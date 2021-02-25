Financial Guidance by Chander Goel

One-size fits all policies are best left to vacation bike helmets. At Veludi, we specialize in tailoring our financial strategies to not only fit your current situation but also provide a foundation for future growth. No matter where you are in your financial journey, we endeavor to take you to the next level.



Within a year of creating Veludi Capital Strategies, Chander achieved the 2017 Sales Manager of the year award from Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) along with qualifying for the prestigious, Management Council.