  1. 1. หัวข้อการเรียนรู้ที่ 1 งานเข้าตะเข็บโลหะแผ่น ตะเข็บในงานผลิตภัณฑ์โลหะแผ่นมีประโยชน์ในการเกี่ยวยึดชิ้นงานโลหะแผ่นให้ติดกันและใช้ใน ประกอบขึ้นรูปในงานผลิตภัณฑ์ให้มีขนาดกว้างและยาวขึ้นตะเข็บงานมีหลายชนิดแต่ละชนิดมีความแข็งแรง ความสวยงาม และลักษณะแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับผู้ปฏิบัติงานผลิตภัณฑ์โลหะแผ่นต้องเลือกใช้ให้เหมาะสมกับ รูปร่างความแข็งแรงและลักษณะการใช้งานของผลิตภัณฑ์ ตะเข็บในงานโลหะแผ่นมีหลายแบบ ดังต่อไปนี้ 1.1ตะเข็บเกย (Lap Seam) เป็นตะเข็บที่สามารถเข้าตะเข็บได้ง่าย ไม่ซับซ้อน ตะเข็บจะไม่ สามารถต่อยึดกันได้ เพราะลักษณะเป็นการเกยทับกันของชิ้นงานสองชิ้น ดังนั้น เมื่อต้องการให้ ตะเข็บเกยยึดติดกันต้องนาไปบัดกรีอ่อน (Soldering) ย้าหมุด (Riveting) หรือเชื่อมจุด (Spot Welding) เพื่อให้ตะเข็บเกยยึดติดกัน ตะเข็บเกยยังแบ่งได้หลายลักษณะตามการขึ้นรูป เช่น ตะเข็บ เกยก้นกระป๋อง ตะเข็บเกยด้านในของก้นกระป๋อง ตะเข็บเกยด้านในตะเข็บเกยด้านนอก สูตรในการหาระยะเผื่อ เมื่อกาหนดให้ A = Allowance หมายถึง ระยะเผื่อ W = Wile หมายถึง ความกว้าง รูปที่ 4.1 แสดงลักษณะของตะเข็บเกย 1.2 ตะเข็บเกี่ยว (Plain Flat Seam) ตะเข็บเกี่ยวมีใช้กันโดยทั่วไป เพื่อยึดงานโลหะแผ่น แบบทรงกระบอกกลม หรืองานเหลี่ยมเข้าด้วยกันการพับตะเข็บชนิดนี้จะต้องพับขอบงานทั้งสองข้าง ที่จะต้องนามาต่อเข้าด้วยกัน ขอบแต่ละข้างที่พับแล้วนาทั้งสองข้างมาเกี่ยวกันย้ายึดตะเข็บให้แน่น ติดกันโดยใช้เหล็กเม้มตะเข็บ (Hand Grooved) มี 2 ลักษณะ คือย้าตะเข็บด้านนอก (Outside seam) ตะเข็บจะนูนขึ้น การเขียนระยะเผื่อความกว้าง และตะเข็บ (Groove Seam) สาหรับโลหะ แผ่นเบอร์ 24 หรือบางกว่า เท่ากับ 3 คูณ ความกว้างของตะเข็บโลหะแผ่นที่หนากว่าเบอร์ 24 เท่ากับ ความกว้างของตะเข็บรวมความหนาของโลหะงานอีก 5 เท่า A = W
