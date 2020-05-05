

What happens if you violate stay at home order? Following suit with the majority of states around the country, the state of Texas implemented a stay-at- home order in an attempt to help with fighting the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that is currently gripping the world.



Wondering what happens if you violate stay-at-home order? Law enforcement agencies across the state have gone on record that they will be measured in how they will actually enforce Abbott’s order in terms of how social distancing is practiced. While factors such as fines and jail time are possibilities, they also note that they are last resorts as well.