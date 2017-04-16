กฎหมายเกี่ยวกับการท่องเที่ยวในเขตโบราณสถาน ชาคริต สิทธิเวช สาขาวิชากฎหมายทรัพยากรธรรมชาติและสิ่งแวดล้อม คณะนิติศาสตร์ มหาว...
กฎหมายเกี่ยวกับการท่องเที่ยว ในเขตโบราณสถาน การท่องเที่ยวอย่างยั่งยืน การท่องเที่ยวในเขตโบราณ สถานอย่างยั่งยืน กฎหมาย แผน ...
ชาคริต สิทธิเวช หลักสูตรนิติศาสตรมหาบัณฑิต สาขาวิชากฎหมาย ทรัพยากรธรรมชาติและสิ่งแวดล้อม คณะนิติศาสตร์ มหาวิทยาลัยธรรมศาสต...
ชาคริต สิทธิเวช chacrit.wordpress.com 5
หลักสูตรนิติศาสตรมหาบัณฑิต สาขาวิชากฎหมายทรัพยากรธรรมชาติและสิ่งแวดล้อม คณะนิติศาสตร์ มหาวิทยาลัยธรรมศาสตร์ www.law.tu.ac....
การท่องเที่ยวอย่างยั่งยืน 8 ๒.๑. ๓.
การท่องเที่ยวอย่างยั่งยืน 9
การท่องเที่ยวอย่างยั่งยืน "Tourism that takes full account of its current and future economic, social and environmental im...
การท่องเที่ยวอย่างยั่งยืน "Thus, sustainable tourism should: 1) Make optimal use of environmental resources that constitut...
การท่องเที่ยวในเขตโบราณสถานอย่างยั่งยืน 13
โบราณสถาน (archaeological sites) 14 ๑. ๒. ๓.
การท่องเที่ยวในเขตโบราณสถาน อย่างยั่งยืน? 15
การท่องเที่ยวอย่างยั่งยืน "Thus, sustainable tourism should: 1) Make optimal use of environmental resources that constitut...
การท่องเที่ยวอย่างยั่งยืน "Thus, sustainable tourism should: 1) Make optimal use of environmental resources that constitut...
กฎหมาย แผน นโยบาย และยุทธศาสตร์ เกี่ยวกับการท่องเที่ยวในเขตโบราณสถาน 18
กฎหมาย แผน นโยบาย และยุทธศาสตร์ เกี่ยวกับการท่องเที่ยวในเขตโบราณสถาน 19
กฎหมาย แผน นโยบาย และยุทธศาสตร์ เกี่ยวกับการท่องเที่ยวในเขตโบราณสถาน กฎหมายว่าด้วยการท่องเที่ยว กฎหมายว่าด้วยโบราณสถาน 19
กฎหมาย แผน นโยบาย และยุทธศาสตร์ เกี่ยวกับการท่องเที่ยวในเขตโบราณสถาน กฎหมายว่าด้วยการท่องเที่ยว กฎหมายว่าด้วยโบราณสถาน พระ...
กฎหมาย แผน นโยบาย และยุทธศาสตร์ เกี่ยวกับการท่องเที่ยวในเขตโบราณสถาน กฎหมายว่าด้วยการท่องเที่ยว กฎหมายว่าด้วยโบราณสถาน พระ...
แผนพัฒนาเศรษฐกิจและ สังคมแห่งชาติ ฉบับที่สิบ สอง พ.ศ. ๒๕๖๐-๒๕๖๔ คำแถลงนโยบายของคณะ รัฐมนตรี พลเอกประยุทธ์ จันทรโอชา นายกรั...
แผนพัฒนาเศรษฐกิจและสังคมแห่งชาติ ฉบับที่สิบสอง พ.ศ. ๒๕๖๐-๒๕๖๔ (๑) ส่วนที่ ๑ ภาพรวมการพัฒนาในช่วงแผนพัฒนาฯ ฉบับที่ ๑๒ ส่วนท...
แผนพัฒนาเศรษฐกิจและสังคมแห่งชาติ ฉบับที่สิบสอง พ.ศ. ๒๕๖๐-๒๕๖๔ (๑) ส่วนที่ ๑ ภาพรวมการพัฒนาในช่วงแผนพัฒนาฯ ฉบับที่ ๑๒ ส่วนท...
แผนพัฒนาเศรษฐกิจและสังคมแห่งชาติ ฉบับที่สิบสอง พ.ศ. ๒๕๖๐-๒๕๖๔ (๑) ส่วนที่ ๑ ภาพรวมการพัฒนาในช่วงแผนพัฒนาฯ ฉบับที่ ๑๒ ส่วนท...
แผนพัฒนาเศรษฐกิจและสังคมแห่งชาติ ฉบับที่สิบสอง พ.ศ. ๒๕๖๐-๒๕๖๔ (๒) ยุทธศาสตร์ที่ ๙ การพัฒนาภาค เมือง และพ้ืนที่เศรษฐกิจ ๓. ...
แผนพัฒนาเศรษฐกิจและสังคมแห่งชาติ ฉบับที่สิบสอง พ.ศ. ๒๕๖๐-๒๕๖๔ (๒) ยุทธศาสตร์ที่ ๙ การพัฒนาภาค เมือง และพ้ืนที่เศรษฐกิจ ๓. ...
แผนพัฒนาเศรษฐกิจและสังคมแห่งชาติ ฉบับที่สิบสอง พ.ศ. ๒๕๖๐-๒๕๖๔ (๓) ยุทธศาสตร์ที่ ๙ การพัฒนาภาค เมือง และพ้ืนที่เศรษฐกิจ ๕. ...
แผนพัฒนาเศรษฐกิจและสังคมแห่งชาติ ฉบับที่สิบสอง พ.ศ. ๒๕๖๐-๒๕๖๔ (๓) ยุทธศาสตร์ที่ ๙ การพัฒนาภาค เมือง และพ้ืนที่เศรษฐกิจ ๕. ...
คำแถลงนโยบายของคณะรัฐมนตรี พลเอกประยุทธ์ จันทรโอชา นายกรัฐมนตรี แถลงต่อสภานิติบัญญัติแห่งชาติ (๑) ๔. การศึกษาและเรียนรู้ ก...
คำแถลงนโยบายของคณะรัฐมนตรี พลเอกประยุทธ์ จันทรโอชา นายกรัฐมนตรี แถลงต่อสภานิติบัญญัติแห่งชาติ (๓) ๖. การเพิ่มศักยภาพทางเศร...
กระทรวงวัฒนธรรม 26
กรมศิลปากร 27
กระทรวงการท่องเที่ยวและกีฬา 28
ยุทธศาสตร์การท่องเที่ยวไทย พ.ศ. ๒๕๕๘-๒๕๖๐ 29
กรมการท่องเที่ยว 30
การท่องเที่่ยวแห่งประเทศไทย 31
พระราชบัญญัติโบราณสถาน โบราณวัตถุ ศิลปวัตถุ และ พิพิธภัณฑสถานแห่งชาติ พ.ศ. ๒๕๐๔ 33
หลักการและเหตุผล หมายเหตุ :- เหตุผลในการประกาศใช้พระราชบัญญัติฉบับนี้ คือ เนื่องจากกฎหมายว่า ด้วยโบราณสถาน โบราณวัตถุ ศิลป...
นิยาม มาตรา ๔  ในพระราชบัญญัตินี้ “โบราณสถาน” หมายความว่า อสังหาริมทรัพย์ซึ่งโดยอายุหรือโดยลักษณะแห่งการก่อสร้าง หรือ โดยห...
โบราณสถาน (๑) มาตรา ๗  เพื่อประโยชน์ในการดูแลรักษาและการควบคุมโบราณสถานให้เป็นไปตามพระราชบัญญัติ นี้ ให้อธิบดีมีอำนาจประกา...
โบราณสถาน (๒) มาตรา ๗ ทวิ  ห้ามมิให้ผู้ใดปลูกสร้างอาคารตามกฎหมายว่าด้วยการควบคุมการก่อสร้างอาคาร ภายในเขตของโบราณสถาน ซึ่ง...
โบราณสถาน (๓) มาตรา ๘  บรรดาโบราณสถานซึ่งอธิบดีกรมศิลปากรได้จัดทำบัญชีและประกาศในราชกิจจานุเบกษาตามกฎหมาย ว่าด้วย โบราณสถา...
โบราณสถาน (๔) มาตรา ๑๐  ห้ามมิให้ผู้ใดซ่อมแซม แก้ไข เปลี่ยนแปลง รื้อถอน ต่อเติม ทำลาย เคลื่อนย้ายโบราณสถานหรือส่วน ต่าง ๆ ...
โบราณสถาน (๕) มาตรา ๑๑  โบราณสถานที่ได้ขึ้นทะเบียนแล้วนั้น แม้ว่าจะเป็นโบราณสถานที่มีเจ้าของหรือผู้ครอบครองโดยชอบ ด้วยกฎหม...
