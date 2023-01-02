Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Shocked China Yuanyang Terraces (震憾的中國元陽梯田).ppsx

Jan. 02, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Reuters Landscape photos 2022 (路透社 2022 年度風景照片).ppsx
Reuters Landscape photos 2022 (路透社 2022 年度風景照片).ppsx
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Wonderful sceneries shot on plane (飛機上拍攝的美景).ppsx
Chung Yen Chang
Deep sea plankton photos (深海浮游生物照片).ppsx
Chung Yen Chang
Pastel artist Olga Abramova (粉彩藝術家 奧爾加·阿布拉莫娃).ppsx
Chung Yen Chang
Exotic and Beautiful Birds in the World (世界上奇特而美麗的鳥類).ppsx
Chung Yen Chang
Animals‘ maternal love (動物母性之愛).ppsx
Chung Yen Chang
Outing at Taipei Maokong (台北貓空踏青)
Chung Yen Chang
Yilan Longtan Lake, Taiwan (台灣 宜蘭龍潭湖)
Chung Yen Chang
Suzhou first snow 2018 (2018年 蘇州初雪)
Chung Yen Chang
1 of 23 Ad

Shocked China Yuanyang Terraces (震憾的中國元陽梯田).ppsx

Jan. 02, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Art & Photos

The beauty of rice terraces on a hillside in China.
中國山坡上梯田之美。

The beauty of rice terraces on a hillside in China.
中國山坡上梯田之美。

Art & Photos
Advertisement

Recommended

Reuters Landscape photos 2022 (路透社 2022 年度風景照片).ppsx
Chung Yen Chang
49 views
30 slides
Chinese landscapes taken by French (法國老外拍攝的中國風景).ppsx
Chung Yen Chang
26 views
50 slides
The camouflage art of animals (動物的偽裝藝術).ppsx
Chung Yen Chang
33 views
46 slides
Cute Photos of Huddling Birds (小鳥擠在一起的可愛照片).ppsx
Chung Yen Chang
61 views
27 slides
Furong Ancient Town on the Waterfall (瀑布上的 芙蓉古鎮).ppsx
Chung Yen Chang
28 views
87 slides
The wild beauty of animals (動物的野性之美).ppsx
Chung Yen Chang
34 views
48 slides
Famous horticultural art gardens (著名的園藝藝術花園).ppsx
Chung Yen Chang
39 views
32 slides
Animals Evolved Over Time (隨著時間演化的動物).ppsx
Chung Yen Chang
26 views
33 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from Chung Yen Chang (20)

Wonderful sceneries shot on plane (飛機上拍攝的美景).ppsx
Chung Yen Chang
91 views
Deep sea plankton photos (深海浮游生物照片).ppsx
Chung Yen Chang
45 views
Pastel artist Olga Abramova (粉彩藝術家 奧爾加·阿布拉莫娃).ppsx
Chung Yen Chang
97 views
Exotic and Beautiful Birds in the World (世界上奇特而美麗的鳥類).ppsx
Chung Yen Chang
24 views
Animals‘ maternal love (動物母性之愛).ppsx
Chung Yen Chang
17 views
Outing at Taipei Maokong (台北貓空踏青)
Chung Yen Chang
1.2k views
Yilan Longtan Lake, Taiwan (台灣 宜蘭龍潭湖)
Chung Yen Chang
536 views
Suzhou first snow 2018 (2018年 蘇州初雪)
Chung Yen Chang
363 views
Fushan Botanical Garden, Yilan Taiwan (台灣 宜蘭福山植物園)
Chung Yen Chang
338 views
Wuxi Dangkou Ancient Town (無錫 蕩口古鎮)
Chung Yen Chang
277 views
Wuzhen Xizha, China's Water Town (中國水鄉 烏鎮西柵)
Chung Yen Chang
305 views
Tangmo old village in south Anhui (皖南 唐模古村落)
Chung Yen Chang
249 views
過去這一年，我明白了…(The past year i've learned ...)
Chung Yen Chang
364 views
Huizhou Ancient City in Anhui (安徽 徽州古城)
Chung Yen Chang
327 views
Chengkan Bagua Village & Tangyue Archways (呈坎八卦村和棠樾牌坊群)
Chung Yen Chang
151 views
Undyed Tachuan Autumn (塔川秋色尚未染)
Chung Yen Chang
136 views
Hongcun ancient village (宏村古鎮)
Chung Yen Chang
277 views
Suzhou Center mall (蘇州中心商場)
Chung Yen Chang
509 views
Moselle wine valley & Rhine castles (摩澤爾酒鄉和萊茵河城堡)
Chung Yen Chang
201 views
Belgium and Luxembourg (比利時 和 盧森堡)
Chung Yen Chang
267 views
Wonderful sceneries shot on plane (飛機上拍攝的美景).ppsx
Chung Yen Chang
91 views
86 slides
Deep sea plankton photos (深海浮游生物照片).ppsx
Chung Yen Chang
45 views
24 slides
Pastel artist Olga Abramova (粉彩藝術家 奧爾加·阿布拉莫娃).ppsx
Chung Yen Chang
97 views
62 slides
Exotic and Beautiful Birds in the World (世界上奇特而美麗的鳥類).ppsx
Chung Yen Chang
24 views
49 slides
Animals‘ maternal love (動物母性之愛).ppsx
Chung Yen Chang
17 views
60 slides
Outing at Taipei Maokong (台北貓空踏青)
Chung Yen Chang
1.2k views
82 slides

