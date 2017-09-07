We search multiple sites and fare sources all at once so you don't have to, which is why we think our online portal for fl...
Mango Airlines launched in 2006 is a state owned South African airline, broadly considered as one of SA's cheap domestic a...
Mango Airlines serving the travellers since November 2006, it is the first ever low-cost airline offering cheap flights de...
Standard Mango Flights do exclude any food or beverages; these can be acquired on board. Mango Juice, the in-flight magazi...
We let you find cheap air tickets on Mango Airlines and Flymango at affordable rates. Our aim is to let you travel in luxu...
An Opportunity to Travel in Affordable Airfares

Mango Airlines launched in 2006 is a state owned South African airline, broadly considered as one of SA's cheap domestic airlines. It has earned travel honours, for example, Africa's Best Budget Airline and the Prism Award in the travel and tourism category. The airline operates Boeing 737 aircraft with a seating capacity of 186 air travellers across all its flight routes. Each row consists of 3 seats adjacent to each other. All the aircrafts are maintained by the SAA Technical department, another backup of South African Airways (SAA).

  You have been trawling the internet for weeks now, searching for the best and cheapest time to fly and if you've surrendered all expectation of finding a shabby abroad holiday destination then stress not, as we've gone looking for rand neighbourly goals where you won't have to indulge in doing the calculations in your mind for the perfect holiday. Regardless of whether you're searching for a holiday in Europe, South East Asia or Africa, Mango Airlines and Flymango is here to start up that hunger for new experiences.