  2. 2. A = 3 สูตรหาระยะเผื่อของตะเข็บเกี่ยว (Plain Flat Seam) รูปที่ 4.2 แสดงลักษณะตะเข็บเกี่ยว 1.3 ตะเข็บล็อก (Groove Seam) เป็นตะเข็บที่ทาต่อเนื่องมาจากตะเข็บเกี่ยว นิยมใช้กัน มากในงานผลิตภัณฑ์โลหะแผ่น โดยตะเข็บจะล็อกและยึดด้วยตัวมันเอง ไม่สามารถหลุดออกมาได้ ใช้ ในการต่อยึดแผ่นโลหะสองชนิดเข้าด้วยกัน เพื่อเพิ่มความยาว ใช้ในการประกอบยึดผลิตภัณฑ์ เช่น กรวย กระป๋อง และถังน้า เป็นต้น สูตรหาระยะในการเผื่อ เผื่อด้านละ เมื่อกาหนดให้ ชิ้นงาน A = W ชิ้นงาน B = 2W รูปที่ 4.3 แสดงลักษณะตะเข็บล็อก ชิ้นงาน A = W ชิ้นงาน B = 2W
  3. 3. 1.3.1 การคานวณหาระยะเผื่อ การเขียนระยะเผื่อความกว้างตะเข็บ สาหรับ ตะเข็บล็อก (Groove Seam) สาหรับโลหะแผ่นเบอร์ 24 หรือเบอร์ที่บางกว่า เท่ากับ นา 3 คูณความ กว้างของตะเข็บ และโลหะแผ่นที่มีความหนากว่าเบอร์ 24 เท่ากับความกว้างของตะเข็บรวมกับความ หนาของโลหะงานอีก 5 เท่า ตัวอย่าง ให้ระยะเผื่อรวมสองข้าง และรอยต่อเผื่อแต่ละข้างของตะเข็บล็อก (Groove Seam) ความกว้าง 5 มิลลิเมตร โลหะแผ่นเบอร์ 24 วิธีทา ระยะเผื่อของตะเข็บล็อก (Groove Seam) A = 3 2 w แทนค่า A = 3×5 2 A = 7.5 มิลลิเมตร เพราะฉะนั้น ระยะเผื่อของตะเข็บล็อก เท่ากับ 7.5 มิลลิเมตร 1.3.2 ขั้นตอนในการเข้าตะเข็บล็อก ทาได้โดยใช้เครื่องมือล็อกตะเข็บ การล็อก ตะเข็บด้วยมือ จะทาการย้าด้วยเหล็กย้าตะเข็บ (Hand Groove) โดยมีขั้นดังนี้ 1) พับขอบชิ้นงานทั้ง 2 ชิ้นตามระยะที่ได้คานวณโดยประมาณ รูปที่ 4.4 แสดงลักษณะการพับขอบชิ้นงาน 2) นาชิ้นงานทั้ง 2 มาเกี่ยวกัน รูปที่ 4.5 แสดงลักษณะการนาชิ้นงานมาเกี่ยวกัน
  4. 4. 3) ทาการย้าตะเข็บด้วยเหล็กย้าตะเข็บ รูปที่ 4.6 แสดงลักษณะการย้าตะเข็บ 1.4 ตะเข็บชั้นเดียว (Single Seam) สามารถทาการพับได้ทั้งเครื่องมือและเครื่องจักรช่วย ในการพับ จะพับเป็นตะเข็บให้มีลักษณะตั้งฉากกับด้านของงานที่ใช้ในการต่องานสองชิ้นเข้าด้วยกัน และทาฝาปิดงานต่าง ๆ ระยะเผื่อสาหรับชิ้นงานจะเท่ากับความกว้างของตะเข็บ และอีกชิ้นหนึ่งจะเป็นส่วนฐานซึ่งจะ เผื่อไว้เท่ากับ 2 เท่าของตะเข็บ (2W) และเมื่อเข้าตะเข็บแล้ว A = W + 32 1 นิ้ว และช่วง B = W - 32 1 นิ้ว สูตรหาระยะตะเข็บชั้นเดียว รูปที่ 4.7 แสดงลักษณะตะเข็บชั้นเดียว A = W B = 2 W
