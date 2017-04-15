Cheshnotes Zara Marketing Mix: 4P’s Product: Zara is fast fashion brand – a maker of apparel that has earned a lot of grow...
Zara marketing mix

A marketing mix of Zara

Published in: Education
Zara marketing mix

  1. 1. Cheshnotes Zara Marketing Mix: 4P’s Product: Zara is fast fashion brand – a maker of apparel that has earned a lot of growth and reputation in a short period. It identifies the latest trends in fashion and brings them quick to its stores at reasonable prices. However, the products can be different from market to market which is because Zara does its research before releasing any product in the specific markets world over. It sells products that suit the local culture and people’s taste. It is best known for its latest styles and trending designs. Place: Zara has spread to several nations with its more than 7000 stores (Fortune, 2016). Its 7000th store opened in Hawaii in 2015. Apart from its stores, it also sells online. However, online sales have not been expanded to all markets and are limited to specific ones. In India, people cannot shop from its website but still can check the latest designs and trends on its official website. Now, Zara is looking to grow its online sales further.
  2. 2. Cheshnotes Price: The pricing strategy of Zara is focused at the average shopper that wants the latest in fashion at affordable prices. Zara is a fast fashion brand selling affordable clothing. Its apparel is priced to cater to the price sensitive consumers who want latest fashion but not at high prices. The affordable pricing strategy has helped it address the needs of a very large consumer segment. Latest fashion at affordable price is highly popular among the millenials. This type of pricing strategy has also helped at two other points. It has helped create a unique brand image and grow market share faster. Promotion: The marketing expenses of Zara are much lower than the average fashion retailers. It does not market itself as aggressively as others. However, that does not mean Zara has not focused at marketing at all. It still markets its brand and products. A lot of marketing takes place through word of mouth. Because of the large choice of styles and affordable prices, the brand loyalty is high. Zara has kept its consumers happy. A lot of marketing takes place through its thousands
  3. 3. Cheshnotes of stores worldwide. The customers visiting the stores which are mainly located at prime locations can select from thousands of styles. The pricing and distribution strategy of Zara are actually an important part of its promotion strategy. They have helped it achieve the image of an affordable and stylish brand. This has helped build popularity. However, when it comes to promotion, the brand has used the other channels like social media skilfully and effectively. So, people who believe that Zara does not market itself or promote its brand may actually be wrong (Kalb, 2016). Source: 1. http://www.huffingtonpost.com/ira-kalb/if-you-think-zara-does- no_b_12187058.html 2. http://fortune.com/2016/03/09/zara-stores-online-sales- forecast/ 3. http://www.harbott.com/2011/03/03/analysing-zaras-business- model/ http://www.cheshnotes.com/

