso verso una politica climatica sostenibile, intelligente ed efficace, secondo gli obiettivi EU al 2030 e al 2050, combinando i punti di forza di alcune delle più importanti iniziative e standard di politica energetica e climatica a livello europeo quali il Patto dei Sindaci, il total quality management system European Energy Award, le norme ISO (50.001, 14.001, 9.001, 37.120 in particolare), la piattaforma CDP e più in generale gli obiettivi per la sostenibilità UN GOALS e l’iniziativa Smart Cities & Communities. Nell’ambito del progetto sono stati sviluppati alcuni strumenti di supporto, linee guida e materiali formativi e di divulgazione di facile applicazione, che mirano ad aumentare la compatibilità fra le diverse iniziative e a consentire la trasferibilità dei dati da un sistema all'altro per facilitare un impegno delle autorità locali in più iniziative. L’idea è di ottimizzare gli sforzi e le performance delle PA interessate tramite una procedura integrata, omnicomprensiva, partecipativa e user-friendly.
  5. 5. FORUM PA 2021 "PA Sostenibile e Resiliente 2021» Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile PRESENTAZIONE DELLA SOLUZIONE 2/2 Gli strumenti CoME EASY per il monitoraggio quantitativo, il reporting, il benchmarking e la condivisione delle conoscenze sono disponibili su una Open Platform e sono destinati alle amministrazioni pubbliche locali europee di qualsiasi dimensione. Il progetto ha concluso una prima fase di lavoro con 18 Comuni Ambassador distribuiti in sette Paesi europei (in Italia Firenze, Merano e Montaione premiato come il “miglior piccolo comune europeo del Patto dei Sindaci” nel 2020), per definire e testare il pacchetto di tool per l'elaborazione di politiche climatiche e piani d'azione sostenibili ed efficaci (PAESC). L’attuale fase di roll out, coinvolge oltre 70 comuni in Europa, di cui circa 15 in Italia, con popolazione da poche centinaia di abitanti (ad es. Cossogno o Langenegg) fino a città o conurbazioni metropolitane (ad es. Trento, Vienna, Dijon, Dunkirk). Si prevede di promuovere ed estendere l’applicazione dei tool sviluppati ad altre nazioni (Belgio, Croazia e Grecia hanno già richiesto un test) per oltre 1.400 Amministrazioni locali in tutta Europa entro il 2030.
  6. 6. FORUM PA 2021 "PA Sostenibile e Resiliente 2021» Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile PER ULTERIORI APPROFONDIMENTI Il progetto è accompagnato a livello strategico da un Advisory Board composto da esperti dell´European Commission's Joint Research Centre (JRC), European Innovation Partnership on Smart Cities and Communities (EIP-SCC), CEN/CENELEC, European energy Award, ICLEI, Energy Cities, Climate Alliance, FEDARENE e Eurocities e DG ENER in qualità di osservatori. Emissions trends assessment Know-How Transfer and learning (BP library, guidelines,...) C oM EE A S YO PE NPL A TFO R M Benchmarking (KPIs) Covenant of Mayors Signatories Know-How Process Monitoring Support Benchmark Vertical policies Acceptance EASY EASY Quality Management System on energy and climate issues for municipalities
  7. 7. FORUM PA 2021 "PA Sostenibile e Resiliente 2021» Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile ANAGRAFICA DEL REFERENTE Nome e Cognome: Ing. Chiara Tavella – SPES Consulting Email: info@spesconsulting.com Altre informazioni: www.come-easy.eu This project has received fundingfrom the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation program under grant agreement No. 785033