Recently uploaded (20)

3D Notched Crystal Wide
3D Crystalsonus
5 views
Graphic Recording Hamburg
DieILLUSTRATOREN
0 views
CLASS X.pptx
GopalSinghal12
3 views
Environmental laws edited.pptx
Imadkhan261794
2 views
we with a beautiful landscape1.. - Copy.docx
NEELAM GAUR
9 views
Presentation.guiding rough.pptx
BilalAhmadKhan36
5 views
Memorable Album Covers of 2022
David Deal
30 views
dom.pptx
JohnDoe831076
4 views
statement.pdf
emmaking75
3 views
Forest Animals Planner green variant.pptx
AzhStuf1
3 views
IRIDIA_S12_Morphogenetic_Engineering_slides.pdf
jjones58
2 views
Monthly stars.docx
ZiaSethi1
5 views
varshikotsav1-220812095824-dacc1ad1.docx
NEELAM GAUR
6 views
cell-new.ppt
KelvinPastorEncarnac
1 view
Ultimate 3D Art Creation
ssuserd60e491
5 views
Boba.docx
SittiSoleha1
0 views
NeoGenesis_Edition 5.pdf
SparshLamba
9 views
history.pptx
ZUHATARIQ4
0 views
Unstuck - from Dreaming to Done - Video trailer.pptx
AhmadDastageer
18 views
port-guide.pptx
Alex12656
2 views
3D Notched Crystal Wide
3D Crystalsonus
5 views
1 slide
Graphic Recording Hamburg
DieILLUSTRATOREN
0 views
10 slides
CLASS X.pptx
GopalSinghal12
3 views
10 slides
Environmental laws edited.pptx
Imadkhan261794
2 views
50 slides
we with a beautiful landscape1.. - Copy.docx
NEELAM GAUR
9 views
1 slide
Presentation.guiding rough.pptx
BilalAhmadKhan36
5 views
3 slides
Advertisement

