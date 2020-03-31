Facebook Fundraising Tools You Can Use to Help Combat COVID-19

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Fundraising Tools You Can Use to Help Combat COVID-19
2 Today’s Speakers Kendra Sinclair North American Nonprofits Manager, Facebook Tatum Barbaree Social Media Manager, Americ...
Poll Results Topic Votes P2P & Virtual Fundraising Events 290 Social Media Marketing 166 Digital Content Planning 156 Face...
How do you create community in the absence of a shared physical experience?
Platforms For Sharing and Creating Connection Quantified Impact People Impacted
Managing Change with Workplace
Workplace connects entire organizations to share their voice and discover new, better ways of working together
2 31 Collaborate Managing teams and collaborating as communities Broadcast Sharing information and receiving bottom- up fe...
Effective two-way communication
12 EVERYDAY COMMUNICATIONS THE 8 UNIVERSAL COMMUNICATIONS USE CASES Give colleagues a regular snapshot into what's happeni...
13 Workplace by Facebook Confidential 13 Workplace by Facebook Confidential Ongoing bottom-up engagement CONNECT COLLABORA...
Speed of information – getting the right information to (and from) the right people, quickly
Live Video Open Groups Reach your entire organization regardless of job, location or time zone News feed
Communicate at the speed of mobile Workplace Chat • 1:1 or Group instant messaging, voice or video calls • HD Group video ...
Interdepartmental collaboration – connecting siloed teams
Closed and secret Groups • Discuss and manage projects • Share documents • Instant response and feedback • Unlimited stora...
Raising Funds on Facebook
Reasons people come to Facebook o To connect with people they care about o To support the causes and ideas they believe in
Charitable Giving Help people raise funds to support the causes that mean the most to them
NGOS PUBLIC FIGURESBRANDS PEOPLE Charitable Giving Ecosystem
Two ways to fundraise on facebook or Collect donations for your nonprofit Supporters fundraise on your behalf
Page Fundraisers Supporter Fundraisers Posts with Donate buttons Live Video with Donate Tools to collect donations
Posts Fundraisers Live Tools for supporters to fundraise on your behalf
• Set up a dedicated fundraising page and unite around a fundraising goal. Page fundraising
Donate Button in Live video
Page 28 After During Talk to your supporters about the impact that their donation has. Before Build enthusiasm around the ...
Connect with your supporters in a Group Start or use a Facebook group to connect with your supporters, collaborate digitally, or discuss and share ways to support your cause.
Taking Your Event Virtual with Facebook Live
32 Workplace by Facebook Confidential 32 Workplace by Facebook Confidential Tools for going live Go Live with a camera and...
33 Workplace by Facebook Confidential 33 Workplace by Facebook Confidential Live logistics • You can have more than one li...
34 Workplace by Facebook Confidential 34 Workplace by Facebook Confidential Live content best practices • Pin great commen...
35 Workplace by Facebook Confidential 35 Workplace by Facebook Confidential Live best practices: managing risk • The most ...
Our mission is to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer.
Our social media team’s guiding principles during COVID-19: 1. Compassion 2. Accurate information 3. Prioritization to mov...
Video & Facebook Live
Page Fundraiser & Fundraiser API
Groups
Next Webinar: Tuesday, April 7, 12pm CST Going Viral in the Virtual World: How to Harness the Power of Your Social Connect...
Given the continuing impact of COVID-19, it is essential that nonprofits use all of the tools at their disposal to continue offering vital services in their communities. That includes adjusting their fundraising efforts to account for major events and campaigns that have been disrupted or canceled.

Listen to our replay from Tuesday, March 31, as Facebook’s North American Nonprofits Manager Kendra Sinclair, American Cancer Society’s Social Media Manager Tatum Barbaree, and Charity Dynamics’ VP of Client Success Meghan Dankovich shared best practice recommendations for fundraising tools nonprofits can and should take advantage during these uncertain times. Some of these tools included:

- Facebook Fundraiser
- Facebook Live
- Facebook Workplace
- American Cancer Society's social fundraising efforts on Facebook

