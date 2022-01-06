About the Mississippi Bar Association

A trial lawyer at Zehl & Associates Law firm in Houston, Texas, Charles Stam developed an interest in practicing law early, clerking in the Mississippi Delta, engaging diverse clientele, and later representing in court a few months after earning his license. Charles Stam is licensed to practice in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, is a member of the Texas Bar Association and was admitted recently to the Mississippi Bar Association. Formed in 1821 as the first bar association in the United States, but recognized in 1931, the Mississippi Bar Association represents lawyers in the Mississippi area. It is regarded as the largest bar association in Mississippi. The association's primary mandate is to promote excellence in law practice, assist in justice evolution to meet public needs, provide resources, education, and inclusion in the bar and law community, and awards legal excellence in Mississippi. The association also offers an online directory to assist the public access the right and registered representation in their area. The association currently has 16 different committees open to members of good standing, that offer specialized services to the members and the public and include access to justice, diversity, fee dispute, military assistance, and technology committees, all with program and administrative mandates.