An Opportunity to Travel in Affordable Airfares

Mango Airlines launched in 2006 is a state owned South African airline, broadly considered as one of SA's cheap domestic airlines. It has earned travel honours, for example, Africa's Best Budget Airline and the Prism Award in the travel and tourism category. The airline operates Boeing 737 aircraft with a seating capacity of 186 air travellers across all its flight routes. Each row consists of 3 seats adjacent to each other. All the aircrafts are maintained by the SAA Technical department, another backup of South African Airways (SAA).