4.0 Underwriting (9.1)

CBCMA Training Series
Topics 1 – All Chenoa Fund Programs Overview Conventional / FHA 2 – How to Calculate AMI 3 – Pre-Registration: The 1003 Co...
• Your company is delegated. • Underwriting must follow: • Relevant agency guidelines • TRID compliance • Industry standar...
• Secondary Financing closes in the name of your company. • Secondary Financing is transferred to CBC Mortgage Agency afte...
• Industry Guidelines require secondary financing to be in the name of a government agency prior to insuring. • The second...
• 2nd Lien Loan Application • 2nd Lien Loan Estimate* • Recommended—Letter of Intent to Proceed • 2nd Lien Closing Disclos...
• Ensure that the following commonly missed files are uploaded (to avoid added conditions) • Tri-merge/three bureau, soft-...
• Ensure that the following commonly missed files are uploaded (to avoid added conditions) • MRI Funding Obligation Letter...
Admin Fee Clarifications • $399 Admin Fee on first mortgage • Charged to the correspondent • Reflected on the PA as a dedu...
• No lender fees should be charged on the second. • The only fees allowed to be charged on the second: • Prepaid interest ...
• Review the Buckley Sandler memo on converting points and fees between borrower and seller: https://chenoafund.org/lender...
Maximum Origination Fee • CBCMA will allow a maximum origination fee of 1.5%. • Additionally, the lender may charge for an...
Follow FHA 4000.1 for guidance. Overtime, Bonus, or Tip Income refers to income that the Borrower receives in addition to ...
The DPA must be listed as “CBC Mortgage Agency 2nd Lien” or “CBCMA 2nd Lien” between sections L.04 and L.07. 1st Lien Clos...
• If you take out the net proceeds from the second lien, make sure you put the principal balance in parentheses on the CD ...
• Action Date – The date the appraisal report is reviewed by the underwriter. This date should be on or after the date the...
• Commitment Issued – Effective date of the appraisal. That can be before the date the appraiser signs the report (i.e., t...
• For the source/EIN, you always have only two options. • CBC Mortgage Agency 46-2780478 • CBCMA 46-2780478 • You must alw...
• Pages 1 and 4 must be signed by the lender and the borrower. • Page 3 must be signed by the underwriter. • If Approve/El...
4.0 Underwriting (9.1)

August 14, 2020—most up-to-date version

Published in: Real Estate
  1. 1. CBCMA Training Series
  2. 2. Topics 1 – All Chenoa Fund Programs Overview Conventional / FHA 2 – How to Calculate AMI 3 – Pre-Registration: The 1003 Conventional / FHA 4 – Underwriting 5 – Lock Desk 6 – How to Lock a Loan Conventional / FHA 7 – How to Secure DPA Approvals 8 – How to Draw Documents 9 – Purchase Clearing: Uploading 10 – Purchase Clearing: Conditions and Escalations 11 – Final Documents 12 – Servicing 13 – Why Use Chenoa Fund Conventional / FHA
  3. 3. • Your company is delegated. • Underwriting must follow: • Relevant agency guidelines • TRID compliance • Industry standards General
  4. 4. • Secondary Financing closes in the name of your company. • Secondary Financing is transferred to CBC Mortgage Agency after closing. • 2nds are required to be registered with MERS. • You will need to provide a MIN number for the 2nd mortgage deed and note. • There does need to be a specific, separate MIN number on the second, different from the first. Closing and MERS
  5. 5. • Industry Guidelines require secondary financing to be in the name of a government agency prior to insuring. • The second mortgage must be transferred to CBCMA as soon as the file has been closed. • All second mortgage MINs must be registered with MERS as soon as possible after closing. • The first mortgage is not insurable if: • You request an MIC before you have a secondary financing MERS transfer to CBCMA OR • You request a MIC before you have an executed assignment of the second mortgage to CBCMA Industry Requirements
