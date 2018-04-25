If you have a WordPress powered website or want to learn to create a website with WordPress you need a testing environment. One of the best testing environments you can have is on your local machine. If you have a Mac you can install MAMP which includes Apache, MySQL, and PHP. Then you can make all the changes you want and test until your heart is content. No one ever has to see your test website on your local computer. Inside this guide you will find step by step instructions for: Installing a web server (php, Mysql, and Apache) on your Mac Installing and using WordPress on your local web server Manually migrating a live WordPress site to your local web server Easily migrating a live WordPress site to your local web server