  5. 5. A = W B = 2 W A = W 1.5 ตะเข็บสองชั้น (Double Seam) เป็นตะเข็บที่กระทาต่อจากการทาตะเข็บชั้นเดียว ซึ่ง ตะเข็บพับสองชั้นจะพับเลยมุม 90 องศา จนชิดติดกับลาตัวของงาน ซึ่งเป็นการเพิ่มความแข็งแรง ให้กับชิ้นงาน โดยไม่ต้องทาการบัดกรี สามารถทาได้ทั้งผลิตภัณฑ์ชนิดเหลี่ยมและกลม สูตรหาระยะตะเข็บชั้นเดียว รูปที่ 4.8 แสดงลักษณะตะเข็บสองชั้น 1.6 ตะเข็บก้นกระป๋อง (Double Bottom Seam) ตะเข็บก้นกระป๋องเป็นตะเข็บสองชั้น ที่ ประกอบระหว่างลาตัวเข้ากับก้นกระป๋อง ซึ่งมีทั้งงานกลมและงานเหลี่ยม เมื่อต้องการเข้าก้นทรงของ งานทรงกระบอก อาจะทาได้หลายวิธี แต่วิธีที่นิยมใช้กันทั่วหลายก็คือ ตะเข็บก้นกระป๋อง ซึ่งสามารถ ทาได้ง่ายและรวดเร็ว โดยการยกขอบส่วนก้นให้ตั้งฉากแล้วสวมตัวของชิ้นงานเข้าด้วยกัน โดยสามารถ สวมได้ทั้งภายนอกและภายใน จากนั้นจึงทาการบัดกรียึดติดเพื่อป้องกันแยกออกจากกัน ระยะเผื่อ ของตะเข็บก้นพับขึ้นเท่ากับความกว้างของตะเข็บ สูตรในการหาระยะเผื่อตะเข็บก้น เมื่อ W หมายถึง ความกว้างของตะเข็บ เมื่อ A หมายถึง ระยะเผื่อของตะเข็บ
  6. 6. ขั้นตอนในการสร้างตะเข็บก้นกระป๋อง 1) พับขอบท่อให้เป็นปีก รูปที่ 4.9 แสดงลักษณะการพับขอบ 2) พับขอบก้นกระป๋อง รูปที่ 4.10 แสดงลักษณะการพับขอบก้นกระป๋อง
  7. 7. 3) นาลาตัวชิ้นงานมาวางบนก้นกระป๋อง รูปที่ 4.11 แสดงลักษณะการวางของชิ้นงาน 4) เคาะขอบของก้นกระป๋องแนบลงบนปีกของลาตัว รูปที่ 4.12 แสดงลักษณะการเคาะขอบของชิ้นงาน
  8. 8. A = W B = 2W + T 5) พับขอบก้นกระป๋องอีกครั้งหนึ่งให้แนบกับลาตัวกระป๋อง รูปที่ 4.13 แสดงลักษณะตะเข็บก้นกระป๋อง 1.7 ตะเข็บตั้ง (Standing Seam) เป็นตะเข็บชนิดที่ใช้ในงานโลหะแผ่น ตะเข็บจะมี ลักษณะตั้งฉาก โดยทาการยึดให้แน่นด้วยหมุดย้าหรือสลักเกลียวที่ตะเข็บ สามารถทาการบัดกรี ตะเข็บ เมื่อชิ้นงานต้องการกันน้าหรือของเหลวอย่างอื่น ตะเข็บตั้งใช้ในงานโลหะแผ่นที่มีขนาดใหญ่ สามารถประกอบยึดงานในแนวราบและแนวดิ่งได้ดี โดยเฉพาะท่อลมใหญ่ๆ ท่อลมระบายความร้อน และท่อระบายอากาศ เป็นต้น สูตรในการหาระยะเผื่อตะเข็บตั้ง เมื่อ T (Thickness) หมายถึง ความหนา รูปที่ 4.14 แสดงลักษณะตะเข็บตั้ง
