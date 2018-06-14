Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
¿Qué es el Cloud Computing? Es un paradigma que permite ofrecer servicios de computación a través de Internet. La computac...
Ventajas •Suele ser simple y de fácil uso, así como de inversión de bajo costo. •Integra más de un servicio dentro de su e...
Desventajas •Crea dependencia por parte de los usuarios hacia los proveedores de servicios al tener gran cantidad de infor...
Reseña Cloud Computing •El término Cloud Computing surgió por la primera vez en 1997, en una ponencia académica impartida ...
Evolución Cloud Computing
Características Cloud Computing 1-Sincronización automática 2-Herramientas Colaborativas 3-Editar Archivos desde la Nube 4...
Soluciones y Servicios Cloud Computing Mejora de la eficiencia IT: Dimensionamiento dinámico de Infraestructura. Virtual...
PERSPECTIVAS DE LA TECNOLOGIA INFORMATICA Resumen Capitulo I Cloud Computing Maria Mitcheel Matute Garcia 20052001299
Cloud Computing
Cloud Computing
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cloud Computing

32 views

Published on

Resumen de Capitulo I

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Cloud Computing

  1. 1. ¿Qué es el Cloud Computing? Es un paradigma que permite ofrecer servicios de computación a través de Internet. La computación en la nube traducción a las palabras en inglés Cloud Computing, es un sistema de acceso a información y datos, utilizando los servicios de Internet, almacén de datos y aplicaciones que permiten acceso a la información.
  2. 2. Ventajas •Suele ser simple y de fácil uso, así como de inversión de bajo costo. •Integra más de un servicio dentro de su estructura, sobre todo para la integración de nuestras aplicaciones. •La recuperación de datos e información ante errores o problemas es rápida. •Las actualizaciones no afectan nuestra plataforma informática. •Permiten el ahorro de energía. •Se puede tener acceso desde cualquier lugar y dispositivo compatible con la computación en la nube.
  3. 3. Desventajas •Crea dependencia por parte de los usuarios hacia los proveedores de servicios al tener gran cantidad de información almacenada en la nube. •Es un servicio que obliga a tener un servicio de Internet. •La información al no estar almacenada en nuestro equipo, puede ser robada o puede sufrir problemas de seguridad.
  4. 4. Reseña Cloud Computing •El término Cloud Computing surgió por la primera vez en 1997, en una ponencia académica impartida por Ramnath Chellappa. Sin embargo, el concepto está asociado al nombre de John McCarthy, pionero de la Inteligencia Artificial y creador del lenguaje de programación LISP. En 1960, dijo que “algún día la computación podrá ser organizada como un servicio público.” John McCarthy también discutió una idea muy importante: la computación en tiempo compartido (time sharing). Este tipo de computación permitiría que dos o más usuarios pudiesen utilizar simultáneamente una computadora a fin de realizar varias tareas, al aprovechar el período de tiempo disponible entre cada proceso. Al utilizar la computadora de forma conjunta, sería posible aprovecharla mejor y consecuentemente reducir los gastos, pues el usuario pagaría solamente por el tiempo de utilización del equipo o, en su caso, de la tecnología en la Nube.
  5. 5. Evolución Cloud Computing
  6. 6. Características Cloud Computing 1-Sincronización automática 2-Herramientas Colaborativas 3-Editar Archivos desde la Nube 4-Seguridad 5-Precios
  7. 7. Soluciones y Servicios Cloud Computing Mejora de la eficiencia IT: Dimensionamiento dinámico de Infraestructura. Virtualización de entornos. Promover el uso de infraestructura compartida para impulsar los esfuerzos de consolidación. Optimización del uso de recursos disponibles. Reducción de la inversión: Pago por uso. Desarrollar y provisión de aplicaciones sin incurrir en grandes inversiones. Alineamiento de Presupuesto con demanda real.
  8. 8. PERSPECTIVAS DE LA TECNOLOGIA INFORMATICA Resumen Capitulo I Cloud Computing Maria Mitcheel Matute Garcia 20052001299

×