โบราณสถาน (๖) มาตรา ๑๓  เพื่อประโยชน์ในการรักษาสภาพ ความปลอดภัย ความสะอาด และความเป็นระเบียบเรียบร้อยของ โบราณสถานที่ได้ขึ...
พระราชบัญญัตินโยบายการท่องเที่ยวแห่งชาติ พ.ศ. ๒๕๕๑ 43
หลักการและเหตุผล หมายเหตุ :- เหตุผลในการประกาศใช้พระราชบัญญัติฉบับนี้ คือ โดยที่การกำหนดนโยบายและการบริหารจัดการการ ท่องเท...
นิยาม มาตรา ๓  ในพระราชบัญญัตินี้ “การบริหารและพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยว” หมายความว่า การจัดสร้างและพัฒนาปรับปรุงแหล่งท่องเที่ยว ...
คณะกรรมการนโยบายการท่องเที่ยวแห่งชาติ (๑) มาตรา ๕  ให้มีคณะกรรมการนโยบายการท่องเที่ยวแห่งชาติ เรียกโดยย่อว่า “ท.ท.ช.” ประก...
คณะกรรมการนโยบายการท่องเที่ยวแห่งชาติ (๒) มาตรา ๑๐  ให้คณะกรรมการมีอำนาจและหน้าที่ ดังต่อไปนี้ (๑) จัดทำและเสนอนโยบาย ยุทธ...
คณะกรรมการนโยบายการท่องเที่ยวแห่งชาติ (๓) มาตรา ๑๔  ให้สำนักงานปลัดกระทรวงการท่องเที่ยวและกีฬาทำหน้าที่เป็นสำนักงานเลขานุก...
แผนพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวแห่งชาติ (๑) มาตรา ๑๕  ให้คณะกรรมการดำเนินการจัดทำแผนพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวแห่งชาติเสนอคณะรัฐมนตรีเพื่อพิ...
แผนพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวแห่งชาติ (๒) ประกาศคณะกรรมการนโยบายการท่องเที่ยวแห่งชาติ เรื่อง แผนพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวแห่งชาติ พ.ศ. ๒๕...
แผนปฏิบัติการพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยว (๑) มาตรา ๑๗  เพื่อประโยชน์ในการรักษา ฟื้นฟูแหล่งท่องเที่ยว หรือการบริหารและพัฒนาการท่องเท...
แผนปฏิบัติการพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยว (๒) มาตรา ๑๙  ให้คณะกรรมการพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวดำเนินการจัดทำแผนปฏิบัติการพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยว...
แผนปฏิบัติการพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยว (๓) ประกาศคณะกรรมการพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยว ประจำเขตพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวฝั่งทะเลตะวัน ตก เรื่อง แ...
กองทุนเพื่อส่งเสริมการท่องเที่ยวไทย (๑) มาตรา ๒๒  ให้จัดตั้งกองทุนขึ้นในสำนักงานเรียกว่า “กองทุนเพื่อส่งเสริมการท่องเที่ยว...
กองทุนเพื่อส่งเสริมการท่องเที่ยวไทย (๒) มาตรา ๒๔  เงินกองทุนให้ใช้จ่ายเพื่อกิจการ ดังต่อไปนี้ (๑) เป็นเงินอุดหนุนหรือเงินใ...
กองทุนเพื่อส่งเสริมการท่องเที่ยวไทย (๓) มาตรา ๒๕  ให้มีคณะกรรมการบริหารกองทุนคณะหนึ่ง ประกอบด้วย ปลัดกระทรวงการท่องเที่ยวแ...
พระราชบัญญัติการท่องเที่ยวแห่งประเทศไทย พ.ศ. ๒๕๒๒ 58
หลักการและเหตุผล หมายเหตุ :- เหตุผลในการประกาศใช้พระราชกฤษฎีกาฉบับนี้ คือ โดยที่พระราชบัญญัติปรับปรุงกระทรวง ทบวง กรม พ.ศ....
นิยาม มาตรา ๔  ในพระราชบัญญัตินี้ “อุตสาหกรรมท่องเที่ยว” หมายความว่า อุตสาหกรรมที่จัดให้มีหรือให้บริการเกี่ยวกับการท่องเที...
การจัดตั้ง ทุน และเงินสำรอง (๑) มาตรา ๘  ททท. มีวัตถุประสงค์ ดังต่อไปนี้ (๑) ส่งเสริมการท่องเที่ยวและอุตสาหกรรมท่องเที่ยว ...
การจัดตั้ง ทุน และเงินสำรอง (๑) มาตรา ๘  ททท. มีวัตถุประสงค์ ดังต่อไปนี้ (๑) ส่งเสริมการท่องเที่ยวและอุตสาหกรรมท่องเที่ยว ...
การจัดตั้ง ทุน และเงินสำรอง (๒) มาตรา ๙  ให้ ททท. มีอำนาจกระทำกิจการต่าง ๆ ภายในขอบแห่งวัตถุประสงค์ตามมาตรา ๘ และอำนาจเช่น...
  1. 1. กฎหมายเกี่ยวกับการท่องเที่ยวในเขตโบราณสถาน ชาคริต สิทธิเวช สาขาวิชากฎหมายทรัพยากรธรรมชาติและสิ่งแวดล้อม คณะนิติศาสตร์ มหาวิทยาลัยธรรมศาสตร์ Image courtesy: http://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/a/a7/WatChaiwatthanaram.jpg/800px-WatChaiwatthanaram.jpg
  2. 2. กฎหมายเกี่ยวกับการท่องเที่ยว ในเขตโบราณสถาน การท่องเที่ยวอย่างยั่งยืน การท่องเที่ยวในเขตโบราณ สถานอย่างยั่งยืน กฎหมาย แผน นโยบาย และยุทธศาสตร์เกี่ยวกับ การท่องเที่ยวในเขตโบราณ สถาน Image courtesy: http://www.aseanthai.net/images/content/Image.jpg 2
  3. 3. แนะนำตัว 3
  4. 4. ชาคริต สิทธิเวช หลักสูตรนิติศาสตรมหาบัณฑิต สาขาวิชากฎหมาย ทรัพยากรธรรมชาติและสิ่งแวดล้อม คณะนิติศาสตร์ มหาวิทยาลัยธรรมศาสตร์ 4
  5. 5. ชาคริต สิทธิเวช chacrit.wordpress.com 5
  6. 6. หลักสูตรนิติศาสตรมหาบัณฑิต สาขาวิชากฎหมายทรัพยากรธรรมชาติและสิ่งแวดล้อม คณะนิติศาสตร์ มหาวิทยาลัยธรรมศาสตร์ www.law.tu.ac.th 6
  7. 7. คำถาม? 7
  8. 8. การท่องเที่ยวอย่างยั่งยืน 8 ๒.๑. ๓.
  9. 9. การท่องเที่ยวอย่างยั่งยืน 9
  10. 10. การท่องเที่ยวอย่างยั่งยืน "Tourism that takes full account of its current and future economic, social and environmental impacts, addressing the needs of visitors, the industry, the environment and host communities” Reference: http://sdt.unwto.org/content/about-us-5 10
  11. 11. การท่องเที่ยวอย่างยั่งยืน "Thus, sustainable tourism should: 1) Make optimal use of environmental resources that constitute a key element in tourism development, maintaining essential ecological processes and helping to conserve natural heritage and biodiversity. 2) Respect the socio-cultural authenticity of host communities, conserve their built and living cultural heritage and traditional values, and contribute to inter- cultural understanding and tolerance. 3) Ensure viable, long-term economic operations, providing socio-economic beneﬁts to all stakeholders that are fairly distributed, including stable employment and income-earning opportunities and social services to host communities, and contributing to poverty alleviation." Reference: http://sdt.unwto.org/content/about-us-5 11
  12. 12. คำถาม? 12
  13. 13. การท่องเที่ยวในเขตโบราณสถานอย่างยั่งยืน 13
  14. 14. โบราณสถาน (archaeological sites) 14 ๑. ๒. ๓.
