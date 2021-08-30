Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Data Science with Python Certification Training Course https://www.apponix.com/data-science-courses
Data Science Course Objectives • Python full coding from scratch • Visualization with Python • Statistics - theory and app...
• Cluster Analysis • Decision Tree • Random Forest • Case studies on Machine Learning (18 case studies) • SQL queries(with...
Data Science Job Responsibilities • Modify existing databases and database management systems (DBMS) or instruct programme...
Salary expectation As there is a growing demand for Data Science Engineers, the salary is also constantly increasing for D...
Contact Us 306, 10th Main, 46th Cross, 4th Block Rajajinagar, Bangalore - 560010 M: +91 8050580888 info@apponix.com https:...
https://www.apponix.com/data-science-courses
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
Aug. 30, 2021
13 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Data science with python certification training course

Download to read offline

Education
Aug. 30, 2021
13 views

Data Science Course Objectives
Python full coding from scratch
Visualization with Python
Statistics - theory and application in business
Machine Learning with Python - 6 different algorithms
Multiple Linear regression
Logistic regression
Variable Reduction Technique - Information Value
Forecasting - ARIMA
Cluster Analysis
Decision Tree

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(4.5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4.5/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(3.5/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You're Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are Brené Brown
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
A Child Called It: One Child's Courage to Survive Dave Pelzer
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Minimal Finance: Forging Your Own Path to Financial Freedom Sam Dixon Brown
(3.5/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(4.5/5)
Free
The Power of Your Attitude: 7 Choices for a Happy and Successful Life Stan Toler
(5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
Winning: The Unforgiving Race to Greatness Tim S. Grover
(5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4.5/5)
Free
Making Sense of Anxiety and Stress: A Comprehensive Stress Management Toolkit Saarim Aslam
(5/5)
Free
Live Free: Exceed Your Highest Expectations DeVon Franklin
(5/5)
Free
Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals Oliver Burkeman
(5/5)
Free
The Pillars of Self-Love D'Yonna Riley
(4.5/5)
Free
Quiet Your Inner Critic: Overcoming Imposter Syndrome to Get Gutsy and Play Bigger Becky Mollenkamp ACC
(4/5)
Free
Laundry Love: Finding Joy in a Common Chore Patric Richardson
(4.5/5)
Free
No Pain, No Gaines: The Good Stuff Doesn't Come Easy Chip Gaines
(4.5/5)
Free
The Uncertain Sea: Fear is everywhere. Embrace it. Bonnie Tsui
(4/5)
Free
Enough About Me: The Unexpected Power of Selflessness Richard Lui
(4.5/5)
Free
Keep Sharp: How to Build a Better Brain at Any Age Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Data science with python certification training course

  1. 1. Data Science with Python Certification Training Course https://www.apponix.com/data-science-courses
  2. 2. Data Science Course Objectives • Python full coding from scratch • Visualization with Python • Statistics - theory and application in business • Machine Learning with Python - 6 different algorithms • Multiple Linear regression • Logistic regression • Variable Reduction Technique - Information Value • Forecasting - ARIMA https://www.apponix.com/data-science-courses
  3. 3. • Cluster Analysis • Decision Tree • Random Forest • Case studies on Machine Learning (18 case studies) • SQL queries(with Python) • Business Presentation of Technical Solution in-front of end client. • Robotic Automation(with Python) • CV Building activities • Interview preparation • Mock Interview sessions https://www.apponix.com/data-science-courses
  4. 4. Data Science Job Responsibilities • Modify existing databases and database management systems (DBMS) or instruct programmers and other analysts to make essential changes. • Write and code logical and physical database descriptions and specify identifiers of database to management system or direct other colleagues in coding descriptions. • Review project requests describing database user needs to estimate time and cost required to accomplish project. • Review data results to ensure accuracy. Configure data visualizations for stakeholders • Provide data analysis and standard reporting support, which includes the ability to extract data from various sources and data stores by executing light business coding (SQL, VBA, Unix, etc.) and system parameter setting, perform ad-hoc queries and develop/automate financial/statistical models using a variety of known software applications and tools (Excel, Access, etc.) • Support the use of data science and machine learning within the various PSE engineering DevOps teams. https://www.apponix.com/data-science-courses
  5. 5. Salary expectation As there is a growing demand for Data Science Engineers, the salary is also constantly increasing for Data Science skills, As per payscale.com Average salary for Data Scientist is Rs 9,12,453 Per year. https://www.apponix.com/data-science-courses
  6. 6. Contact Us 306, 10th Main, 46th Cross, 4th Block Rajajinagar, Bangalore - 560010 M: +91 8050580888 info@apponix.com https://www.apponix.com/data-science-courses
  7. 7. https://www.apponix.com/data-science-courses

    Be the first to comment

Data Science Course Objectives Python full coding from scratch Visualization with Python Statistics - theory and application in business Machine Learning with Python - 6 different algorithms Multiple Linear regression Logistic regression Variable Reduction Technique - Information Value Forecasting - ARIMA Cluster Analysis Decision Tree

Views

Total views

13

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×