  6. 6. • 2nd Lien Loan Application • 2nd Lien Loan Estimate* • Recommended—Letter of Intent to Proceed • 2nd Lien Closing Disclosure* • 2nd Lien Notice of Transfer of Servicing • 2nd Lien First Payment Letter for all REPAYABLE seconds. This must reflect CBCMA’s servicing address: Statebridge Company, LLC 6061 South Willow Drive Suite 300 Greenwood Village, CO 80111 • 2nd Lien Note, which must reflect the servicing address above • 2nd Lien Note to be Endorsed to CBC Mortgage Agency, or an Allonge that is wet signed (stamped signature OK if it is an original) • 2nd Lien Mortgage/Deed of Trust • CBCMA Secondary Financing Disclosure • CBCMA Letter from the President • CBCMA Quality Control Release form • Addendum regarding seller of lender contributions, if applicable-– applies to loans with seller-paid borrower origination charges 2nd Lien Documentation Requirements *Must meet TRID timing & delivery requirements
  7. 7. • Ensure that the following commonly missed files are uploaded (to avoid added conditions) • Tri-merge/three bureau, soft-pull credit refresh, dated within 10 days of the note date or evidence of enrollment in a credit monitoring service through this time period • Appraisal logging • 1st Mortgage 1003 – page 3, section H should always be marked “yes” • 2nd Mortgage 1003 – must be signed and dated within 3 days of choosing program. Make sure your LOS system does not automatically pick up date from the 1st lien. Loan will then be out of compliance with TRID • 1008/LT – Secondary financing govt. box should be checked. The source should read CBCMA 46- 2780476 (never Chenoa or Chenoa Fund) • 92800-5B – On page 3, the expiration date should be 120 days from the commitment issued and should match the 92900a • 92900a – Pages 1 and 4 need to be signed by the lender; page 3 needs the expiration date, which should match the 92800-5b Commonly Missed Documents – Credit Package
  8. 8. • Ensure that the following commonly missed files are uploaded (to avoid added conditions) • MRI Funding Obligation Letter • First Note and Deed of Trust/Mortgage • Second Note and Deed of Trust/Mortgage • LE 2nd lien – 2nd lien follows TRID guidelines just like first. It must be issued within 3 days of second lien 1003 • Closing Disclosures – Never use the word “Chenoa.” It must read CBCMA. This happens a lot on the first lien when listing the DPA funds in section L. • FHA Settlement Cert – Contract date needs to be included. Your LOS will not auto populate this for you. • An executed copy of the assignment of a second Deed of Trust/Mortgage or evidence of a second Deed of Trust/Mortgage MIN transfer in MERS Commonly Missed Documents – Closing Package
  9. 9. Admin Fee Clarifications • $399 Admin Fee on first mortgage • Charged to the correspondent • Reflected on the PA as a deduction from total loan sale proceeds • No lender fees on secondary financing • Additions to the lender fees to offset the Admin Fee: • NEVER reflect as a charge payable to CBCMA • List fee must always be listed in Section A, in Origination Charges or as a separate line item Admin charge • If passed to the borrower, this fee is subject to the QM 3% points & fees test.
  10. 10. • No lender fees should be charged on the second. • The only fees allowed to be charged on the second: • Prepaid interest • Recording fees for the Deed of Trust • Reasonable settlement fees • A courier fee to return the signed documents to the lender • At no time will CBCMA purchase a loan that exceeds the QM 3% points and fees test. Displaying 2nd Lien Loan Fees on the 2nd CD
  11. 11. • Review the Buckley Sandler memo on converting points and fees between borrower and seller: https://chenoafund.org/lender/cbc- documents-and-tools/ • Converting seller credits can pay this fee if the following is done before closing: • Borrower has signed an addendum to the note (found at the above link) • The fee is itemized in the seller’s column on the CD • This allows the charges to not be counted for the 3% points and fees rule. Rate Sheet Clarification • CBCMA: • Offers one rate for each product and its FICO band • Does not charge discount points • Cannot, in the current market, offer the alternative par rate necessary for discount points to be bona fide • Our rate sheets refer to fees from specific FICO bands as “Fee Paid by Lender.” • Any fees paid by the lender to CBCMA are a reduction in the YSP/SRP. • If this fee is passed on to the borrower, the QM 3% points and fees rule applies. • Fees from corporate margins (from lower rates) belong in section A of the CD, “points and fees.”
