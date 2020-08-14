Scrap reduction in piston die casting foundry

Successfully reported this slideshow.
TATA-407 Piston Scrap Reduction Project By Dr. Bikram Jit Singh Professor MMDU Mullana chann461@gmail.com
Project Brief In April 2019, a case study has been performed in the Piston foundry of Fedral Mogul India Limited Bahadurga...
Semi-Automatic Gravity Die-Casting Machine
4 Cavity Die of Piston
Die Close-ups: Hydraulically Powered Side Moulds and Central Tool
Piston Casting Defects
Defect Analysis
Process Parameters Factors 2 - Level Units Setting or Cooling Time (SCT) 28 47 Seconds Gate Crosestional Area (GCA) 132 16...
Designed Matrix StdOrder RunOrder CenterPt Blocks SCT GCA CWT MMT Scrap(%) 2 1 1 1 47.0 132.0 16 768 9.8 14 2 1 1 47.0 132...
Runs with Response 100 Pistons casted at each Designed Run Settings SCT GCA CWT MMT Scrap (%) 47 167 32 792 9.8 47 132 32 ...
Data Normality Test 0.40.20.0-0.2-0.4 99 90 50 10 1 Residual Percent 14121086 0.2 0.1 0.0 -0.1 -0.2 Fitted Value Residual ...
DoE Statistics
Regression Model
Term BD AB ABD CD BCD AD C BC D A B 20151050 A SCT B GCA C CWT D MMT Factor Name Standardized Effect 1.78 0.185695 1.67126...
4728 9.0 8.5 8.0 7.5 7.0 6.5 167132 3216 792768 SCT MeanofScrap(%) GCA CWT MMT Main Effects Plot for Scrap (%) Fitted Means
10 8 6 10 8 6 4728 10 8 6 167132 3216 SCT * GCA SCT * CWT GCA * CWT SCT * MMT SCT GCA * MMT GCA CWT * MMT CWT 132.0 167.0 ...
792768 32 16 167 132 4728 MMT CWT GCA SCT 8.1 6.9 5.25.4 7.4 6.3 7.87.5 8.3 13.2 5.69.1 7.9 6.0 9.86.1 8.2 Centerpoint Fac...
G seulaVdloH 42TWC 5.941AC 30 35 0.7 5.7 0.8 5.8 077 40 087 45097 S )%(parc S TC TMM S TCS,TMMsv)%(parcSfotolPecafru GCA 1...
SCT 37.5 MMT 780 Hold Values GCA CWT 165160155150145140135 32 30 28 26 24 22 20 18 16 > – – – – < 6.5 6.5 7.0 7.0 7.5 7.5 ...
S seulaVdloH 5.941ACG 5.73TC 6 7 30 077 8 9 52 087 02 097 51 S )%(parc C TW TMM S TWC,TMMsv)%(parcSfotolPecafru SCT 37.5 G...
Response Optimization with Desirability Cur High Low D: 0.9890 Optimal Predict d = 0.98902 Minimum y = 5.2878 Scrap(%) D: ...
Now apply suitable Fuzzy Logics, Genetic Algorithm or Artificial Intelligence Techniques to make this Optimization Model m...
  1. 1. TATA-407 Piston Scrap Reduction Project By Dr. Bikram Jit Singh Professor MMDU Mullana chann461@gmail.com
  2. 2. Project Brief In April 2019, a case study has been performed in the Piston foundry of Fedral Mogul India Limited Bahadurgarh. It is a medium scale foundry and is used to cast pistons of Tata 407 Truck by gravity die casting machines. The average casting scrap of these pistons is around 7%, which is quite high for an ISO-16479 company. The main objective of this study is to reduce the foundry scrap from 7.0% at 2.0% in 4 months period, with an effective implementation of AI based Optimization Technique. Beside annual savings of approximately 17 lakhs, it will also provide some indirect benefits like: More Foundry equipment availability, More Machining line availability and Less Customer complaints etc.
