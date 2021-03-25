Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Read Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump eBook PDF
Read Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump eBook PDF [DOWNLOAD],^DOWNLOAD-...
Details of Book Author : Michael Cohen Publisher : Skyhorse Publishing ISBN : Publication Date : 2020-9-8 Language : eng P...
Description 11 hours, 50 minutes This book almost didnâ€™t see the light of day as government officials tried to bar its p...
Download Book if you want to download this book click the button below Start your FREE MONTH by clicking button below!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Read Disloyal The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump eBook PDF

2 views

Published on

Link Read, Download, and more info :
http://happyreadingebook.club/?book=B08HNFDDJT

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Read Disloyal The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump eBook PDF

  1. 1. Read Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump eBook PDF
  2. 2. Read Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump eBook PDF [DOWNLOAD],^DOWNLOAD- PDF),^R.E.A.D.^,EBOOK #pdf,PDF),textbook$,#^R.E.A.D.^ if you want to download this book click the download button at the last page
  3. 3. Details of Book Author : Michael Cohen Publisher : Skyhorse Publishing ISBN : Publication Date : 2020-9-8 Language : eng Pages : 12
  4. 4. Description 11 hours, 50 minutes This book almost didnâ€™t see the light of day as government officials tried to bar its publication.The Inside Story of the Real President Trump, by His Former Attorney And Personal Advisorâ€”The Man Who Helped Get Him Into the Oval OfficeOnce Donald Trumpâ€™s fiercest surrogate, closest confidant, and staunchest defender, Michael Cohen knows where the skeletons are buried.This is the most devastating business and political horror story of the century. As Trumpâ€™s lawyer and â€œfixer,â€• Cohen not only witnessed firsthand, but was also an active participant in the inner workings of Trumpâ€™s business empire, political campaign, and presidential administration.This is a story that you have not read in newspapers, or on social media, or watched on television. These are accounts that only someone who worked for Trump around the clock for over a decadeâ€”not a few months or even a couple of yearsâ€”could know. Cohen describes Trumpâ€™s racist rants against President Barack Obama, Nelson Mandela, and Black and Hispanic people in general, as well as the cruelty, humiliation, and abuse he leveled at family and staff. Whether heâ€™s exposing the fact that Trump engaged in tax fraud by inflating his wealth or election fraud by rigging polls, or outing Trumpâ€™s Neanderthal views towards women or his hush-money payments to clandestine lovers, Cohen pulls no punches.He showâ€™s Trumpâ€™s relentless willingness to lie, exaggerate, mislead, or manipulate. Trump emerges as a man without a soulâ€”a man who courts evangelicals and then trashes them, panders to the common man, but then rips offÂ small business owners, a con-man who will do or say absolutely anything to win, regardless of the cost to his family, his associates, or his country.At the heart of Disloyal, we see how Cohen came under the spell of his charismatic Boss and, as a result, lost all sense of his moral compass.The real real Donald Trump who permeates these pagesâ€”the racist, sexist, homophobic, lying, cheating Presidentâ€”will be discussed, written about, and analyzed for years to come.
  5. 5. Download Book if you want to download this book click the button below Start your FREE MONTH by clicking button below!

×