Shocked China Yuanyang Terraces (震憾的中國元陽梯田).ppsx

  1. 1. 自動換頁 Auto page forward 編輯配樂：老編西歪 changcy0326
  2. 2. Overview of Yuanyang Terraces Yuanyang Terraces are located in the south of Ailao Mountain in Yuanyang County, Yunnan Province. They are masterpieces left by the Hani people for generations. The terraces stretch across the entire south bank of the Honghe River, in the counties of Honghe, Yuanyang, Lvchun and Jinping. There are 170,000 acres of terraces in Yuanyang county alone, which is the core area of the Honghe Hani terraces. Yuanyang County is full of lofty mountains, and all the terraced fields are built on the hillsides, with the slope of the terraced fields ranging from 15 degrees to 75 degrees. The Yuanyang Terraces were inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2013. 元陽梯田概況 元陽梯田位於雲南省元陽縣哀牢山南麓。 是哈尼族世世代代留下的傑作。 梯田橫跨整個紅河南岸，分佈在紅河、元陽、綠春、金平等縣。僅元陽縣就有17萬畝梯田， 是紅河哈尼梯田的核心區。 元陽縣境內崇山峻嶺，全部梯田依山而建，坡度從 15 度到 75 度不等。 元陽梯田於 2013 年被列入聯合國教科文組織 (UNESCO) 世界遺產。
  3. 3. Along the Red River, arrived at Yuanyang City smoothly. 沿著紅河，順利到達元陽城。
  4. 4. There are three main scenic spots in Yuanyang Hani Terraced Fields: Bada Scenic Spot, Tiger Mouth Scenic Spot and Duoyishu Scenic Spot. Numerous terraced fields, covered by the sea of clouds, constitute a magical and magnificent landscape. 元陽哈尼梯田主要有三大景區：壩達景區、 老虎嘴景區 和多依樹景區。 眾多梯田，在雲海的覆蓋下，構成了神奇 壯麗的景觀。
  5. 5. The "Terraced Fields" shows that the Hani people, under the dual pressure of nature and society, a long history of tenacious struggle and prosperity. 「梯田」展現了哈尼族人在自然和社會的雙重壓力下，頑強奮鬥、繁衍生息的悠久歷史。
  6. 6. For thousands of years, in a unique environment, the Hani people have turned the Sanjiang River Basin in the Ailao Mountains Area into one of the rice cultivation places. 幾千年來，哈尼族在得天獨厚的環境下，把哀牢山區的三江流域變成了水稻種植地之一。
  7. 7. The Hani nationality is one of the ethnic minorities in China. They have cultivated terraced fields since ancient times. The terraced field culture is the representative culture of the Hani people. 哈尼族 是中國少數民族之一。他們自古就開墾梯田。梯田文化就是 哈尼族 的代表文化。
  8. 8. Relying on a hoe, a solid body, great pride and extraordinary wisdom, the Hani people devoted all of their lifes to the construction of terraced fields. 憑著一把鋤頭，堅實的身體、無比的自豪 和非凡的智慧，哈尼族人將畢生 精力投入到梯田開築中。
  9. 9. The Hani people dig and build ditches to solve the water problem for the terraced fields. 哈尼族人挖溝築渠，解決梯田用水問題。
  10. 10. The Hani people invented the "water-dividing woodcut" water-dividing system. The fields are equipped with crossbars with different scales to ensure that each terrace can receive sufficient water supply. 哈尼族人發明了「分水木刻」的分水系統。田間設有不同尺度的橫木，以保證每塊梯田都能得到充足供水。
  11. 11. Only when you are there, can believe that Yuanyang Terraced Fields is a miracle. 只有身臨其境，才相信元陽梯田是一個奇蹟。
  12. 12. Before the sun sets, a peasant woman in Tiger Mouth area. 太陽下山前，老虎嘴地區的農婦。
  13. 13. The terraced fields in the Tiger Mouth area have the steepest slopes, strong sense of 3D and distinct layers of color. It is the best photo spot for sunsets. 老虎嘴 地區梯田坡度最陡，立體感強，色彩層次分明。是日落時最佳的拍照地點。
  14. 14. The scenery of terraced fields in Yuanyang is uncanny workmanship and unsurpassed in other places. 元陽的 梯田景色，鬼斧神工，別處則無出其右者。
  15. 15. The beauty of Yuanyang cannot be described in words! There are always endless angles and interlaced light and shadow when taking pictures here. 元陽之美無法用語言來形容！這裡拍照總有無盡的角度和交錯的光影。
  16. 16. According to the altitude, Yuanyang County is inhabited by seven ethnic groups: Dai, Zhuang, Yi, Hani, Miao, Yao and Han. The Hani people live on the mountainside at an altitude of 1,400-2,000 M. Most Han Chinese live in towns and roadsides. 根據海拔高度，元陽縣居住著傣、壯、彝、哈尼、苗、瑤和漢七個民族。哈尼族居住 在海拔 1,400~2,000 米的半山腰。 大多數漢族人住在城鎮和路邊。
  17. 17. The sunrise in the Duoyishu Area is the most beautiful. Going out for a walk in the early morning is an excellent experience. 多依樹 地區的日出最美。清晨時分出去走走是極好的體驗。
  18. 18. When the sun rises in the early morning, the color of the water in the terraced fields changes every step of the way, changing rapidly, and the visual impact is overwhelming. 當清晨日出時，梯田中水的顏色，移步換景，瞬息萬變，視覺的衝擊力超乎想像。
  19. 19. The terraced fields in the Long Shuba Area are small and colorful. Due to the abundance of duckweed in the water, the terraces are mainly red, green and yellow. A little less magnificent, more playful and energetic. 龍樹壩地區的梯田面積不大，色彩斑斕。 由於 水中浮萍較多，梯田以紅、綠、黃三色為主。 少了華麗，多了一些俏皮和活力。
  20. 20. Winter in Yuanyang is always misty rain, and the rolling terraced fields present a rural scene in the style of ink painting, creating a quiet atmosphere. 元陽的冬天總是煙雨濛蒙，連綿起伏的梯田，呈現出水墨畫式的田園風光，營造出 一份寧靜的氛圍。
  21. 21. The misty Yuanyang is the most beautiful, so beautiful that it is a little unreal. This situation makes people involuntarily immersed in it. 雲霧繚繞的元陽最美，美得有些不真實。這種情境，讓人不自主地沉浸於其中。
  22. 22. Yuanyang Terraced Fields is a harmonious combination of the Hani people and the nature of Ailao Mountain. It is a great creation of human beings in nature, it is also the product of the ingenious combination of culture and nature. 元陽梯田，是哈尼族人與哀牢山自然與和諧 的結合。 它是人類在自然界的偉大創作，也 是文化與自然巧妙結合的產物。

×