Linux SD/MMC Driver Stack Champ Yen http://champyen.blogspot.com champ.yen@gmail.com
8 Q&A
Linux SD/MMC Driver Stack

Linux SD/MMC driver stack explainaton.
Original uploaded file on slideshare disappeared due to site crash. So I re-upload.

Linux SD/MMC Driver Stack

  1. 1. 1 Linux SD/MMC Driver Stack Champ Yen http://champyen.blogspot.com champ.yen@gmail.com
  2. 2. 2 Core SDIO SD MMC BLOCK Device UART (SDIO) BlueTooth (SDIO) WIFI (SDIO) Host AIT OMAP S3C ...... Device ● Implement specific subsystem devices(ex: UART, WIFI) by utilizing Core API. Core -Diagnosing SD/MMC/SDIO device -SD/MMC/SDIO Protocol Layer implementation -Power Management Policy Host -Hardware dependent interface -Handling requests from Core layer. SD/MMC Stack Architecture
  3. 3. 3 Host Structure struct mmc_host { …… const struct mmc_host_ops *ops; /* minimum frequency */ unsigned int f_min; /* maximum frequency */ unsigned int f_max; /* provided voltages */ u32 ocr_avail; unsigned long caps; /* host specific block data */ unsigned int max_seg_size; unsigned short max_hw_segs; unsigned short max_phys_segs; unsigned short unused; unsigned int max_req_size; unsigned int max_blk_size; unsigned int max_blk_count; …… };
  4. 4. 4 host allocation struct mmc_host *mmc; //private host data, hw dependent info is saved here. struct foo_host *host; //allocate mmc_host structure with private data size //pdev is the pointer of platform_device mmc = mmc_alloc_host(sizeof(struct foo_host), &pdev->dev); ////////////// initialization after allocation /////////////////// ////////////// private host data pointer is get as below struct foo_host *host; host = mmc_priv(mmc);
  5. 5. 5 Host Operations struct mmc_host_ops { /* request handler */ void (*request)(struct mmc_host *host, struct mmc_request *req); /* host controller setting function */ void (*set_ios)(struct mmc_host *host, struct mmc_ios *ios); /* read-only detection , return 1: read-only, 0: read-write */ int (*get_ro)(struct mmc_host *host); /* card detection return 1: Card Inserted, 0: Card Not Inserted */ int (*get_cd)(struct mmc_host *host); /* enable SDIO irq */ void (*enable_sdio_irq)(struct mmc_host *host, int enable); };
  6. 6. 6 request struct mmc_request { /* command to be issued */ struct mmc_command *cmd; /* data transmission, NULL means no transmission */ struct mmc_data *data; /*stop command after data transmission */ struct mmc_command *stop; /* completion data, used by core layer for sync. */ void *done_data; /* request post processing function */ void (*done)(struct mmc_request *); };
  7. 7. 7 request handling flow req->data == NULLsendcmd(req->cmd) Data Transmission req>stop == NULL mmc_request_done sendcmd(req->stop) N Y Y N mmc_request cmd data stop
  8. 8. 8 Q&A