  15. 15. การท่องเที่ยวในเขตโบราณสถาน อย่างยั่งยืน? 15
  16. 16. การท่องเที่ยวอย่างยั่งยืน "Thus, sustainable tourism should: 1) Make optimal use of environmental resources that constitute a key element in tourism development, maintaining essential ecological processes and helping to conserve natural heritage and biodiversity. 2) Respect the socio-cultural authenticity of host communities, conserve their built and living cultural heritage and traditional values, and contribute to inter- cultural understanding and tolerance. 3) Ensure viable, long-term economic operations, providing socio-economic beneﬁts to all stakeholders that are fairly distributed, including stable employment and income-earning opportunities and social services to host communities, and contributing to poverty alleviation." Reference: http://sdt.unwto.org/content/about-us-5 16
  17. 17. การท่องเที่ยวอย่างยั่งยืน "Thus, sustainable tourism should: 1) Make optimal use of environmental resources that constitute a key element in tourism development, maintaining essential ecological processes and helping to conserve natural heritage and biodiversity. 2) Respect the socio-cultural authenticity of host communities, conserve their built and living cultural heritage and traditional values, and contribute to inter- cultural understanding and tolerance. 3) Ensure viable, long-term economic operations, providing socio-economic beneﬁts to all stakeholders that are fairly distributed, including stable employment and income-earning opportunities and social services to host communities, and contributing to poverty alleviation." Reference: http://sdt.unwto.org/content/about-us-5 16 ในเขตโบราณสถาน
  18. 18. คำถาม? 17
  19. 19. กฎหมาย แผน นโยบาย และยุทธศาสตร์ เกี่ยวกับการท่องเที่ยวในเขตโบราณสถาน 18
  20. 20. กฎหมาย แผน นโยบาย และยุทธศาสตร์ เกี่ยวกับการท่องเที่ยวในเขตโบราณสถาน 19
  21. 21. กฎหมาย แผน นโยบาย และยุทธศาสตร์ เกี่ยวกับการท่องเที่ยวในเขตโบราณสถาน กฎหมายว่าด้วยการท่องเที่ยว กฎหมายว่าด้วยโบราณสถาน 19
  22. 22. กฎหมาย แผน นโยบาย และยุทธศาสตร์ เกี่ยวกับการท่องเที่ยวในเขตโบราณสถาน กฎหมายว่าด้วยการท่องเที่ยว กฎหมายว่าด้วยโบราณสถาน พระราชบัญญัติการท่องเที่ยวแห่งประเทศไทย พ.ศ. ๒๕๒๒ พระราชบัญญัตินโยบายการท่องเที่ยวแห่งชาติ พ.ศ. ๒๕๕๑ พระราชบัญญัติสภาตำบลและองค์การบริหารส่วนตำบล พ.ศ. ๒๕๓๗ พระราชกฤษฎีกาจัดตั้งองค์การบริหารการพัฒนาพื้นที่พิเศษ เพื่อการท่องเที่ยวอย่างยั่งยืน (องค์การมหาชน) พ.ศ. ๒๕๔๖ พระราชบัญญัติโบราณสถาน โบราณวัตถุ ศิลปวัตถุ และพิพิธภัณฑสถานแห่งชาติ พ.ศ. ๒๕๐๔ 19 พระราชบัญญัติองค์การบริหารส่วนจังหวัด พ.ศ. ๒๕๔๐ พระราชบัญญัติเทศบาล พ.ศ. ๒๔๙๖
  23. 23. กฎหมาย แผน นโยบาย และยุทธศาสตร์ เกี่ยวกับการท่องเที่ยวในเขตโบราณสถาน กฎหมายว่าด้วยการท่องเที่ยว กฎหมายว่าด้วยโบราณสถาน พระราชบัญญัติการท่องเที่ยวแห่งประเทศไทย พ.ศ. ๒๕๒๒ พระราชบัญญัตินโยบายการท่องเที่ยวแห่งชาติ พ.ศ. ๒๕๕๑ พระราชบัญญัติสภาตำบลและองค์การบริหารส่วนตำบล พ.ศ. ๒๕๓๗ พระราชกฤษฎีกาจัดตั้งองค์การบริหารการพัฒนาพื้นที่พิเศษ เพื่อการท่องเที่ยวอย่างยั่งยืน (องค์การมหาชน) พ.ศ. ๒๕๔๖ พระราชบัญญัติโบราณสถาน โบราณวัตถุ ศิลปวัตถุ และพิพิธภัณฑสถานแห่งชาติ พ.ศ. ๒๕๐๔ 19 ยุทธศาสตร์การท่องเที่ยวไทย พ.ศ. ๒๕๕๘-๒๕๖๐ คำแถลงนโยบายของคณะรัฐมนตรี พลเอกประยุทธ์ จันทรโอชา นายกรัฐมนตรี แถลงต่อสภานิติบัญญัติ แห่งชาติ แผนพัฒนาเศรษฐกิจและสังคมแห่งชาติ ฉบับที่สิบสอง พ.ศ. ๒๕๖๐-๒๕๖๔ พระราชบัญญัติองค์การบริหารส่วนจังหวัด พ.ศ. ๒๕๔๐ พระราชบัญญัติเทศบาล พ.ศ. ๒๔๙๖
  24. 24. แผนพัฒนาเศรษฐกิจและ สังคมแห่งชาติ ฉบับที่สิบ สอง พ.ศ. ๒๕๖๐-๒๕๖๔ คำแถลงนโยบายของคณะ รัฐมนตรี พลเอกประยุทธ์ จันทรโอชา นายกรัฐมนตรี แถลงต่อสภานิติบัญญัติ แห่งชาติ กระทรวงการท่องเที่ยว และกีฬา ยุทธศาสตร์การท่อง เที่ยวไทย พ.ศ. ๒๕๕๘-๒๕๖๐ กรมการท่องเที่ยว การท่องเที่ยวแห่ง ประเทศไทย กระทรวงวัฒนธรรม กรมศิลปากร 20
  25. 25. แผนพัฒนาเศรษฐกิจและสังคมแห่งชาติ ฉบับที่สิบสอง พ.ศ. ๒๕๖๐-๒๕๖๔ (๑) ส่วนที่ ๑ ภาพรวมการพัฒนาในช่วงแผนพัฒนาฯ ฉบับที่ ๑๒ ส่วนที่ ๒ การประเมินสภาพแวดล้อมการพัฒนาประเทศ ส่วนที่ ๓ วัตถุประสงค์และเป้าหมายการพัฒนาในช่วงแผนพัฒนาฯ ฉบับที่ ๑๒ ส่วนที่ ๔ ยุทธศาสตร์การพัฒนาประเทศ ยุทธศาสตร์ที่ ๑ การเสริมสร้างและพัฒนาศักยภาพทุนมนุษย์ ๓. แนวทางการพัฒนา ๓.๓ ยกระดับคุณภาพการศึกษาและการเรียนรู้ตลอดชีวิต ๓.๓.๗ ปรับปรุงแหล่งเรียนรู้ในชุมชนให้เป็นแหล่งเรียนรู้เชิงสร้างสรรค์และมีชีวิต อาทิ พิพิธภัณฑ์ ห้องสมุด โบราณสถาน อุทยานประวัติศาสตร์ โรงเรียนผู้สูงอายุ รวมทั้งส่ง เสริมให้มีระบบการจัดการความรู้ที่เป็นภูมิปัญญาท้องถิ่น 21
  26. 26. แผนพัฒนาเศรษฐกิจและสังคมแห่งชาติ ฉบับที่สิบสอง พ.ศ. ๒๕๖๐-๒๕๖๔ (๑) ส่วนที่ ๑ ภาพรวมการพัฒนาในช่วงแผนพัฒนาฯ ฉบับที่ ๑๒ ส่วนที่ ๒ การประเมินสภาพแวดล้อมการพัฒนาประเทศ ส่วนที่ ๓ วัตถุประสงค์และเป้าหมายการพัฒนาในช่วงแผนพัฒนาฯ ฉบับที่ ๑๒ ส่วนที่ ๔ ยุทธศาสตร์การพัฒนาประเทศ ยุทธศาสตร์ที่ ๑ การเสริมสร้างและพัฒนาศักยภาพทุนมนุษย์ ๓. แนวทางการพัฒนา ๓.๓ ยกระดับคุณภาพการศึกษาและการเรียนรู้ตลอดชีวิต ๓.๓.๗ ปรับปรุงแหล่งเรียนรู้ในชุมชนให้เป็นแหล่งเรียนรู้เชิงสร้างสรรค์และมีชีวิต อาทิ พิพิธภัณฑ์ ห้องสมุด โบราณสถาน อุทยานประวัติศาสตร์ โรงเรียนผู้สูงอายุ รวมทั้งส่ง เสริมให้มีระบบการจัดการความรู้ที่เป็นภูมิปัญญาท้องถิ่น 21
