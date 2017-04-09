La enfermera instrumentista Lic. Silvia Chia Acevedo
FUNCION PRINCIPAL Realizar el proceso de la instrumentación quirúrgica.
FUNCIONES ANTES DURANTE DESPUES
ANTES DE LA CIRUGIA • Recibe las cajas, organiza; textiles, instrumental, adicionales, material médico, coloca el mobiliar...
DISTRIBUCION DEL INSTRUMENTAL • La colocación del instrumental en la mesa se relaciona con los planos de la intervención q...
DURANTE LA CIRUGIA • Orienta las luces, ajusta las mesas de mayo y media luna, entrega cada instrumento de manera individu...
DESPUES DEL ACTO QUIRURGICO • Prepara el instrumental para su limpieza, separa los elementos descartables de los reusables...
GRACIAS
FUNCIONES DE LA ENFERMERA INSTRUMENTISTA
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

FUNCIONES DE LA ENFERMERA INSTRUMENTISTA

4 views

Published on

SE DESCRIBEN LAS DIVERSAS FUNCIONES QUE CUMPLE LA ENFERMERA INSTRUMENTISTA EN EL QUIROFANO

Published in: Health & Medicine
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
4
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

FUNCIONES DE LA ENFERMERA INSTRUMENTISTA

  1. 1. La enfermera instrumentista Lic. Silvia Chia Acevedo
  2. 2. FUNCION PRINCIPAL Realizar el proceso de la instrumentación quirúrgica.
  3. 3. FUNCIONES ANTES DURANTE DESPUES
  4. 4. ANTES DE LA CIRUGIA • Recibe las cajas, organiza; textiles, instrumental, adicionales, material médico, coloca el mobiliario, realiza la apertura del material estéril, protege el material estéril, realiza el lavado quirúrgico de manos, se coloca la bata estéril, se coloca los guantes estériles, coloca de manera ordenada el instrumental en la mesa de mayo, separa instrumentos punzantes de los otros para evitar lesiones, realizar el recuento inicial del instrumental, gasas y agujas, recibe y prepara los medicamentos, viste y colocar los guantes a los cirujanos.
  5. 5. DISTRIBUCION DEL INSTRUMENTAL • La colocación del instrumental en la mesa se relaciona con los planos de la intervención quirúrgica: • Incisión de la piel y hemostasia. • Disección del tejido subcutáneo y hemostasia. • Disección de fascias, planos musculares y hemostasia. • Abordaje de cavidad. • Disección y hemostasia de planos profundos. • Colocación de separadores. • Intervención quirúrgica. • Revisión y cierre.
  6. 6. DURANTE LA CIRUGIA • Orienta las luces, ajusta las mesas de mayo y media luna, entrega cada instrumento de manera individual al cirujano y ayudante, entrega dos gasas para colocarlas en el sitio de la incisión, entrega al cirujano el bisturí, tras la incisión facilita el separador, va entregando el instrumental de manera firme y ordenada, presta atención a las indicaciones del cirujano, mantiene la esterilidad del campo estéril y comunica si se corrompiera, resguarda los tejidos y líquidos que el cirujano entregue, prepara las suturas o grapas, colabora en la colocación de apósitos, participa en el recuento de gasas, instrumental y agujas.
  7. 7. DESPUES DEL ACTO QUIRURGICO • Prepara el instrumental para su limpieza, separa los elementos descartables de los reusables, coloca los elementos punzocortantes en los recipientes indicados, ubica la ropa y batas en la bolsa de ropa contaminada, traslada y entrega el instrumental al área de lavado, participar y supervisar en la limpieza del quirófano.
  8. 8. GRACIAS

×