  3. 3. Semi-Automatic Gravity Die-Casting Machine
  4. 4. 4 Cavity Die of Piston
  5. 5. Die Close-ups: Hydraulically Powered Side Moulds and Central Tool
  6. 6. Piston Casting Defects
  7. 7. Defect Analysis
  8. 8. Process Parameters Factors 2 - Level Units Setting or Cooling Time (SCT) 28 47 Seconds Gate Crosestional Area (GCA) 132 167 mm sq. Cooling Water Temp (CWT) 16 32 Degree celcius Molten Metal Temperature (MMT) 768 792 Degree celcius
  9. 9. Designed Matrix StdOrder RunOrder CenterPt Blocks SCT GCA CWT MMT Scrap(%) 2 1 1 1 47.0 132.0 16 768 9.8 14 2 1 1 47.0 132.0 32 792 5.2 3 3 1 1 28.0 167.0 16 768 8.2 12 4 1 1 47.0 167.0 16 792 6.3 18 5 0 1 37.5 149.5 24 780 9.4 1 6 1 1 28.0 132.0 16 768 6.1 8 7 1 1 47.0 167.0 32 768 13.2 16 8 1 1 47.0 167.0 32 792 6.9 4 9 1 1 47.0 167.0 16 768 6.0 9 10 1 1 28.0 132.0 16 792 7.5 7 11 1 1 28.0 167.0 32 768 7.9 17 12 0 1 37.5 149.5 24 780 6.4 13 13 1 1 28.0 132.0 32 792 5.4 19 14 0 1 37.5 149.5 24 780 8.5 5 15 1 1 28.0 132.0 32 768 9.1 11 16 1 1 28.0 167.0 16 792 8.3 15 17 1 1 28.0 167.0 32 792 7.4 6 18 1 1 47.0 132.0 32 768 5.6 10 19 1 1 47.0 132.0 16 792 7.8
  10. 10. Runs with Response 100 Pistons casted at each Designed Run Settings SCT GCA CWT MMT Scrap (%) 47 167 32 792 9.8 47 132 32 768 5.2 28 167 16 768 8.2 28 132 32 768 6.3 28 167 16 792 9.4 47 132 32 792 6.1 28 167 32 792 13.2 47 167 16 792 6.9 28 132 16 768 6 47 167 16 768 7.5 28 132 32 792 7.9 47 132 16 792 6.4 47 132 16 768 5.4 28 132 16 792 8.5 28 167 32 768 9.1 47 167 32 768 8.3
  11. 11. Data Normality Test 0.40.20.0-0.2-0.4 99 90 50 10 1 Residual Percent 14121086 0.2 0.1 0.0 -0.1 -0.2 Fitted Value Residual 0.30.20.10.0-0.1-0.2-0.3 2.0 1.5 1.0 0.5 0.0 Residual Frequency 16151413121110987654321 0.2 0.1 0.0 -0.1 -0.2 Observation Order Residual 2222222 0 2 0 Normal Probability Plot Versus Fits Histogram Versus Order Residual Plots for Scrap (%)
  12. 12. DoE Statistics
  13. 13. Regression Model
  14. 14. Term BD AB ABD CD BCD AD C BC D A B 20151050 A SCT B GCA C CWT D MMT Factor Name Standardized Effect 1.78 0.185695 1.67126 2.04265 3.71391 5.57086 6.12795 7.05642 8.54199 11.3274 12.0702 19.1266 Pareto Chart of the Standardized Effects (response is Scrap (%), α = 0.15)
  15. 15. 4728 9.0 8.5 8.0 7.5 7.0 6.5 167132 3216 792768 SCT MeanofScrap(%) GCA CWT MMT Main Effects Plot for Scrap (%) Fitted Means
  16. 16. 10 8 6 10 8 6 4728 10 8 6 167132 3216 SCT * GCA SCT * CWT GCA * CWT SCT * MMT SCT GCA * MMT GCA CWT * MMT CWT 132.0 167.0 GCA 16.0 32.0 CWT 768.0 792.0 MMT MeanofScrap(%) Interaction Plot for Scrap (%) Fitted Means
  17. 17. 792768 32 16 167 132 4728 MMT CWT GCA SCT 8.1 6.9 5.25.4 7.4 6.3 7.87.5 8.3 13.2 5.69.1 7.9 6.0 9.86.1 8.2 Centerpoint Factorial Point Cube Plot (data means) for Scrap(%)
  18. 18. G seulaVdloH 42TWC 5.941AC 30 35 0.7 5.7 0.8 5.8 077 40 087 45097 S )%(parc S TC TMM S TCS,TMMsv)%(parcSfotolPecafru GCA 149.5 CWT 24 Hold Values SCT MMT 45.042.540.037.535.032.530.0 790 785 780 775 770 > – – – < 7.0 7.0 7.5 7.5 8.0 8.0 8.5 8.5 Scrap(%) Contour Plot of Scrap(%) vs MMT, SCT
  19. 19. SCT 37.5 MMT 780 Hold Values GCA CWT 165160155150145140135 32 30 28 26 24 22 20 18 16 > – – – – < 6.5 6.5 7.0 7.0 7.5 7.5 8.0 8.0 8.5 8.5 Scrap(%) Contour Plot of Scrap(%) vs CWT, GCA S seulaVdloH 087TMM 5.73TC 1 03 1 04 7 8 51 1 05 9 02 1 06 52 03 S )%(parc G AC TWC S ACG,TWCsv)%(parcSfotolPecafru
  20. 20. S seulaVdloH 5.941ACG 5.73TC 6 7 30 077 8 9 52 087 02 097 51 S )%(parc C TW TMM S TWC,TMMsv)%(parcSfotolPecafru SCT 37.5 GCA 149.5 Hold Values CWT MMT 323028262422201816 790 785 780 775 770 > – – – – – < 6.5 6.5 7.0 7.0 7.5 7.5 8.0 8.0 8.5 8.5 9.0 9.0 Scrap(%) Contour Plot of Scrap(%) vs MMT, CWT
  21. 21. Response Optimization with Desirability Cur High Low D: 0.9890 Optimal Predict d = 0.98902 Minimum y = 5.2878 Scrap(%) D: 0.9890 Desirability Composite 768.0 792.0 16.0 32.0 132.0 167.0 28.0 47.0 GCA CWT MMTSCT [47.0] [132.0] [32.0] [792.0]
  22. 22. Now apply suitable Fuzzy Logics, Genetic Algorithm or Artificial Intelligence Techniques to make this Optimization Model more effective

