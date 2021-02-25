Successfully reported this slideshow.
All About Chander Goel
Chander Goel the Founder of Veludi Capital Strategies. At Veludi, he is specialize in tailoring financial strategies.
Personal Information  Managing Partner at Veludi Capital Strategies  Dob 9-27-79  PH: 917-747 8404  Mail Id: chander@v...
Education  Chander Goel went to Maharaja Harisingh Agricultural Collegiate School in Jammu.  He began as a Sales Intern ...
Experience  Chander Goel as the Founder, President, and Principal of Veludi Capital Strategies, drives the energy and eff...
Honors & Awards  Jan 2015 : Val Ivanov Award  Jan 2014: Leading Senior Partner Award  Jan 2014: Val Ivanov Award  Jan ...
Financial Guidance by Chander Goel 180 Maiden Lane, Suite 902, New York, NY 10038 917-747 8404 chander@veludi.com https://...
https://www.veludi.com
Financial Guidance by Chander Goel
Financial Guidance by Chander Goel
Financial Guidance by Chander Goel

One-size fits all policies are best left to vacation bike helmets. At Veludi, we specialize in tailoring our financial strategies to not only fit your current situation but also provide a foundation for future growth. No matter where you are in your financial journey, we endeavor to take you to the next level.

Within a year of creating Veludi Capital Strategies, Chander achieved the 2017 Sales Manager of the year award from Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) along with qualifying for the prestigious, Management Council.

