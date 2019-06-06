-
Harlequin Presents - March 2019 - Box Set 1 of 2: An Anthology by Sharon Kendrick, Julia James, Cathy Williams, Kim Lawrence
Title: Harlequin Presents - March 2019 - Box Set 1 of 2: An Anthology
Author: Sharon Kendrick, Julia James, Cathy Williams, Kim Lawrence
Pages: 192
Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI
ISBN: 9781488045127
Publisher: Harlequin
Description
Harlequin® Presents brings you a collection of four new titles! This Presents box set includes:
THE SHEIKH’S SECRET BABY
Secret Heirs of Billionaires
By Sharon Kendrick
Sheikh Zuhal is shocked to discover he has a son! To claim his child, he must get former lover Jazz down the palace aisle. And he’s not above using seduction to make her his wife!
HEIRESS’S PREGNANCY SCANDAL
One Night With Consequences
By Julia James
Francesca is completely swept away by her desire for Italian tycoon Nic! But she believes their relationship can only be temporary—she must return to her aristocratic life. Until she learns she’s pregnant with the billionaire’s baby…!
CONTRACTED FOR THE SPANIARD’S HEIR
By Cathy Williams
Left to care for his orphaned godson, Luca is completely out of his depth! Until he meets bubbly, innocent Ellie. Contracting her to look after the young child is easy—denying their fierce attraction is infinitely more challenging…
A WEDDING AT THE ITALIAN’S DEMAND
By Kim Lawrence
To claim his orphaned nephew, Ivo needs to convince the child’s legal guardian, Flora, to wear his ring. But whisking Flora to Tuscany as his fake fiancée comes with a complication…their undeniable chemistry!