  27. 27. แผนพัฒนาเศรษฐกิจและสังคมแห่งชาติ ฉบับที่สิบสอง พ.ศ. ๒๕๖๐-๒๕๖๔ (๑) ส่วนที่ ๑ ภาพรวมการพัฒนาในช่วงแผนพัฒนาฯ ฉบับที่ ๑๒ ส่วนที่ ๒ การประเมินสภาพแวดล้อมการพัฒนาประเทศ ส่วนที่ ๓ วัตถุประสงค์และเป้าหมายการพัฒนาในช่วงแผนพัฒนาฯ ฉบับที่ ๑๒ ส่วนที่ ๔ ยุทธศาสตร์การพัฒนาประเทศ ยุทธศาสตร์ที่ ๑ การเสริมสร้างและพัฒนาศักยภาพทุนมนุษย์ ๓. แนวทางการพัฒนา ๓.๓ ยกระดับคุณภาพการศึกษาและการเรียนรู้ตลอดชีวิต ๓.๓.๗ ปรับปรุงแหล่งเรียนรู้ในชุมชนให้เป็นแหล่งเรียนรู้เชิงสร้างสรรค์และมีชีวิต อาทิ พิพิธภัณฑ์ ห้องสมุด โบราณสถาน อุทยานประวัติศาสตร์ โรงเรียนผู้สูงอายุ รวมทั้งส่ง เสริมให้มีระบบการจัดการความรู้ที่เป็นภูมิปัญญาท้องถิ่น 21
  28. 28. แผนพัฒนาเศรษฐกิจและสังคมแห่งชาติ ฉบับที่สิบสอง พ.ศ. ๒๕๖๐-๒๕๖๔ (๒) ยุทธศาสตร์ที่ ๙ การพัฒนาภาค เมือง และพ้ืนที่เศรษฐกิจ ๓. แนวทางการพัฒนา ๓.๑ การพัฒนาภาคเพื่อสร้างโอกาสทางเศรษฐกิจให้กระจายตัวอย่างทั่วถึง ๓.๑.๓ ภาคกลาง : พัฒนาเป็นฐานเศรษฐกิจชั้นนำ ๓) ปรับปรุงมาตรฐานสินค้าและธุรกิจบริการด้านการท่องเที่ยวให้มีคุณภาพและ ภาพลักษณ์ที่ได้ มาตรฐานสากล เพื่อเพิ่มศักยภาพของภาคกลางให้เป็นศูนย์รวมการท่องเที่ยวของเอเชีย ที่มีชื่อเสียง และเป็นที่รู้จักในระดับนานาชาต (๔) ฟื้นฟูและอนุรักษ์การท่องเที่ยวในจังหวัดปราจีนบุรีและสระแก้ว ให้เป็นแหล่งท่องเที่ยว อารยธรรมขอม โดยฟื้นฟูบูรณะโบราณสถานและสินทรัพย์ทางวัฒนธรรม รวมทั้ง ปรับปรุงและ อนุรักษ์สิ่งแวดล้อมและควบคุมการใช้ที่ดินอย่างเหมาะสม เพื่อให้เกิดการพัฒนาอย่างยั่งยืนต่อไป 22
  29. 29. แผนพัฒนาเศรษฐกิจและสังคมแห่งชาติ ฉบับที่สิบสอง พ.ศ. ๒๕๖๐-๒๕๖๔ (๒) ยุทธศาสตร์ที่ ๙ การพัฒนาภาค เมือง และพ้ืนที่เศรษฐกิจ ๓. แนวทางการพัฒนา ๓.๑ การพัฒนาภาคเพื่อสร้างโอกาสทางเศรษฐกิจให้กระจายตัวอย่างทั่วถึง ๓.๑.๓ ภาคกลาง : พัฒนาเป็นฐานเศรษฐกิจชั้นนำ ๓) ปรับปรุงมาตรฐานสินค้าและธุรกิจบริการด้านการท่องเที่ยวให้มีคุณภาพและ ภาพลักษณ์ที่ได้ มาตรฐานสากล เพื่อเพิ่มศักยภาพของภาคกลางให้เป็นศูนย์รวมการท่องเที่ยวของเอเชีย ที่มีชื่อเสียง และเป็นที่รู้จักในระดับนานาชาต (๔) ฟื้นฟูและอนุรักษ์การท่องเที่ยวในจังหวัดปราจีนบุรีและสระแก้ว ให้เป็นแหล่งท่องเที่ยว อารยธรรมขอม โดยฟื้นฟูบูรณะโบราณสถานและสินทรัพย์ทางวัฒนธรรม รวมทั้ง ปรับปรุงและ อนุรักษ์สิ่งแวดล้อมและควบคุมการใช้ที่ดินอย่างเหมาะสม เพื่อให้เกิดการพัฒนาอย่างยั่งยืนต่อไป 22
  30. 30. แผนพัฒนาเศรษฐกิจและสังคมแห่งชาติ ฉบับที่สิบสอง พ.ศ. ๒๕๖๐-๒๕๖๔ (๓) ยุทธศาสตร์ที่ ๙ การพัฒนาภาค เมือง และพ้ืนที่เศรษฐกิจ ๕. แผนงานและโครงการสาคัญ ๕.๑๒ โครงการพัฒนาเมืองมรดกโลกและแหล่งท่องเที่ยวเชิงประวัติศาสตร์อารยธรรมศรีวิชัย จังหวัด นครศรีธรรมราช ๕.๑๒.๑ สาระสาคัญ บูรณะโบราณสถานพระบรมธาตุมหาวรวิหารจังหวัดนครศรีธรรมราช ปรับปรุง และพัฒนาแหล่งท่องเที่ยวเชิงประวัติศาสตร์ รวมทั้งปรับสภาพภูมิทัศน์เมืองนครศรีธรรมราชให้ สอด รับกับการพัฒนาเป็นเมืองมรดกโลกและแหล่งท่องเที่ยวเชิงประวิติศาสตร์อารยธรรมศรีวิชัยเพื่อดึงดูด นักท่องเที่ยวทั้งไทยและต่างประเทศและสามารถสร้างรายได้เพิ่มขึ้นให้กับพื้นที่ 23
  31. 31. แผนพัฒนาเศรษฐกิจและสังคมแห่งชาติ ฉบับที่สิบสอง พ.ศ. ๒๕๖๐-๒๕๖๔ (๓) ยุทธศาสตร์ที่ ๙ การพัฒนาภาค เมือง และพ้ืนที่เศรษฐกิจ ๕. แผนงานและโครงการสาคัญ ๕.๑๒ โครงการพัฒนาเมืองมรดกโลกและแหล่งท่องเที่ยวเชิงประวัติศาสตร์อารยธรรมศรีวิชัย จังหวัด นครศรีธรรมราช ๕.๑๒.๑ สาระสาคัญ บูรณะโบราณสถานพระบรมธาตุมหาวรวิหารจังหวัดนครศรีธรรมราช ปรับปรุง และพัฒนาแหล่งท่องเที่ยวเชิงประวัติศาสตร์ รวมทั้งปรับสภาพภูมิทัศน์เมืองนครศรีธรรมราชให้ สอด รับกับการพัฒนาเป็นเมืองมรดกโลกและแหล่งท่องเที่ยวเชิงประวิติศาสตร์อารยธรรมศรีวิชัยเพื่อดึงดูด นักท่องเที่ยวทั้งไทยและต่างประเทศและสามารถสร้างรายได้เพิ่มขึ้นให้กับพื้นที่ 23
  32. 32. คำแถลงนโยบายของคณะรัฐมนตรี พลเอกประยุทธ์ จันทรโอชา นายกรัฐมนตรี แถลงต่อสภานิติบัญญัติแห่งชาติ (๑) ๔. การศึกษาและเรียนรู้ การทะนุบำรุงศาสนา ศิลปะและ วัฒนธรรม ๔.๘ อนุรักษ์ ฟื้นฟู และเผยแพร่มรดกวัฒนธรรม ภาษาไทย และภาษาถิ่น ภูมิปัญญาท้องถิ่น รวมทั้งความหลากหลายของ ศิลปวัฒนธรรมไทย เพื่อการเรียนรู้ สร้างความภาคภูมิใจใน ประวัติศาสตร์และความเป็นไทย นำไปสู่การสร้างความ สัมพันธ์อันดีในระดับประชาชน ระดับชาติ ระดับภูมิภาค และ ระดับนานาชาติ ตลอดจนเพิ่มมูลค่าทางเศรษฐกิจให้แก่ประเทศ 24
  33. 33. คำแถลงนโยบายของคณะรัฐมนตรี พลเอกประยุทธ์ จันทรโอชา นายกรัฐมนตรี แถลงต่อสภานิติบัญญัติแห่งชาติ (๓) ๖. การเพิ่มศักยภาพทางเศรษฐกิจของประเทศ ๖.๖ ชักจูงให้นักท่องเที่ยวต่างชาติเข้ามาเที่ยวในประเทศไทย โดยพิจารณา มาตรการ ลดผลกระทบจากการประกาศใช้กฎอัยการศึกในบางพ้ืนที่ท่ีมีต่อการท่องเที่ยวในโอกาส แรก ที่จะท้าได้ และสร้างสิ่งจูงใจและสิ่งอ้านวยความสะดวกที่เกื้อกูลต่อบรรยากาศ การท่องเที่ยว ส่งเสริมการท่องเท่ียวที่ครอบคลุมแหล่งท่องเที่ยวอันมีลักษณะโดดเด่น ร่วมกันหรือจัดเป็นกลุ่มได้ เช่น กลุ่มธรรมชาติ ประวัติศาสตร์ ศิลปวัฒนธรรม ภูมิ ปัญญาท้องถ่ิน และสุขภาพ เช่น น้้าพุร้อน ธรรมชาติ ท้ังจะให้เชื่อมโยงกับผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ พัฒนาจากวิถีชีวิตชุมชน รวมทั้งพัฒนาแหล่งท่องเท่ียว ในประเทศทั้งที่เป็นแหล่งท่อง เที่ยวเดิมและแหล่งท่องเที่ยวใหม่ โดยเน้นการให้ความรู้และ เพิ่มมาตรฐานความ ปลอดภัยในชีวิตและทรัพย์สิน การควบคุมสินค้าและบริการให้มีคุณภาพ ราคาเป็น ธรรม ตลอดจนการอ้านวยความสะดวกในด้านต่าง ๆ แก่นักท่องเท่ียว 25
  34. 34. กระทรวงวัฒนธรรม 26
  35. 35. กรมศิลปากร 27
  36. 36. กระทรวงการท่องเที่ยวและกีฬา 28
  37. 37. ยุทธศาสตร์การท่องเที่ยวไทย พ.ศ. ๒๕๕๘-๒๕๖๐ 29
  38. 38. กรมการท่องเที่ยว 30
  39. 39. การท่องเที่่ยวแห่งประเทศไทย 31
  40. 40. คำถาม? 32
  41. 41. พระราชบัญญัติโบราณสถาน โบราณวัตถุ ศิลปวัตถุ และ พิพิธภัณฑสถานแห่งชาติ พ.ศ. ๒๕๐๔ 33