  5. 5. How do you create community in the absence of a shared physical experience?
  6. 6. 6 Platforms For Sharing and Creating Connection Quantified Impact People Impacted
  7. 7. Page 7
  8. 8. Page 8 Managing Change with Workplace
  9. 9. Workplace connects entire organizations to share their voice and discover new, better ways of working together
  10. 10. 2 31 Collaborate Managing teams and collaborating as communities Broadcast Sharing information and receiving bottom- up feedback Automate Making organisational processes more efficient
  11. 11. Effective two-way communication
  12. 12. 12 EVERYDAY COMMUNICATIONS THE 8 UNIVERSAL COMMUNICATIONS USE CASES Give colleagues a regular snapshot into what's happening across your organization 1. STRATEGIC ANNOUNCEMENTS Give colleagues timely access to key strategic announcements in a manner that suits them 2. INTERNAL CAMPAIGNS Boost employee engagement and action around your internal programs 3. CRISIS COMMUNICATIONS Centralise your crisis messaging and activity; and keep key groups informed 4. EXECUTIVE VISIBILITY & ACCESSIBILITY Strengthen senior leadership team's visibility and accessibility, their thoughts and their focus 5. AMPLIFYING COMPANY CULTURE Celebrate business values and culture as well as the diversity of the people that make up that culture 6. TWO-WAY EMPLOYEE DIALOGUE Building a connected company by enabling 2 way employee dialogue that will positively impact employee satisfaction 7. MANAGING EVENTS Streamline event management and keep attendees up to date with all event details 8. Workplace by Facebook Confidential
  13. 13. 13 Workplace by Facebook Confidential 13 Workplace by Facebook Confidential Ongoing bottom-up engagement CONNECT COLLABORATE AUTOMATE • Share improvements and trends, key information and hold Q&A and FYI sessions with leaders • Create separate groups for action planning and task forces around top trends identified in staff surveys. • Respond to specific feedback questions from employees and managers. • Consider live streaming different type of live events or fundraisers to drive further engagement and participation
  14. 14. Speed of information – getting the right information to (and from) the right people, quickly
  15. 15. Live Video Open Groups Reach your entire organization regardless of job, location or time zone News feed
  16. 16. Communicate at the speed of mobile Workplace Chat • 1:1 or Group instant messaging, voice or video calls • HD Group video calls for up to 50 people
  17. 17. Interdepartmental collaboration – connecting siloed teams
  18. 18. Closed and secret Groups • Discuss and manage projects • Share documents • Instant response and feedback • Unlimited storage Work in Groups with secure file sharing and easy collaboration
  19. 19. Page 19 Raising Funds on Facebook
  20. 20. Reasons people come to Facebook Page 20 o To connect with people they care about o To support the causes and ideas they believe in
  21. 21. Page 21 Charitable Giving Help people raise funds to support the causes that mean the most to them
  22. 22. Page 22 NGOS PUBLIC FIGURESBRANDS PEOPLE Charitable Giving Ecosystem
  23. 23. Page 23 Two ways to fundraise on facebook or Collect donations for your nonprofit Supporters fundraise on your behalf
  24. 24. Page 24 Page Fundraisers Supporter Fundraisers Posts with Donate buttons Live Video with Donate Tools to collect donations
  25. 25. Page 25 Posts Fundraisers Live Tools for supporters to fundraise on your behalf
  26. 26. Page 26 • Set up a dedicated fundraising page and unite around a fundraising goal. Page fundraising
  27. 27. Page 27 Donate Button in Live video
  28. 28. Page 28 After During Talk to your supporters about the impact that their donation has. Before Build enthusiasm around the goal. Promote it on your Page, in Groups, email marketing campaigns, etc. Monitor the donations and increase goals when necessary.
  29. 29. Page 29 Connect with your supporters in a Group Start or use a Facebook group to connect with your supporters, collaborate digitally, or discuss and share ways to support your cause.
  30. 30. Page 30 Taking Your Event Virtual with Facebook Live
  31. 31. POLL #2
  32. 32. 32 Workplace by Facebook Confidential 32 Workplace by Facebook Confidential Tools for going live Go Live with a camera and streaming software Go Live from your mobile device Broadcast to your Page, group, profile, or event from anywhere in the world using the Facebook app (available on iOS and Android). 1 2
  33. 33. 33 Workplace by Facebook Confidential 33 Workplace by Facebook Confidential Live logistics • You can have more than one live broadcast at a time on your Page or in your group. • We recommend scheduling your livestream whenever possible. • If your event will be longer than 8 hours, you will need to split your broadcast into two or more parts. Title your broadcasts clearly (with “Part 1” and “Part 2”) and pin a link to the subsequent broadcast in the comments of the first broadcast. Learn how to pin a comment.
  34. 34. 34 Workplace by Facebook Confidential 34 Workplace by Facebook Confidential Live content best practices • Pin great comments to the top of the chat, and highlight comments via graphics on screen to ask and answer viewer questions. • Encourage notable people relevant to your broadcast - journalists, athletes, or anyone known to your audience - to engage with viewers via the live comments.
  35. 35. 35 Workplace by Facebook Confidential 35 Workplace by Facebook Confidential Live best practices: managing risk • The most important step you can take to ensure a successful live event broadcast is to establish a stable internet connection. • Acknowledge any errors and respond to your audience. Viewers sometimes use the chat to point out errors, and they appreciate on-air clarifications. • If you need to share an update about an error, pin the update as a comment.
  36. 36. Our mission is to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer.
  37. 37. Our social media team’s guiding principles during COVID-19: 1. Compassion 2. Accurate information 3. Prioritization to move quickly 4. Speed over perfection
  38. 38. Video & Facebook Live
  39. 39. Page Fundraiser & Fundraiser API
  40. 40. Groups
  41. 41. POLL #3
  Next Webinar: Tuesday, April 7, 12pm CST Going Viral in the Virtual World: How to Harness the Power of Your Social Connections Guest Speakers: Natalie Stamer, CEO of Streetlight Digital and Tara Mermis, Principal Consultant at Charity Dynamics Contact us! info@charitydynamics.com
  Questions?