  12. 12. Maximum Origination Fee • CBCMA will allow a maximum origination fee of 1.5%. • Additionally, the lender may charge for any CBCMA loan level pricing adjustments (LLPAs). • Lenders will be required to refund borrowers for any origination fees (including non-bona-fide discount points) exceeding 1.5% plus CBCMA LLPAs. • Reasonable lender underwriting, administrative, or program fees are not considered in this calculation; however, they are considered in the QM 3% points and fees test.
  13. 13. Follow FHA 4000.1 for guidance. Overtime, Bonus, or Tip Income refers to income that the Borrower receives in addition to the Borrower’s normal salary. The Mortgagee may use Overtime, Bonus or Tip Income as Effective Income if the Borrower has received this income for the past two years and it is reasonably likely to continue. Periods of Overtime, Bonus or Tip Income less than two years may be considered Effective Income if the Mortgagee documents that the Overtime, Bonus or Tip Income has been consistently earned over a period of not less than one year and is reasonably likely to continue. For employees with Overtime, Bonus or Tip Income, the Mortgagee must calculate the Effective Income by using the lesser of: • The average Overtime, Bonus or Tip Income earned over the previous two years or, if less than two years, the length of time Overtime, Bonus or Tip Income has been earned; or • The average Overtime, Bonus or Tip Income earned over the previous year. Overtime and Bonus Income Calculation
  14. 14. The DPA must be listed as “CBC Mortgage Agency 2nd Lien” or “CBCMA 2nd Lien” between sections L.04 and L.07. 1st Lien Closing Disclosure (1st Mortgage)
  15. 15. • If you take out the net proceeds from the second lien, make sure you put the principal balance in parentheses on the CD for the first mortgage. • Top screenshot (example): Principal balance without net proceeds taken out. • Bottom screenshot (example): Principal balance with net proceeds taken out. • Reminder: If the line doesn’t fit correctly, you may put “CBCMA 2nd Lien” instead of “CBC Mortgage Agency 2nd Lien.” 1st Lien Closing Disclosure (1st Mortgage)
  16. 16. • Action Date – The date the appraisal report is reviewed by the underwriter. This date should be on or after the date the appraiser signs the original report. The original report should be included in the file along with the updated report. 92800-5B (part 1)
  17. 17. • Commitment Issued – Effective date of the appraisal. That can be before the date the appraiser signs the report (i.e., the date the appraiser actually inspects the home.) • Commitment Expires – 120 days from the Commitment issued date. 92800-5B (part 2)
  18. 18. • For the source/EIN, you always have only two options. • CBC Mortgage Agency 46-2780478 • CBCMA 46-2780478 • You must always select Gov’t. CBCMA is owned by Cedar Band Corporation, a Native American governmental entity. 92900 LT
  19. 19. • Pages 1 and 4 must be signed by the lender and the borrower. • Page 3 must be signed by the underwriter. • If Approve/Eligible DU findings: The “Date Mortgage Approved” field must be equal to the date of the final DU (prior to docs) and must also match the Underwriter Date on the bottom of page 1 of the 92900-LT. • The “Date Approval Expires” must be equal to the Commitment expiration date on the 92800.5B form. • The expiration date of the 92900-A should be the greater of 90 days from approval or 120 days from the appraisal expiration date. • Item 25 (6) should be marked as “Not Applicable” if the property is dated after 1978. 92900-A

×