  42. 42. หลักการและเหตุผล หมายเหตุ :- เหตุผลในการประกาศใช้พระราชบัญญัติฉบับนี้ คือ เนื่องจากกฎหมายว่า ด้วยโบราณสถาน โบราณวัตถุ ศิลปวัตถุ และพิพิธภัณฑสถานแห่งชาติที่ใช้อยู่ในปัจจุบันนี้ นอกจากมีบทกำหนดโทษผู้กระทำความผิดต่ำกว่าที่ควรอยู่มากเป็นเหตุให้มีการลักลอบนำ โบราณวัตถุและศิลปวัตถุออกนอกประเทศซึ่งเป็นภัยต่อการสงวนวัตถุเช่นว่านั้นแล้ว ยังมี บทบัญญัติที่ไม่เหมาะสมแก่การปฏิบัติจัดการเกี่ยวแก่การพิพิธภัณฑสถานแห่งชาติและ การโบราณคดีให้เป็นไปด้วยดีอีกหลายประการ  จึงสมควรแก้ไขเพิ่มเติมกฎหมายที่เกี่ยว แก่การนี้เสียใหม่ให้เหมาะสมยิ่งขึ้น 34
  43. 43. นิยาม มาตรา ๔  ในพระราชบัญญัตินี้ “โบราณสถาน” หมายความว่า อสังหาริมทรัพย์ซึ่งโดยอายุหรือโดยลักษณะแห่งการก่อสร้าง หรือ โดยหลักฐานเกี่ยวกับประวัติของอสังหาริมทรัพย์นั้น เป็นประโยชน์ในทางศิลป ประวัติศาสตร์ หรือ โบราณคดี  ทั้งนี้ ให้รวมถึงสถานที่ที่เป็นแหล่งโบราณคดี แหล่งประวัติศาสตร์ และอุทยาน ประวัติศาสตร์ด้วย “โบราณวัตถุ” หมายความว่า สังหาริมทรัพย์ที่เป็นของโบราณ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นสิ่งประดิษฐ์หรือเป็นสิ่ง ที่เกิดขึ้นตามธรรมชาติ หรือที่เป็นส่วนหนึ่งส่วนใดของโบราณสถาน ซากมนุษย์หรือซากสัตว์ ซึ่งโดย อายุหรือโดยลักษณะแห่งการประดิษฐ์หรือโดยหลักฐานเกี่ยวกับประวัติของสังหาริมทรัพย์นั้น เป็น ประโยชน์ในทางศิลป ประวัติศาสตร์หรือโบราณคดี “ศิลปวัตถุ” หมายความว่า สิ่งที่ทำด้วยฝีมืออย่างประณีตและมีคุณค่าสูงในทางศิลป ฯลฯ ฯลฯ 35
  44. 44. โบราณสถาน (๑) มาตรา ๗  เพื่อประโยชน์ในการดูแลรักษาและการควบคุมโบราณสถานให้เป็นไปตามพระราชบัญญัติ นี้ ให้อธิบดีมีอำนาจประกาศในราชกิจจานุเบกษาขึ้นทะเบียนโบราณสถานใด ๆ ตามที่อธิบดีเห็นสมควรได้ และให้มีอำนาจกำหนดเขตที่ดินตามที่เห็นสมควรเป็นเขตของโบราณสถาน โดยให้ถือว่าเป็นโบราณสถาน ด้วยก็ได้ ประกาศดังกล่าวนี้ อธิบดีจะเพิกถอนหรือแก้ไขเพิ่มเติมก็ให้กระทำได้โดยประกาศในราชกิจจานุ เบกษา การขึ้นทะเบียนโบราณสถานตามความในวรรคก่อน ถ้าโบราณสถานนั้นมีเจ้าของหรือมีผู้ครอบครอง โดยชอบด้วยกฎหมาย ให้อธิบดีแจ้งเป็นหนังสือให้เจ้าของหรือผู้ครอบครองทราบ ถ้าเจ้าของหรือผู้ครอบ ครองไม่พอใจ ก็ให้มีสิทธิร้องต่อศาลภายในกำหนดสามสิบวันนับแต่วันที่อธิบดีแจ้งให้ทราบ ขอให้ศาลมีคำ สั่งให้อธิบดีระงับการขึ้นทะเบียนและหรือการกำหนดเขตที่ดินให้เป็นโบราณสถานแล้วแต่กรณีได้ ถ้าเจ้าของ หรือผู้ครอบครองมิได้ร้องขอต่อศาล หรือศาลมีคำสั่งคดีถึงที่สุดให้ยกคำร้องขอของเจ้าของหรือผู้ครอบ ครอง ให้อธิบดีดำเนินการขึ้นทะเบียนได้ 36
  45. 45. โบราณสถาน (๒) มาตรา ๗ ทวิ  ห้ามมิให้ผู้ใดปลูกสร้างอาคารตามกฎหมายว่าด้วยการควบคุมการก่อสร้างอาคาร ภายในเขตของโบราณสถาน ซึ่งอธิบดีได้ประกาศขึ้นทะเบียน เว้นแต่จะได้รับอนุญาตเป็นหนังสือจากอธิบดี ในกรณีที่มีการปลูกสร้างอาคารโดยมิได้รับอนุญาต ให้อธิบดีมีอำนาจสั่งระงับการก่อสร้างและให้รื้อ ถอนอาคารหรือส่วนแห่งอาคารนั้นภายในกำหนดหกสิบวันนับแต่วันได้รับคำสั่ง ผู้ใดขัดขืนไม่ระงับการก่อสร้างหรือรื้อถอนอาคารหรือส่วนแห่งอาคารตามคำสั่งอธิบดี มีความผิดฐาน ขัดคำสั่งเจ้าพนักงาน และให้อธิบดีดำเนินการรื้อถอนอาคารหรือส่วนแห่งอาคารนั้นได้ โดยเจ้าของผู้ครอบ ครองหรือผู้ปลูกสร้างไม่มีสิทธิเรียกร้องค่าเสียหายหรือดำเนินคดีแก่ผู้รื้อถอนไม่ว่าด้วยประการใดทั้งสิ้น สัมภาระที่รื้อถอนถ้าเจ้าของไม่ขนย้ายออกไปจากเขตโบราณสถานภายในกำหนดสิบห้าวันนับแต่วันรื้อ ถอนเสร็จ ให้อธิบดีจัดการขายทอดตลาดสัมภาระนั้น เงินที่ได้จากการขายเมื่อหักค่าใช้จ่ายในการรื้อถอน และการขายแล้วเหลือเท่าใด ให้คืนให้เจ้าของสัมภาระนั้น 37
  46. 46. โบราณสถาน (๓) มาตรา ๘  บรรดาโบราณสถานซึ่งอธิบดีกรมศิลปากรได้จัดทำบัญชีและประกาศในราชกิจจานุเบกษาตามกฎหมาย ว่าด้วย โบราณสถาน ศิลปวัตถุ โบราณวัตถุ และการพิพิธภัณฑ์แห่งชาติแล้วก่อนวันที่พระราชบัญญัตินี้ใช้บังคับ ให้ ถือว่าเป็นโบราณสถานที่ได้ขึ้นทะเบียนแล้วตามพระราชบัญญัตินี้ด้วย   มาตรา ๙  โบราณสถานที่ได้ขึ้นทะเบียนแล้ว และเป็นโบราณสถานที่มีเจ้าของหรือผู้ครอบครองโดยชอบด้วย กฎหมาย ชำรุด หักพังหรือเสียหายไม่ว่าด้วยประการใด ๆ ให้เจ้าของหรือผู้ครอบครองโบราณสถานนั้น แจ้งการชำรุด หักพังหรือเสียหายเป็นหนังสือไปยังอธิบดีภายในสามสิบวันนับแต่วันที่เกิดชำรุด หักพัง หรือเสียหายนั้น   มาตรา ๙ ทวิ  โบราณสถานตามมาตรา ๙ ที่ได้จัดให้มีการเรียกเก็บค่าเข้าชมหรือค่าบริการอื่นเป็นปกติธุระ หรือ จัดเก็บผลประโยชน์ใด ๆ อันเกิดจากโบราณสถานนั้น ให้เจ้าของหรือผู้ครอบครองโดยชอบด้วยกฎหมายเป็นผู้เสียค่าใช้ จ่ายในการซ่อมแซมทั้งหมด หรือบางส่วนตามที่อธิบดีกำหนด การกำหนดค่าใช้จ่ายในการซ่อมแซมโบราณสถานตามวรรคหนึ่ง ให้อธิบดีแต่งตั้งกรรมการขึ้นคณะหนึ่งมีจำนวนไม่ น้อยกว่าสามคน โดยให้เจ้าของหรือผู้ครอบครองร่วมเป็นกรรมการด้วย 38
  47. 47. โบราณสถาน (๔) มาตรา ๑๐  ห้ามมิให้ผู้ใดซ่อมแซม แก้ไข เปลี่ยนแปลง รื้อถอน ต่อเติม ทำลาย เคลื่อนย้ายโบราณสถานหรือส่วน ต่าง ๆ ของโบราณสถาน หรือขุดค้นสิ่งใด ๆ หรือปลูกสร้างอาคารภายในบริเวณโบราณสถาน เว้นแต่จะกระทำตามคำ สั่งของอธิบดีหรือได้รับอนุญาตเป็นหนังสือจากอธิบดี และถ้าหนังสืออนุญาตนั้นกำหนดเงื่อนไขไว้ประการใดก็ต้องปฏิบัติ ตามเงื่อนไขนั้นด้วย   มาตรา ๑๐ ทวิ  พนักงานเจ้าหน้าที่มีอำนาจเข้าไปในโบราณสถาน เพื่อตรวจดูว่าได้มีการซ่อมแซม แก้ไข เปลี่ยนแปลง รื้อถอน ต่อเติม ทำลาย เคลื่อนย้ายโบราณสถานหรือส่วนต่าง ๆ ของโบราณสถาน หรือมีการขุดค้นสิ่งใด ๆ หรือปลูกสร้างอาคารภายในบริเวณโบราณสถานหรือไม่ ในการนี้ให้พนักงานเจ้าหน้าที่มีอำนาจยึดหรืออายัดวัตถุที่มี เหตุอันสมควรสงสัยว่าจะเป็นวัตถุที่ได้มาจากการขุดค้นในบริเวณโบราณสถานได้ การตรวจ ยึดหรืออายัดตามความในวรรคหนึ่ง ให้กระทำได้ระหว่างพระอาทิตย์ขึ้นถึงพระอาทิตย์ตก และเมื่อ ดำเนินการตรวจ ยึดหรืออายัดแล้ว ในเขตกรุงเทพมหานครให้รายงานต่ออธิบดี ในเขตจังหวัดอื่นให้รายงานต่อผู้ว่า ราชการจังหวัดและอธิบดีเพื่อทราบ 39
