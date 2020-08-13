Successfully reported this slideshow.
CBCMA Training Series
This Training Includes … 1 – All Chenoa Fund Programs Overview Conventional / FHA 2 – How to Calculate AMI 3 – Pre-Registr...
• Both the first and second mortgages require a full set of TRID compliant disclosures: • 1003 • LE • Initial CD • Final C...
• List the secondary financing as shown on the 1003 Secondary Financing on 1003 (1st Mortgage)
Image: Where to disclose the DPA. Declarations Page of 1003 (1st Mortgage)
Reflecting Secondary Financing in AUS️ (1st Mortgage) • Page 2, “Source of Down Payment”: select Equity from Subject Prope...
Reflecting Secondary Financing in DU®️ (1st Mortgage)For Conventional files : This is in the streamline 1003 area. Fannie ...
The DPA must be listed as “CBC Mortgage Agency 2nd Lien” or “CBCMA 2nd Lien” between sections L.04 and L.07. 1st Lien Clos...
• If you take out the net proceeds from the second lien, make sure you put the principal balance in parentheses on the CD ...
Important Reminder • You must deliver disclosures to borrower per TRID guidelines • The LE must be mail stamped or signed ...
3.C Conventional Pre-Registration The 1003 (9.1)

30 views

Published on

August 14, 2020—most up-to-date version

Published in: Real Estate
  2. 2. This Training Includes … 1 – All Chenoa Fund Programs Overview Conventional / FHA 2 – How to Calculate AMI 3 – Pre-Registration: The 1003 Conventional / FHA 4 – Underwriting 5 – Lock Desk 6 – How to Lock a Loan 7 – How to Secure DPA Approvals 8 – How to Draw Documents 9 – Purchase Clearing: Uploading 10 – Purchase Clearing: Conditions and Escalations 11 – Final Documents 12 – Servicing 13 – Why Use Chenoa Fund Conventional / FHA
  3. 3. • Both the first and second mortgages require a full set of TRID compliant disclosures: • 1003 • LE • Initial CD • Final CD • See our Correspondent Lending Guide, section 5.34.7, for a full list (chenoafund.org) Required Documents
  4. 4. • List the secondary financing as shown on the 1003 Secondary Financing on 1003 (1st Mortgage)
  5. 5. Image: Where to disclose the DPA. Declarations Page of 1003 (1st Mortgage)
  6. 6. Reflecting Secondary Financing in AUS️ (1st Mortgage) • Page 2, “Source of Down Payment”: select Equity from Subject Property • The explanation is always CBCMA, not Chenoa Fund Running a Conventional Loan—Borrowers Summary Screen
  7. 7. Reflecting Secondary Financing in DU®️ (1st Mortgage)For Conventional files : This is in the streamline 1003 area. Fannie Mae additional data Please note if your are doing Standard 97 leave Fannie Mae’s community lending product blank 1003: Important To Remember Streamline 1003 Area: Conventional This can be found underneath the Fannie Mae additional data screen. Leave the “Community Lending” checkbox blank if you are doing Standard Conventional 97. *Legal Disclaimer: Neither CBC Mortgage Agency (CBCMA), nor any Chenoa Fund products, are approved by or affiliated with Fannie Mae. Originating lenders are responsible for ensuring that their use of CBCMA second mortgages and conventional first mortgages are compliant with Fannie Mae requirements. CBCMA is not FNMA approved. Lenders are never able to assign DU®️ findings to CBCMA or Chenoa Fund.
  8. 8. The DPA must be listed as “CBC Mortgage Agency 2nd Lien” or “CBCMA 2nd Lien” between sections L.04 and L.07. 1st Lien Closing Disclosure (1st Mortgage)
  9. 9. • If you take out the net proceeds from the second lien, make sure you put the principal balance in parentheses on the CD for the first mortgage. • Top screenshot (example): Principal balance without net proceeds taken out. • Bottom screenshot (example): Principal balance with net proceeds taken out. 1st Lien Closing Disclosure (1st Mortgage)
  10. 10. Important Reminder • You must deliver disclosures to borrower per TRID guidelines • The LE must be mail stamped or signed by borrower within 3 days of the 1003 • Digital signatures are acceptable

