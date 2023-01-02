Shocked China Yuanyang Terraces (震憾的中國元陽梯田).ppsx

2.
Overview of Yuanyang Terraces
Yuanyang Terraces are located in the south of Ailao Mountain in Yuanyang County, Yunnan
Province. They are masterpieces left by the Hani people for generations.
The terraces stretch across the entire south bank of the Honghe River, in the counties of
Honghe, Yuanyang, Lvchun and Jinping. There are 170,000 acres of terraces in Yuanyang
county alone, which is the core area of the Honghe Hani terraces.
Yuanyang County is full of lofty mountains, and all the terraced fields are built on the
hillsides, with the slope of the terraced fields ranging from 15 degrees to 75 degrees.
The Yuanyang Terraces were inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2013.
元陽梯田概況
元陽梯田位於雲南省元陽縣哀牢山南麓。 是哈尼族世世代代留下的傑作。
梯田橫跨整個紅河南岸，分佈在紅河、元陽、綠春、金平等縣。僅元陽縣就有17萬畝梯田，
是紅河哈尼梯田的核心區。
元陽縣境內崇山峻嶺，全部梯田依山而建，坡度從 15 度到 75 度不等。
元陽梯田於 2013 年被列入聯合國教科文組織 (UNESCO) 世界遺產。
3.
Along the Red River, arrived at Yuanyang City smoothly.
沿著紅河，順利到達元陽城。
4.
There are three main scenic spots in Yuanyang Hani
Terraced Fields: Bada Scenic Spot, Tiger Mouth Scenic
Spot and Duoyishu Scenic Spot.
Numerous terraced fields, covered by the sea of clouds,
constitute a magical and magnificent landscape.
元陽哈尼梯田主要有三大景區：壩達景區、
老虎嘴景區 和多依樹景區。
眾多梯田，在雲海的覆蓋下，構成了神奇
壯麗的景觀。
5.
The "Terraced Fields" shows that the Hani people, under the dual pressure of nature and
society, a long history of tenacious struggle and prosperity.
「梯田」展現了哈尼族人在自然和社會的雙重壓力下，頑強奮鬥、繁衍生息的悠久歷史。
6.
For thousands of years, in a unique environment, the Hani people have turned the Sanjiang
River Basin in the Ailao Mountains Area into one of the rice cultivation places.
幾千年來，哈尼族在得天獨厚的環境下，把哀牢山區的三江流域變成了水稻種植地之一。
7.
The Hani nationality is one of the ethnic minorities in China. They have cultivated terraced fields
since ancient times. The terraced field culture is the representative culture of the Hani people.
哈尼族 是中國少數民族之一。他們自古就開墾梯田。梯田文化就是 哈尼族 的代表文化。
8.
Relying on a hoe, a solid body, great pride and extraordinary wisdom, the
Hani people devoted all of their lifes to the construction of terraced fields.
憑著一把鋤頭，堅實的身體、無比的自豪 和非凡的智慧，哈尼族人將畢生
精力投入到梯田開築中。
9.
The Hani people dig and build ditches to solve
the water problem for the terraced fields.
哈尼族人挖溝築渠，解決梯田用水問題。
10.
The Hani people invented the "water-dividing woodcut" water-dividing system. The fields are equipped
with crossbars with different scales to ensure that each terrace can receive sufficient water supply.
哈尼族人發明了「分水木刻」的分水系統。田間設有不同尺度的橫木，以保證每塊梯田都能得到充足供水。
11.
Only when you are there, can believe that
Yuanyang Terraced Fields is a miracle.
只有身臨其境，才相信元陽梯田是一個奇蹟。
12.
Before the sun sets, a peasant woman in Tiger Mouth area.
太陽下山前，老虎嘴地區的農婦。
13.
The terraced fields in the Tiger Mouth area have the steepest slopes, strong sense
of 3D and distinct layers of color. It is the best photo spot for sunsets.
老虎嘴 地區梯田坡度最陡，立體感強，色彩層次分明。是日落時最佳的拍照地點。
14.
The scenery of terraced fields in Yuanyang is uncanny
workmanship and unsurpassed in other places.
元陽的 梯田景色，鬼斧神工，別處則無出其右者。
15.
The beauty of Yuanyang cannot be described in words! There are always
endless angles and interlaced light and shadow when taking pictures here.
元陽之美無法用語言來形容！這裡拍照總有無盡的角度和交錯的光影。
16.
According to the altitude, Yuanyang County is inhabited by seven ethnic groups: Dai,
Zhuang, Yi, Hani, Miao, Yao and Han. The Hani people live on the mountainside at
an altitude of 1,400-2,000 M. Most Han Chinese live in towns and roadsides.
根據海拔高度，元陽縣居住著傣、壯、彝、哈尼、苗、瑤和漢七個民族。哈尼族居住
在海拔 1,400~2,000 米的半山腰。 大多數漢族人住在城鎮和路邊。
17.
The sunrise in the Duoyishu Area is the most beautiful. Going
out for a walk in the early morning is an excellent experience.
多依樹 地區的日出最美。清晨時分出去走走是極好的體驗。
18.
When the sun rises in the early morning, the color of the water in the terraced fields changes
every step of the way, changing rapidly, and the visual impact is overwhelming.
當清晨日出時，梯田中水的顏色，移步換景，瞬息萬變，視覺的衝擊力超乎想像。
19.
The terraced fields in the Long Shuba Area are small
and colorful. Due to the abundance of duckweed in the
water, the terraces are mainly red, green and yellow. A
little less magnificent, more playful and energetic.
龍樹壩地區的梯田面積不大，色彩斑斕。 由於
水中浮萍較多，梯田以紅、綠、黃三色為主。
少了華麗，多了一些俏皮和活力。
20.
Winter in Yuanyang is always misty rain, and the rolling terraced fields present a
rural scene in the style of ink painting, creating a quiet atmosphere.
元陽的冬天總是煙雨濛蒙，連綿起伏的梯田，呈現出水墨畫式的田園風光，營造出
一份寧靜的氛圍。
21.
The misty Yuanyang is the most beautiful, so beautiful that it is a little unreal.
This situation makes people involuntarily immersed in it.
雲霧繚繞的元陽最美，美得有些不真實。這種情境，讓人不自主地沉浸於其中。
22.
Yuanyang Terraced Fields is a harmonious combination of
the Hani people and the nature of Ailao Mountain. It is a great
creation of human beings in nature, it is also the product of
the ingenious combination of culture and nature.
元陽梯田，是哈尼族人與哀牢山自然與和諧
的結合。 它是人類在自然界的偉大創作，也
是文化與自然巧妙結合的產物。