  48. 48. โบราณสถาน (๕) มาตรา ๑๑  โบราณสถานที่ได้ขึ้นทะเบียนแล้วนั้น แม้ว่าจะเป็นโบราณสถานที่มีเจ้าของหรือผู้ครอบครองโดยชอบ ด้วยกฎหมาย ก็ให้อธิบดีมีอำนาจสั่งให้พนักงานเจ้าหน้าที่หรือบุคคลใด ๆ ทำการซ่อมแซมหรือกระทำด้วยประการใด ๆ อันเป็นการบูรณะหรือรักษาไว้ให้คงสภาพเดิมได้ แต่ต้องแจ้งเป็นหนังสือให้เจ้าของหรือผู้ครอบครองทราบก่อน   มาตรา ๑๒  ในกรณีที่มีการโอนโบราณสถานที่ได้ขึ้นทะเบียนแล้ว ผู้โอนจะต้องแจ้งการโอนเป็นหนังสือโดยระบุชื่อ และที่อยู่ของผู้รับโอน และวันเดือนปีที่โอนไปยังอธิบดีภายในสามสิบวันนับแต่วันโอน ผู้ได้รับกรรมสิทธิ์โบราณสถานที่ได้ขึ้นทะเบียนแล้วโดยทางมรดกหรือโดยพินัยกรรมต้องแจ้งการได้รับกรรมสิทธิ์ ไปยังอธิบดีภายในหกสิบวันนับแต่วันได้รับกรรมสิทธิ์ ในกรณีที่มีผู้ได้รับกรรมสิทธิ์โบราณสถานเดียวกันหลายคน เมื่อได้มี การมอบหมายให้ผู้มีกรรมสิทธิ์รวมคนใดคนหนึ่งเป็นผู้แจ้งการรับกรรมสิทธิ์ และผู้ได้รับมอบหมายได้ปฏิบัติการแจ้งนั้น ภายในกำหนดเวลาดังกล่าวแล้ว ให้ถือว่าผู้มีกรรมสิทธิ์รวมทุกคนได้ปฏิบัติการแจ้งนั้นแล้วด้วย 40
  49. 49. โบราณสถาน (๖) มาตรา ๑๓  เพื่อประโยชน์ในการรักษาสภาพ ความปลอดภัย ความสะอาด และความเป็นระเบียบเรียบร้อยของ โบราณสถานที่ได้ขึ้นทะเบียนแล้ว ให้รัฐมนตรีมีอำนาจออกกฎกระทรวงกำหนดให้ผู้เข้าชมปฏิบัติในระหว่างเข้าชมได้ และ จะกำหนดให้ผู้เข้าชมเสียค่าเข้าชมหรือค่าบริการอื่นด้วยก็ได้ การจัดให้เข้าชมโบราณสถานที่มีเจ้าของหรือผู้ครอบครองโดยชอบด้วยกฎหมาย โดยเรียกเก็บค่าเข้าชมหรือค่า บริการอื่น ต้องแจ้งเป็นหนังสือให้อธิบดีทราบก่อนและต้องปฏิบัติตามหลักเกณฑ์วิธีการและเงื่อนไขที่อธิบดีประกาศ กำหนดในราชกิจจานุเบกษา   มาตรา ๑๓ ทวิ  เพื่อประโยชน์ในการส่งเสริมการศึกษาและเผยแพร่ศิลปวัฒนธรรม อธิบดีมีอำนาจอนุญาตเป็น หนังสือให้บุคคลใดเข้าไปดำเนินกิจการใด ๆ เพื่อหาผลประโยชน์ในบริเวณโบราณสถานที่ได้ขึ้นทะเบียนแล้วและมิใช่เป็น โบราณสถานที่มีเจ้าของหรือผู้ครอบครองโดยชอบด้วยกฎหมาย โดยให้ผู้รับอนุญาตออกค่าใช้จ่ายในการดำเนินกิจการ ทั้งสิ้น และผู้รับอนุญาตต้องจ่ายเงินค่าสิทธิ ค่าตอบแทน และค่าธรรมเนียมอื่นให้แก่กรมศิลปากรเพื่อสมทบกองทุน โบราณคดี  ทั้งนี้ ตามระเบียบที่อธิบดีประกาศกำหนดในราชกิจจานุเบกษา 41
  50. 50. คำถาม? 42
  51. 51. พระราชบัญญัตินโยบายการท่องเที่ยวแห่งชาติ พ.ศ. ๒๕๕๑ 43
  52. 52. หลักการและเหตุผล หมายเหตุ :- เหตุผลในการประกาศใช้พระราชบัญญัติฉบับนี้ คือ โดยที่การกำหนดนโยบายและการบริหารจัดการการ ท่องเที่ยวของประเทศ ในปัจจุบันกระจัดกระจายอยู่ตามหน่วยงานของรัฐ ทำให้การบริหารและพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวที่ ผ่านมาไม่มีเอกภาพ เป็นไปอย่างไร้ทิศทางและไม่ต่อเนื่อง ประกอบกับสภาวการณ์ในปัจจุบันแหล่งท่องเที่ยวอันเป็น ทรัพยากรการท่องเที่ยวหลายประเภทยังมิได้มีระบบการบริหารจัดการแหล่งท่องเที่ยวที่ถูกต้องและเหมาะสม เป็นเหตุ ให้แหล่งท่องเที่ยวเสื่อมโทรมและด้อยคุณภาพนำมาซึ่งผลกระทบทั้งทางตรงและทางอ้อมต่อระบบเศรษฐกิจ สังคม วัฒนธรรม และสิ่งแวดล้อม และเป็นอุปสรรคในการพัฒนาอุตสาหกรรมท่องเที่ยวของประเทศให้มีคุณภาพและมีความ ยั่งยืน สมควรกำหนดให้มีกลไกในการกำหนดนโยบายและการบริหารจัดการการท่องเที่ยวของประเทศให้เป็นไปอย่างมี ระบบสอดรับและเชื่อมโยงกันทั้งในระดับชาติ ระดับภูมิภาค และระดับท้องถิ่น เพื่อให้การบริหารและพัฒนาการท่อง เที่ยวมีเอกภาพและมีความต่อเนื่องตลอดจนเพื่อให้มีระบบการบริหารจัดการแหล่งท่องเที่ยวอย่างถูกต้องและเหมาะสม  จึงจำเป็นต้องตราพระราชบัญญัตินี้ 44
  53. 53. นิยาม มาตรา ๓  ในพระราชบัญญัตินี้ “การบริหารและพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยว” หมายความว่า การจัดสร้างและพัฒนาปรับปรุงแหล่งท่องเที่ยว การ บริหารจัดการแหล่งท่องเที่ยว การรักษาคุณภาพแหล่งท่องเที่ยว การจัดกิจกรรมการท่องเที่ยว การพัฒนาบริการท่อง เที่ยว การพัฒนาบุคลากรการท่องเที่ยว การสร้างและเผยแพร่องค์ความรู้ทางการท่องเที่ยว การสร้างสินค้าทางการ ท่องเที่ยว การรักษาความปลอดภัยทางการท่องเที่ยว หรือการอื่นใดที่เกี่ยวข้องกับแหล่งท่องเที่ยว นักท่องเที่ยวหรือ อุตสาหกรรมท่องเที่ยว ไม่ว่าโดยทางตรงหรือทางอ้อมอันเป็นการสนับสนุนให้เกิดการท่องเที่ยวอย่างยั่งยืน “อุตสาหกรรมท่องเที่ยว” หมายความว่า อุตสาหกรรมท่องเที่ยวตามกฎหมายว่าด้วยการท่องเที่ยวแห่ง ประเทศไทย “ผู้ประกอบอุตสาหกรรมท่องเที่ยว” หมายความว่า ผู้ประกอบอุตสาหกรรมท่องเที่ยวตามกฎหมายว่าด้วยการ ท่องเที่ยวแห่งประเทศไทย “แหล่งท่องเที่ยว” หมายความรวมถึง แหล่งท่องเที่ยวทางธรรมชาติ แหล่งท่องเที่ยวทางศิลปวัฒนธรรม แหล่ง ท่องเที่ยวทางโบราณสถาน และแหล่งท่องเที่ยวที่ได้มีการจัดสร้างขึ้น ฯลฯ ฯลฯ 45
  54. 54. คณะกรรมการนโยบายการท่องเที่ยวแห่งชาติ (๑) มาตรา ๕  ให้มีคณะกรรมการนโยบายการท่องเที่ยวแห่งชาติ เรียกโดยย่อว่า “ท.ท.ช.” ประกอบด้วยนายกรัฐมนตรีเป็นประธาน กรรมการ รัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงการท่องเที่ยวและกีฬาเป็นรองประธานกรรมการ รัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงคมนาคม รัฐมนตรีว่าการ กระทรวงทรัพยากรธรรมชาติและสิ่งแวดล้อม รัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงมหาดไทย รัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงวัฒนธรรม ปลัดกระทรวง กลาโหม ปลัดกระทรวงการต่างประเทศ ปลัดกระทรวงพาณิชย์ ปลัดกระทรวงแรงงาน ปลัดกระทรวงศึกษาธิการ ปลัดกระทรวง สาธารณสุข เลขาธิการคณะกรรมการพัฒนาการเศรษฐกิจและสังคมแห่งชาติ ผู้อำนวยการสำนักงบประมาณ ผู้บัญชาการตำรวจแห่ง ชาติ นายกสมาคมองค์การบริหารส่วนจังหวัดแห่งประเทศไทย นายกสมาคมสันนิบาตเทศบาลแห่งประเทศไทย นายกสมาคมองค์การ บริหารส่วนตำบลแห่งประเทศไทย ประธานสภาอุตสาหกรรมท่องเที่ยวแห่งประเทศไทย และผู้ทรงคุณวุฒิ ซึ่งนายกรัฐมนตรีแต่งตั้งไม่ เกินเก้าคน เป็นกรรมการ ให้ปลัดกระทรวงการท่องเที่ยวและกีฬาเป็นกรรมการและเลขานุการ และผู้อำนวยการสำนักงานพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยว และผู้ ว่าการการท่องเที่ยวแห่งประเทศไทยเป็นกรรมการและผู้ช่วยเลขานุการ กรรมการผู้ทรงคุณวุฒิซึ่งนายกรัฐมนตรีแต่งตั้งตามวรรคหนึ่ง ให้แต่งตั้งจากผู้ซึ่งมีความเชี่ยวชาญหรือประสบการณ์ด้านการท่อง เที่ยวและอุตสาหกรรมท่องเที่ยว การตลาด การโรงแรม การบริหารธุรกิจ ศิลปวัฒนธรรม หรือการอนุรักษ์ทรัพยากรธรรมชาติและสิ่ง แวดล้อม โดยต้องแต่งตั้งจากรายชื่อของผู้ซึ่งสภาอุตสาหกรรมท่องเที่ยวแห่งประเทศไทยเสนอไม่น้อยกว่าสองคนแต่ไม่เกินสี่คน 46
