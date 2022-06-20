Hydrogen pricing

In North America, the Hydrogen Price were surging during the fourth quarter of 2021, backed by high upstream cost. Hydrogen is mainly produced through steam methane refining process in the US, and the prime source of methane there is natural gas. Since the prices of natural gas was inclining, the price value of methane soared, eventually contributing towards price hike of Hydrogen. Furthermore, the strong demand from the market also supported the upward trajectory of Hydrogen prices. Furthermore, demand fundamentals for the product remained overall stable throughout the quarter, while inflationary pressure kept on concerning the manufacturers.