Submitted to Submitted by Prof. Sunil Kumar Singh Chandrang Pathak Tendency of violence among students’ of higher educatio...
About Article  This article deals with the violence and school violence.  It also explores different types of the school...
What is violence- Mengu (2017) defines the violence as- “A way of action based on the power physically and materially to h...
Type of school violence Ten types of violence practices in school-  Violence of teacher to student – This type of violenc...
Violence of the student to the teacher  This type of offence is done by student towards teacher. • Making fun of teachers...
Exclusion- • This type of violence occurs when one group decides to put aside any certain student. • This is a psychologic...
Sexual violence Sexual dating violence Year 2013 2015 2017 Data (in %) 10.4 10.6 6.9 In Indian context 53.2% children expe...
Coercion  Violence against someone in order to force him/her to do something that he/she does not want. Vandalism- • Dest...
Bullying • Refers to all type of physical and psychological abuse. (lifepersona.com) • When it is done with technology cal...
Violence among teachers- • This is done among teachers. (lifepersona.com) eg- Abusing , fighting Violence among parents’ a...
Causes  Lack of moral values and aesthetic character in curriculum. • Inadequate use of social media. • Inadequate use of...
Solution-  By practicing strong disciplinary measures by institutions.  By making pleasant home environment.  Adults ch...
Conclusion-  Higher education institutions are established with the vision of promoting research works therefore, there i...
References-  Mengu, M.(2017). Violence and social media. Athens journal of mass media and communication, 1(3), pp. 211-22...
Any Question? Thank you for devoted listening Any suggestions ?
These slide deals with the issue of violence in higher educational institutions.

Tendency of violence among childrens' of higher education

  1. 1. Submitted to Submitted by Prof. Sunil Kumar Singh Chandrang Pathak Tendency of violence among students’ of higher education institutions across the globe
  2. 2. About Article  This article deals with the violence and school violence.  It also explores different types of the school violence and their causes.  How to overcome the problem of school violence?
  3. 3. What is violence- Mengu (2017) defines the violence as- “A way of action based on the power physically and materially to hurt other creature or to be harmed” it extended to “exertion of physical force so as to injure or abuse or injury by distortion, infringement or profanation”. In the other word any type of assault and power practices with intension to harm other one in school is called school violence.
  4. 4. Type of school violence Ten types of violence practices in school-  Violence of teacher to student – This type of violence is practiced by teachers in institutions. Eg.- corporal punishment
  5. 5. Violence of the student to the teacher  This type of offence is done by student towards teacher. • Making fun of teachers’ cloths. • Naming of teacher • Insulting the teacher • Quarreling with teacher
  6. 6. Exclusion- • This type of violence occurs when one group decides to put aside any certain student. • This is a psychological offence. Intimidation-  Bullying is a type of infusing fear with threats and using it to make victims do what the victimizer wants. Threatened with a weapon on school property Year 2005 2007 2009 2011 2013 2015 2017 Data(%) 7.9 7.8 7.7 7.4 6.9 6.0 6.0 Source- National YRBS (2017)
  7. 7. Sexual violence Sexual dating violence Year 2013 2015 2017 Data (in %) 10.4 10.6 6.9 In Indian context 53.2% children experienced sexual abuse. (source- MWCD survey report 2007) In American context ( source- National YRBS- 2017 This happens through the presence of inappropriate sexual behavior in educational community. This is encountered by grope and signing of inappropriate gesture and posture.
  8. 8. Coercion  Violence against someone in order to force him/her to do something that he/she does not want. Vandalism- • Destruction of facilities and assets of educational institution Year 200 1 2003 2005 2007 2009 2011 2013 2015 2017 Data( %) 7.7 9.0 7.5 7.8 7.4 8.0 7.3 6.7 7.4 Source National YRBS(2017)
  9. 9. Bullying • Refers to all type of physical and psychological abuse. (lifepersona.com) • When it is done with technology called cyber bullying. (Mengu,2015) eg- Fighting among students, Fowl comments on social media, etc.  More than one in three student aged 15 experienced bullying in the world. (UNICEF,2017: pp7) Bullying Year 2009 2011 2013 2015 2017 Data (%) 19.9 20.1 19.6 20.2 19.00 Cyber bullying Year 2011 2013 2015 2017 Data 16.2 14.8 15.5 14.9 Source National YRBS (2017)
  10. 10. Violence among teachers- • This is done among teachers. (lifepersona.com) eg- Abusing , fighting Violence among parents’ and teachers’ representatives-  This is done between parents and teachers’ representatives. (lifepersona.com)
  11. 11. Causes  Lack of moral values and aesthetic character in curriculum. • Inadequate use of social media. • Inadequate use of mass media.  Violent act in society.  Domestic violence and community violence.  Inadequate parental care.  Behavior of teaching and non-teaching staffs of institution.  Personality problems.  Student election in institutions.
  12. 12. Solution-  By practicing strong disciplinary measures by institutions.  By making pleasant home environment.  Adults check their inappropriate behavior.  Parents pay attention to activities related to mass and social media.  Effective communication between parents and children.  Effective communication between teachers and students.  Staffs of institutions should mold their behavior in professional direction.
  13. 13. Conclusion-  Higher education institutions are established with the vision of promoting research works therefore, there is no place for violence.  Violence can only hamper the environment of teaching and learning, which causes lack of interest on the part of students.  Therefore it is an urgent need to tackle violent tendency of students in higher education institutions.
  14. 14. References-  Mengu, M.(2017). Violence and social media. Athens journal of mass media and communication, 1(3), pp. 211-228 Retrieved from http://www.researchgate.com/violence  Recuero, R.(2015). Social media and symbolic violence. SAGE DOI.IO11771205635115580332  Unicef (2015). violence in school: cause and solution  Norris, M.(2015). Hormone and environment. In Hormonal regulation (pp. 425-456). USA, freeman and company  National report of youth risk behavior survey, USA
  15. 15. Any Question? Thank you for devoted listening Any suggestions ?