  55. 55. คณะกรรมการนโยบายการท่องเที่ยวแห่งชาติ (๒) มาตรา ๑๐  ให้คณะกรรมการมีอำนาจและหน้าที่ ดังต่อไปนี้ (๑) จัดทำและเสนอนโยบาย ยุทธศาสตร์ หรือมาตรการเพื่อส่งเสริมการบริหารและพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวต่อคณะรัฐมนตรีเพื่อ พิจารณาอนุมัติ (๒) จัดทำแผนพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวแห่งชาติเสนอต่อคณะรัฐมนตรีเพื่อพิจารณาอนุมัติ (๓) เสนอนโยบายและแนวทางการจัดทำความร่วมมือระหว่างประเทศเกี่ยวกับการท่องเที่ยวต่อคณะรัฐมนตรี (๔) ดำเนินการเพื่อให้มีการกำหนดเขตพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยว (๕) พิจารณาให้ความเห็นชอบและกำกับดูแลการดำเนินการตามแผนปฏิบัติการพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวภายในเขตพัฒนาการท่อง เที่ยว (๖) กำหนดและจัดให้มีการรับรองมาตรฐานเกี่ยวกับแหล่งท่องเที่ยวหรืออุตสาหกรรมท่องเที่ยว (๗) อำนวยการ ติดตาม ประเมินผล และตรวจสอบการดำเนินงานของหน่วยงานของรัฐให้เป็นไปตามแผนพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยว แห่งชาติ และนโยบายหรือมาตรการเพื่อการส่งเสริมการบริหารและพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยว (๘) กำกับการจัดการและบริหารกองทุน (๙) ปฏิบัติการอื่นตามที่กฎหมายกำหนดให้เป็นอำนาจหน้าที่ของคณะกรรมการ หรือตามที่คณะรัฐมนตรีมอบหมาย 47
  56. 56. คณะกรรมการนโยบายการท่องเที่ยวแห่งชาติ (๓) มาตรา ๑๔  ให้สำนักงานปลัดกระทรวงการท่องเที่ยวและกีฬาทำหน้าที่เป็นสำนักงานเลขานุการของคณะกรรมการ รับผิดชอบงานธุรการ งานประชุม การศึกษาข้อมูลและกิจการต่าง ๆ ที่เกี่ยวกับงานของคณะกรรมการและคณะอนุกรรมการ ดังต่อไปนี้ (๑) จัดทำและพัฒนานโยบายและแผนพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวแห่งชาติ รวมทั้งศึกษาปัญหาและประเมินผลกระทบที่จะเกิดเสนอต่อคณะกรรมการ (๒) เป็นศูนย์กลางประสานงานและสนับสนุนการปฏิบัติงานตามนโยบายและแผนพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวแห่งชาติในทุกภาคส่วน (๓) วิเคราะห์และเสนอแนะมาตรการเพื่อการผลักดันและสนับสนุนการนำนโยบายและแผนพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวแห่งชาติไปสู่การปฏิบัติ ตลอดจนการ พิจารณาเสนอแนะแนวทางและวิธีการแก้ไขปัญหาและอุปสรรคที่มีต่อการดำเนินงานตามนโยบายและแผนพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวแห่งชาติต่อคณะกรรมการ (๔) ศึกษา วิเคราะห์ และพิจารณากลั่นกรองแผนปฏิบัติการพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวเสนอต่อคณะกรรมการ (๕) สำรวจ เก็บรวบรวมข้อมูล ติดตามความเคลื่อนไหวของสถานการณ์ด้านการท่องเที่ยว วิเคราะห์ภาวะเศรษฐกิจการท่องเที่ยว แนวโน้มการท่อง เที่ยว รวมทั้งจัดทำและเผยแพร่สถิติการท่องเที่ยวของประเทศ (๖) จัดหรือสนับสนุนให้มีการศึกษาวิจัยและพัฒนาด้านการท่องเที่ยว (๗) รายงานผลการติดตามประเมินผลการปฏิบัติงานตามนโยบาย แผน และมาตรการที่เกี่ยวข้องกับการท่องเที่ยวเสนอต่อคณะกรรมการ (๘) จัดทำรายงานสถานการณ์เกี่ยวกับการท่องเที่ยวและผลการดำเนินงานของคณะกรรมการเสนอต่อคณะรัฐมนตรีอย่างน้อยปีละหนึ่งครั้ง (๙) เสนอแนะแนวทางการจัดสรรทรัพยากรเพื่อสนับสนุนการบริหารและพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวในทุกภาคส่วนให้เป็นไปอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพต่อคณะ กรรมการ (๑๐) จัดทำและพัฒนากลไกและระบบการประสานงานด้านการท่องเที่ยว เพื่อเสริมสร้างประสิทธิภาพการบริหารจัดการการท่องเที่ยวของประเทศ ตลอดจนร่วมมือและประสานงานกับหน่วยงานของรัฐและเอกชนที่เกี่ยวข้องกับการบริหารและพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวในการปฏิบัติงานตามพระราชบัญญัตินี้และ กฎหมายอื่นที่เกี่ยวข้อง (๑๑) พัฒนาให้ความรู้และทักษะด้านการท่องเที่ยวแก่บุคลากรในหน่วยงานของรัฐและผู้ที่เกี่ยวข้องกับอุตสาหกรรมท่องเที่ยว (๑๒) ปฏิบัติการอื่นตามที่คณะกรรมการมอบหมาย 48
  57. 57. แผนพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวแห่งชาติ (๑) มาตรา ๑๕  ให้คณะกรรมการดำเนินการจัดทำแผนพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวแห่งชาติเสนอคณะรัฐมนตรีเพื่อพิจารณา อนุมัติและประกาศในราชกิจจานุเบกษา แผนพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวแห่งชาติตามวรรคหนึ่งต้องกำหนดรายละเอียดเกี่ยวกับการบริหารและพัฒนาการท่อง เที่ยว วิธีปฏิบัติ และความร่วมมือของหน่วยงานที่เกี่ยวข้อง รวมทั้งระยะเวลาในการดำเนินการให้ชัดเจน ในกรณีที่สภาวการณ์เปลี่ยนแปลงไปในระหว่างที่แผนพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวแห่งชาติใช้บังคับคณะกรรมการอาจ ดำเนินการปรับปรุงให้เหมาะสมกับสภาวการณ์นั้นได้ โดยให้นำความในวรรคหนึ่งมาใช้บังคับโดยอนุโลม   มาตรา ๑๖  เมื่อได้มีการประกาศแผนพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวแห่งชาติในราชกิจจานุเบกษาแล้วให้หน่วยงานของรัฐ มีหน้าที่ดำเนินการตามอำนาจหน้าที่เพื่อปฏิบัติการให้เป็นไปตามแผนพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวแห่งชาติ และเพื่อให้การดำเนิน การเป็นไปโดยบรรลุวัตถุประสงค์และเป้าหมายที่กำหนด ให้กระทรวงการท่องเที่ยวและกีฬามีหน้าที่ให้คำแนะนำแก่ หน่วยงานของรัฐ เพื่อจัดทำแผนงานหรือดำเนินการอย่างใดอย่างหนึ่งตามแผนพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวแห่งชาติ 49
