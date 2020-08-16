Successfully reported this slideshow.
My Work at BARC
  1. 1. Evaluation of Type 1 CRISPR System based Gene Silencing Project Work (Demo) To University Department of Biotechnology By: Shambhavi Kumari M.Sc Biotechnology 4th Semester Project Work Carried Out Under guidance of Dr. DEVASHISH RATH Scientific Officer –F Molecular Biology Division BHABHA ATOMIC RESEARCH CENTRE, MUMBAI 16/August/2020
  2. 2. Intoduction • Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromi c Repeats (or CRISPR) are a series of repetitive sequences (exact repeats) interspaced by variable sequences (the spacers) • Originally a part of Bacterial defence system. • New tools for genome engineering and gene regulation, Genome editing tool.
  3. 3. Components of CRISPR System • Different type of Cas proteins i.e., nuclease e,g Cas 1, Cas2, Cas 3, Cas9 etc. • Guide RNA or CrRNA • PAM (Protospacer Adjacent Motifs) tracr RNA • Types : The last published classification proposed up to five types (from type I to V)
  4. 4. Wor
  5. 5. My Work at BARC
  6. 6. Application Of Crispr Sytem • Genome editing. • Using CRISPR libraries for screening. • Therapeutic Applications. • Transcriptional activation and repression. • Epigenetic editing with CRISPR/Cas9. • Live imaging of DNA/mRNA.

