Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the reduction of GST rates in its 37th GST Council meeting held on 20 September, 2019. A brief summary of relevant recommendations (made by the Council) are as under:
• Law and Procedure related changes
• Exemption/ Changes in GST rates/ ITC Eligibility Criteria
• Exemption of Services
• Reverse Charge Mechanism (‘RCM’)
• Miscellaneous
Additionally, it is pertinent to note that aforesaid recommendation would be effective once notification (i.e. 1 October 2019, recommended date by GST Council) in this regard would be issued.
We are pleased to send you a copy of THE NEWSFLASH on the “Recommendations made by GST council in its 37th meeting held on 20 September, 2019”.
