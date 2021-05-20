1.F FHA Chenoa Fund Programs Overview

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CBCMA Training Series
This Training Includes … 1 – All Chenoa Fund Programs Overview Conventional / FHA 2 – How to Calculate AMI 3 – Pre-Registr...
Chenoa Fund by CBC Mortgage Agency: General Overview • Chenoa Fund is the program name for CBC Mortgage Agency’s suite of ...
Rate Advantage (FHA) a.) 3.5% or 5% offered to cover the down payment, closing costs, prepaid items b.) 2nd mortgage repay...
Check out our Product Matrix! A more detailed version of our product matrix can be found on chenoafund.org.
• Required in the closed loan package for all programs • The letter states: • Where the down payment is coming from • CBCM...
FHA Second Mortgages: The Rate Advantage Program
• FHA product • 3.5% or 5% DPA (rounded up to the dollar) • Qualifying Income: < or = 135% AMI • Requires monthly payment ...
FHA Second Mortgages: The DPA Edge Program
• FHA product • 3.5% or 5% DPA (rounded up to the dollar) • Qualifying Income: < or = 115% AMI • No monthly payment • FICO...
• FHA product • 3.5% DPA (rounded up to the dollar) • No income limits • No loan forgiveness for this product • FICO Score...
Is my borrower in the 620–639 range? Does my borrower have 12 months of current housing expense? Start Here! CBCMA require...
Is my borrower in the 640–659 range (and not using Rate Advantage)? CBCMA requires DTI of 50% or less. The borrower has… •...
FHA Homebuyer Education • Pre-purchase counseling required for borrowers within the FICO band of 620–639 • HUD-approved co...
• Borrowers in the 620–639 FICO range making a present housing payment must either: • Provide a 12-month verification of h...
• All borrowers must have one credit score. • CBCMA requires either a soft pull credit report OR UDM within ten calendar d...
Admin Fee Clarifications • $399 Admin Fee on first mortgage • Charged to the correspondent • Reflected on the PA as a dedu...
• No lender fees should be charged on the second. • The only fees allowed to be charged on the second: • Prepaid interest ...
• Review the Buckley Sandler memo on converting points and fees between borrower and seller: https://chenoafund.org/lender...
Maximum Origination Fee • CBCMA will allow a maximum origination fee of 1.5%. • Additionally, the lender may charge for an...