  58. 58. แผนพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวแห่งชาติ (๒) ประกาศคณะกรรมการนโยบายการท่องเที่ยวแห่งชาติ เรื่อง แผนพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวแห่งชาติ พ.ศ. ๒๕๕๕ - ๒๕๕๙ ประกาศคณะกรรมการนโยบายการท่องเที่ยวแห่งชาติ เรื่อง แผนพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวแห่งชาติ ฉบับที่ ๒ (พ.ศ. ๒๕๖๐ - ๒๕๖๔) 50
  59. 59. แผนปฏิบัติการพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยว (๑) มาตรา ๑๗  เพื่อประโยชน์ในการรักษา ฟื้นฟูแหล่งท่องเที่ยว หรือการบริหารและพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวให้สอดคล้องกับแผน พัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวแห่งชาติ คณะกรรมการอาจกำหนดให้เขตพื้นที่ใดเป็นเขตพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวได้ โดยพิจารณาร่วมกับหน่วยงานของ รัฐที่เกี่ยวข้องและผู้ว่าราชการจังหวัดในเขตพื้นที่  ทั้งนี้ ให้มีการรับฟังความคิดเห็นและความต้องการของชุมชนในพื้นที่เพื่อประกอบการ พิจารณาด้วย เขตพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวตามวรรคหนึ่งจะกำหนดเป็นกลุ่มจังหวัด จังหวัด หรือพื้นที่เฉพาะก็ได้โดยให้ออกเป็นกฎกระทรวงระบุชื่อ ของเขตพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยว และในกรณีจำเป็น ให้มีแผนที่สังเขปแสดงแนวเขตแนบท้ายกฎกระทรวงด้วย การเปลี่ยนแปลงแนวเขตหรือการเพิกถอนเขตพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวให้ออกเป็นกฎกระทรวง   มาตรา ๑๘  เมื่อมีการออกกฎกระทรวงกำหนดเขตพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวใดให้รัฐมนตรีแต่งตั้งคณะกรรมการประจำเขตดังกล่าวขึ้น คณะหนึ่งเรียกว่า “คณะกรรมการพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยว” ประกอบด้วยผู้ว่าราชการจังหวัด ผู้แทนหน่วยงานของรัฐที่เกี่ยวข้อง ผู้แทน องค์กรปกครองส่วนท้องถิ่น ประธานหอการค้าจังหวัด ผู้แทนสภาอุตสาหกรรมท่องเที่ยวแห่งประเทศไทย และผู้ทรงคุณวุฒิด้านการท่อง เที่ยวจำนวนไม่เกินสามสิบคนในสัดส่วนที่ใกล้เคียงกันเป็นกรรมการ โดยมีผู้แทนกระทรวงการท่องเที่ยวและกีฬาเป็นกรรมการและ เลขานุการ การแต่งตั้งและการประชุมคณะกรรมการพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวให้เป็นไปตามหลักเกณฑ์และวิธีการที่คณะกรรมการประกาศกำหนด 51
  60. 60. แผนปฏิบัติการพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยว (๒) มาตรา ๑๙  ให้คณะกรรมการพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวดำเนินการจัดทำแผนปฏิบัติการพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวภายในเขตพัฒนาการท่อง เที่ยวของตน เสนอคณะกรรมการเพื่อพิจารณาอนุมัติ และประกาศในราชกิจจานุเบกษา แผนปฏิบัติการพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวตามวรรคหนึ่งต้องจัดทำให้สอดคล้องกับกฎหมายที่ใช้บังคับอยู่ภายในเขตและแผนพัฒนาการ ท่องเที่ยวแห่งชาติ และอย่างน้อยต้องกำหนดรายละเอียดเกี่ยวกับแผนงานในการบริหารและพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวภายในเขตของตน หน่วยงานที่มีหน้าที่รับผิดชอบรวมทั้งระยะเวลาในการดำเนินการ  ทั้งนี้ ตามหลักเกณฑ์และวิธีการที่คณะกรรมการประกาศกำหนด   มาตรา ๒๐  เมื่อได้ประกาศแผนปฏิบัติการพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวภายในเขตพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวใดในราชกิจจานุเบกษาแล้ว ให้ หน่วยงานของรัฐที่อยู่ภายในเขตดำเนินการบริหารและพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวที่อยู่ในความรับผิดชอบของตนให้สอดคล้องกับแผนปฏิบัติการ พัฒนาการท่องเที่ยว โดยกระทรวงการท่องเที่ยวและกีฬาอาจพิจารณาให้การสนับสนุนตามที่เห็นสมควร และให้คณะกรรมการ พัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวติดตาม ตรวจสอบ และประเมินผลการดำเนินการดังกล่าว   มาตรา ๒๑  การใช้บังคับกฎหมายภายในเขตพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวต้องสอดคล้องกับแผนปฏิบัติการพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยว โดยให้ คณะกรรมการพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวดำเนินการประสานงานให้สอดคล้องกัน 52
  61. 61. แผนปฏิบัติการพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยว (๓) ประกาศคณะกรรมการพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยว ประจำเขตพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวฝั่งทะเลตะวัน ตก เรื่อง แผนปฏิบัติการพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยว ภายในเขตพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวฝั่งทะเลตะวัน ตก พ.ศ. ๒๕๕๙ - ๒๕๖๓ ประกาศคณะกรรมการพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยว ประจำเขตพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวฝั่งทะเลตะวัน ออก เรื่อง แผนปฏิบัติการพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยว ภายในเขตพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวฝั่งทะเลตะวัน ออก พ.ศ. ๒๕๕๙ - ๒๕๖๓ ประกาศคณะกรรมการพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยว ประจำเขตพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวอันดามัน เรื่อง แผนปฏิบัติการพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยว ภายใน เขตพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวอันดามัน พ.ศ. ๒๕๕๙ - ