звіт і етап олімпіада 2017 2018 (загальний)

  1. 1. МІНІСТЕРСТВО ОСВІТИ І НАУКИ УКРАЇНИ ДЕПАРТАМЕНТ ОСВІТИ І НАУКИ ДНІПРОПЕТРОВСЬКОЇ ОБЛДЕРЖАДМІНІСТРАЦІЇ ДЕРЖАВНИЙ ПРОФЕСІЙНО-ТЕХНІЧНИЙ НАВЧАЛЬНИЙ ЗАКЛАД "ПЕРШОТРАВЕНЬКИЙ ГІРНИЧИЙ ЛІЦЕЙ" Вих. №1/320 від 13.11. 2017 р. ЗВІТ про проведення І етапу Всеукраїнських учнівських олімпіад з базових дисциплін ДПТНЗ «Першотравенський гірничий ліцей» у 2017-2018 н.р. У 2017-2018 навчальному році в ДПТНЗ «Першотравенський гірничий ліцей» проводились олімпіади з математики, історії, української мови та літератури, англійської мови, математики, фізики, хімії, географії, правознавства,історії України і всесвітньої історії. Завдання для олімпіад складені викладачами на основі вивченого матеріалу за І-ІІ курс. Усі олімпіадні завдання були обговорені та погоджені на засіданні методичної комісії загальноосвітніх предметів. (Головакомісії Козаченко Л.М.) Завдання оцінювалися у балах. Підсумки будуть підводитися на загальній лінійці (17.11.2017року). Підсумки олімпіад із загальноосвітніх предметів 2017-2018 н.р. № з/п Назва предмета Курс К- ть уча сн Переможці П.І.Б. викладачаП.І.Б. учня Дата народж Група Зайняте місце 1. Українськамова та література ІI 9 Шаповалова Альона Олегівна 25.09.1999 24 І Козаченко Людмила МиколаївнаІ Головко Юрій Олександрович 17.02.2002 1 2. Іноземна мова І 5 Аксьонов Родіон 05.12.2000 12 І Чорна
  2. 2. Валентинович Тетяна ОлексіївнаІ Колєснік Родіон Євгенович 01.11.2001 12 ІІ І Литвин Руслан Миколайович 21.112001 12 ІІІ II 5 Черкашин Андрій Іванович 31.08.2000 21 І ІІ Єременко Ксенія Романівна 14.12.2000 24 ІІ ІІ СивокобильськийАндрій Іванович 10.07.2001 21 ІІІ 3. Математика І 5 Шушайло Наталія Сергіївна 01.05.2002 14 І Ткаченко Лідія Іванівна І Щербина Юлія Андріїна 20.07.2002 14 ІІ І Фоменко Владислав Вікторович 09.12.2001 12 ІІІ ІІ 4 Бобокало Анастасія Василівна 08.10.2001 24 І ІІ Єроменко Ксенія Романівна 14.12.2000 24 ІІ ІІ Турій Тетяна Миколаївна 04.94.2001 24 ІІІ 4. Історія України та всесвітня історія І 6 Курилов Микита Павлович 05.06.2002 12 І Безкровна Валентина Анатоліївна І Карпека Тетяна Олександрівна 20.03.2002 14 ІІ І Шушайло Наталія Сергіївна 01 05 2002 14 ІІІ ІІ 5 Єременко Ксенія Романівна 14.12.2000 24 І ІІ Русецький Ярослав Олександрович 05.03.2001 21 ІІ ІІ Савицька Людмила Ігорівна 04.06.2001 24 ІІІ 5. Правознавство І 5 Шушайло Наталія Сергіївна 01.05.2002 14 І Безкровна Валентина Анатоліївна І Литвин Руслан Миколайович 31.11.2001 12 ІІ І Іванова Ірина Миколаївна 06.10.2002 14 ІІІ 6. Географія І 4 Надтока Максим Геннадійович 31.03.2002 12 І Безкровна Валентина Анатоліївна І Головко Юрій Олександрович 17.012002 12 ІІ
  3. 3. І Куц Євгеній Сергійович 29.06.2002 11 ІІІ . 7 Фізика І 5 Аксьонов Родіон Валентинович 05.12.2000 12 І Агапонова Людмила Олексіївна І Колєснік Родіон Євгенович 01.11.2001 12 ІІ І Кирпиченко Юлія Сергіївна 05.12.2001 14 ІІІ ІІ 5 Черкашин Андрій Іванович 31.08.2000 21 І ІІ КовальчукАртем 21 ІІ ІІ Савицька Людмила Ігорівна 04.06.2001 24 ІІІ 8. Хімія І 6 ГаленкоВладислав Сергійович 10.08.2002 11 І Спіріна Ірина Вадимівна І ХорошевськийВеніамін 11 ІІ І Кирпиченко Юлія Сергіївна 05.12.2001 14 ІІІ ІІ 6 Бобокало Анастасія Василівна 08.10.2001 24 І ІІ Шаповалов Олексій 21 ІІ ІІ КовальчукАртем 21 ІІІ Всього 70 Директор Л.Л. КАЗМІРОВА Підготував: методистАгапонова Л.О.