  9. 9. 1.8 ตะเข็บพิทส์เบอร์ก (Pittsburgh Luck) หรือ Hobo Lock หรือบางครั้งเรียกว่า Hammer Lock เป็นตะเข็บที่ต่อเป็นมุมฉากใช้ต่อตะเข็บท่องานต่าง ๆ เช่นท่อระบายอากาศ ท่อลม และท่อแอร์ เป็นต้น ตะเข็บชนิดนี้ประกอบเข้าด้วยกันสองส่วน คือ Single Lock หรือ Flange กับ Pocket Lock ส่วน Flange จะถูกนามาใส่ใน Pocket Lock แล้วจึงใช้ค้อนเคาะแต่งตะเข็บอาจทา โดยใช้มือ หรือเครื่องจักรก็ได้ เครื่องจักรที่ใช้สาหรับทาตะเข็บชนิดนี้ คือ Pittsburgh Lock Frame รูปที่ 4.15 แสดงลักษณะตะเข็บพิทส์เบอร์ก ระยะสาหรับ Pocket ซึ่งเป็นข้างหนึ่งของงานเท่ากับสองเท่าของความกว้าง รวมกันอีก 3/16 นิ้ว หรือ 4.76 มิลลิเมตร สูตรในการหาระยะเผื่อ = ตัวอย่าง ให้หาระยะเผื่อของ Pocket ซึ่งเป็นข้างหนึ่งของตะเข็บพิทส์เบอร์ก ความกว้างของ Pocketเท่ากับ ½ หรือ 12.70 มิลลิเมตร วิธีทา จากสูตรการหาระยะเผื่อ = 2W + 3/16 นิ้ว แทนค่า = (2 x ½) + 3/16 = 1+3/16 = 1 16 3 นิ้ว หรือ = (2 x 12.70) + 4.76 มิลลิเมตร = 30.16 มิลลิเมตร 2W + 3/16 นิ้ว 2W + 4.76 มิลลิเมตร
  10. 10. 1.9 ตะเข็บหางเหยี่ยว (Dovetailed Seam) ใช้ในการต่อชิ้นงานของส่วนต่างๆ ยึดติดกัน เช่น ต่อท่อสองท่อเข้าด้วยกันหรือต่อท่อกับแผ่นโลหะซึ่งใช้ได้ทั้งงานที่เป็นเหลี่ยม และทรงกระบอก ความ กว้างของตะเข็บ (ความลึกที่ต้องตัดเข้าไปในชิ้นงาน) จะมีขนาดระหว่าง 1/4 นิ้ว (6.35มิลลิเมตร)½ นิ้ว (12.70 มิลลิเมตร) ระยะความยาวแต่ละช่วงระหว่าง 1/4 นิ้ว ถึง 1 นิ้ว ขึ้นอยู่กับขนาดของงาน ระยะ เผื่อของตะเข็บหางเหยี่ยวเท่ากับความกว้างของตะเข็บ เมื่อ W หมายถึง ความกว้างของตะเข็บ รูปที่ 4.16 แสดงลักษณะตะเข็บหางเหยี่ยว 1.10 ตะเข็บเอสคลิบ (“S” Clip) และตะเข็บคลิบสวมบน (Drive Clip) ตะเข็บชนิดนี้ มักจะใช้คู่กันเสมอ สาหรับท่อโลหะแผ่น โดยเฉพาะงานท่อส่งลม (Duct) ซึ่งนิยมต่อตามแนวตัดขวาง ของลาดับท่อเอสคลิบ จะต่อตามความกว้าง และสวมบน จะต่อตามความสูง หรือความหนาของท่อ ซึ่งเป็นช่วงสั้นกว่าดังรูป ความกว้างของตะเข็บปกติจะใช้ 1/2 นิ้ว รูปที่ 4.17 แสดงลักษณะตะเข็บเอสคลิบ สูตรในการหาระยะเผื่อตะเข็บหางเยี่ยว = W
  11. 11. 1.11 ตะเข็บพับปีกต่อชน (Flange Butt Seam) ตะเข็บชนิดนี้จะพับขอบของผลิตภัณฑ์ ให้ตั้งฉากทั้งสองด้านก่อนนามาต่อชน ช่วยให้การบัดกรีรอยต่อชนมีความแข็งแรงมากขึ้น สูตรในการหาระยะเผื่อตะเข็บ ชิ้นงาน A = W ชิ้นงาน B = W

