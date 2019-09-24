Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the reduction of GST rates in its 37th GST Council meeting held on 20 September, 2019. A brief summary of relevant recommendations (made by the Council) are as under:



• Law and Procedure related changes



• Exemption/ Changes in GST rates/ ITC Eligibility Criteria



• Exemption of Services



• Reverse Charge Mechanism (‘RCM’)



• Miscellaneous



Additionally, it is pertinent to note that aforesaid recommendation would be effective once notification (i.e. 1 October 2019, recommended date by GST Council) in this regard would be issued.



We are pleased to send you a copy of THE NEWSFLASH on the “Recommendations made by GST council in its 37th meeting held on 20 September, 2019”.

