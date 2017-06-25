Lanzarote is an Amazing Place!

LANZAROTE ITINERARY  Timanfaya National Park  Puerto del Carmen  Cesar Manrique Museum  Famara Beach  La Graciosa  B...
  • When our group lands we will go to the hotel H10 Suites Lanzarote Gardens
  • From H10 Suites Lanzarote Gardens to Puerto del Carmen is about 28 min more or less. The bus don’t take one direct way to go, so we can take more than two for go there.
  • We go to Puerto del Carmen. It is in the south-east of the island. It’s a locality of the municipality of Tías. It is the main tourist place to visit in Lanzarote and it extends along 7km of coast in which there are several beaches and a lot of hotels. In the picture number one we see the boats that are preparing to set sail. In photo number two you can see the hotels where about 30.000 (thirty thousand) people can stay. In the third image there is the Big Beach. It’s a beautiful place to visit because we can do differents activities there like swim in the beach, buy an ice cream...
  • Them we will go to have lunch in the restaurant called La Lanterna. It’s a italian food restaurant very cheap
  • Scuba diving is a kind of underwater diving.It is an exciting sport very famous in the island. The best is Dive College Lanzarote because it is on White Beach and they are the only diving firm in the coast. We can enjoy a lot there.
  • César Manrique was born in Arrecife, Lanzarote. He studied in Madrid and years later he created wonderful works, both in Spain and abroad. He was a famous sculptor and painter. He lived in New York more than six years and in the 1.970 he moved again to Lanzarote. His most important idea for Lanzarote was mixing art and nature. He died in a car accident in Lanzarote in 1.992 when he was 73 years old.
  • This is the César Manrique House’s. Now, his house is a museum and we can visit it. The Cueva de los Verdes is one of the artistict project that César Manrique designed for the tourism development of Lanzarote. The cave has one amazing thing. There is a special species of crabs that are blinds, whites and small. He had got two houses. La Casa del Volcán and La Casa Palmeral. La Casa del Volcán is situated in the middle of a lava flow. However, La Casa Palmeral is located in a fantastic palm grove. Both are now museums. The entry is about 10 € per person but they have a special tickets for big groups that cost like 6 or less € for each person.

    • Lanzarote is an Amazing Place!

    1. 1. LANZAROTE ITINERARY  Timanfaya National Park  Puerto del Carmen  Cesar Manrique Museum  Famara Beach  La Graciosa  Blanca Beach
    2. 2. TIMANFAYA AND CAMEL RIDE ANDREA DEL CASTILLO PADRÓN
    3. 3. Timanfaya Natural Park 51,07 km2. A National Park from 9th August of the 1.974. Eruption: 1st September 1.730. It lasted for 6 years Entrance: 9 euros
    4. 4. Top tourist attractions
    5. 5. H10 Suites Lanzarote Gardens
    6. 6. H10 Suites Lanzarote Gardens to Puerto del Carmen
    7. 7. Puerto del Carmen 1.Boats 3.Beaches 2.Hotels
    8. 8. La Lanterna
    9. 9. PLAYA BLANCA CELIA HERNÁNDEZ BRITO 1A
    10. 10. What to doScuba diving : Lanzarote Non Stop Divers
    11. 11. César Manrique
    12. 12. César Manrique’s house
    13. 13. Going to the beach Snorkelling El Sol restaurant Casa-Museo César Manrique El Chringuito de Famara Kitesurfing Yoga
    14. 14. La Graciosa
    15. 15. How to go to La Graciosa
    16. 16. A Secret Paradise
    17. 17. Scuba diving
    18. 18. Las conchas beach
    19. 19. Montaña amarilla

