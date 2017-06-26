Semana 16 psicoterapia

PSICOTERAPIA
Analiza y aplica los enfoques psicoterapéuticos en la resolución de casos clínicos
¿Qué es la Psicoterapia? Es el tratamiento de los trastornos conductuales y de la personalidad por medios psicológicos. ¿¿...
¿Qué es la Psicoterapia? Hipócrates, filósofo y médico griego (460- 377 a.C.), pensaba que los trastornos físicos y psicol...
¿Qué es la Psicoterapia? ¿Historia de la Terapia
¿Qué es la Psicoterapia?¿Historia de la Terapia- Philippe Pinel
¿Qué es la Psicoterapia?¿Historia de la Terapia- Philippe Pinel
¿Qué es la Psicoterapia?¿Historia de la Terapia- Dorothea Dix
¿Qué es la Psicoterapia? ¿Fases de la Psicoterapia Alianza Terapéutica Búsqueda de pautas disfuncionales Cambio de pautas ...
Terapia por insight Objetivo principal: Lograr que el cliente conozca y se haga consciente de sus sentimientos, de sus mot...
Terapia que se basa en la suposición de que los problemas psicológicos se originan en los sentimientos y en los conflictos...
Terapia Centrada en el cliente Fundado por C. Rogers: basado en la visión que el cliente tiene sobre el mundo. Tarea más i...
Terapia Centrada en el cliente
Terapia de gestalt Ayuda al individuo a adquirir mayor conciencia de sus sentimientos y a ser más auténtico en sus interac...
Terapia de gestalt
Desarrollos recientes Los modernos terapeutas del insight son mas activos que los psicoanalistas tradicionales, pues dan a...
TERAPIAS CONDUCTUALES ¿Cómo puede un terapeuta enseñarle a superar una fobia? Las terapias conductuales contrastan marcada...
Las terapias conductuales: Toda la conducta normal y anormal, es aprendida.
USO DE LAS TÉCNICAS DE CONDICIONAMIENTO CLÁSICO Implica la asociación repetida de un EC con el EI Se han empleado variacio...
EL MODELAMIENTO El modelamiento también se ha utilizado para tratar conductas de problema. Es una terapia conductual en qu...
TERAPIA CONDUCTUAL EN NIÑOS
TERAPIAS COGNOSCITIVAS Psicoterapias que pretenden modificar la percepción que la persona tiene de la situación de su vida...
T. por inoculación de estrés: (D. Meichenbaum): Enseña a la persona a enfrentar situaciones estresantes aprendiendo un pat...
Terapias de grupo Se basan en la idea de los problemas psicológicos son, al menos en parte de índole interpersonal y que, ...
TERAPIA FAMILIAR Los terapeutas familiares creen que es un error tratar a un cliente en el vacío, sin intentar reunirse co...
TERAPIA DE PAREJA Diseñada para ayudar a las parejas que tienen dificultades en su relación. En el pasado, esta terapia so...
GRUPOS DE AUTOAYUDA Grupos pequeños y locales de personas que comparten un problema común y se proporcionan asistencia mut...
TÉCNICAS DE ESCUCHA PARÁFRASIS SÍNTESIS CLARIFICACIÓN EMPATÍA
Hablamos para escuchar: la paráfrasis “Parece que…” “Desde mi perspectiva..” Es repetir mensajes significativos o relevant...
Hablamos para escuchar: la paráfrasis Consultante: “Se que no resulta fácil tomar una decisión diferente de la que mis ami...
Resumimos cuando escuchamos “Llegados a este punto, podemos decir que…” “Tengo la sensación de que,…” Implica unir y repet...
Resumimos cuando escuchamos Consultante: “No puedo seguir así, enn el trabajo tengo un jefe que es insoportable… Y si le c...
Clarificamos cuando escuchamos “Quiere decir que…(resumen)?...¿Es así?” “Parece estar diciéndome que… (resumen). ¿Es así?”...
Clarificamos cuando escuchamos Madre: “Antonio es muy agresivo…” Consejero: “¿Ha observado cuándo se pone más agresesivo?,...
Mostrar empatía a) Identificar y entender las emociones b) Expresar o reflejar las emociones que se perciben. Implica escu...
Mostrar empatía
EFECTIVIDAD DE LA PSICOTERAPIA Uno de los investigadores que cuestionó la efectividad de la psicoterapia fué el psicólogo ...
