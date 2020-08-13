Successfully reported this slideshow.
This Training Includes … 1 – All Chenoa Fund Programs Overview Conventional / FHA 2 – How to Calculate AMI 3 – Pre-Registr...
• Both the first and second mortgages require a full set of TRID compliant disclosures: • 1003 • LE • Initial CD • Final C...
• List the secondary financing as shown on the 1003 Secondary Financing on 1003 (1st Mortgage)
Image: Where to disclose the DPA. Declarations Page of 1003 (1st Mortgage)
Reflecting Secondary Financing in AUS️ (1st Mortgage) Running an FHA loan—Borrowers Summary Screen • Page 2, “Source of Do...
The DPA must be listed as “CBC Mortgage Agency 2nd Lien” or “CBCMA 2nd Lien” between sections L.04 and L.07. 1st Lien Clos...
• If you take out the net proceeds from the second lien, make sure you put the principal balance in parentheses on the CD ...
Important Reminder • You must deliver disclosures to borrower per TRID guidelines • The LE must be mail stamped or signed ...
3.F FHA Pre-Registration The 1003 (9.1)

August 14, 2020

  1. 1. CBCMA Training Series
  2. 2. This Training Includes … 1 – All Chenoa Fund Programs Overview Conventional / FHA 2 – How to Calculate AMI 3 – Pre-Registration: The 1003 Conventional / FHA 4 – Underwriting 5 – Lock Desk 6 – How to Lock a Loan 7 – How to Secure DPA Approvals 8 – How to Draw Documents 9 – Purchase Clearing: Uploading 10 – Purchase Clearing: Conditions and Escalations 11 – Final Documents 12 – Servicing 13 – Why Use Chenoa Fund Conventional / FHA
  3. 3. • Both the first and second mortgages require a full set of TRID compliant disclosures: • 1003 • LE • Initial CD • Final CD • See our Correspondent Lending Guide, section 5.34.7, for a full list (chenoafund.org) Required Documents
  4. 4. • List the secondary financing as shown on the 1003 Secondary Financing on 1003 (1st Mortgage)
  5. 5. Image: Where to disclose the DPA. Declarations Page of 1003 (1st Mortgage)
  6. 6. Reflecting Secondary Financing in AUS️ (1st Mortgage) Running an FHA loan—Borrowers Summary Screen • Page 2, “Source of Down Payment”: select Secured Borrowed Funds • The explanation is always CBCMA, not Chenoa Fund Equity from Subject Property
  7. 7. The DPA must be listed as “CBC Mortgage Agency 2nd Lien” or “CBCMA 2nd Lien” between sections L.04 and L.07. 1st Lien Closing Disclosure (1st Mortgage)
  8. 8. • If you take out the net proceeds from the second lien, make sure you put the principal balance in parentheses on the CD for the first mortgage. • Top screenshot (example): Principal balance without net proceeds taken out. • Bottom screenshot (example): Principal balance with net proceeds taken out. 1st Lien Closing Disclosure (1st Mortgage)
  9. 9. Important Reminder • You must deliver disclosures to borrower per TRID guidelines • The LE must be mail stamped or signed by borrower within 3 days of the 1003 • Digital signatures are acceptable

×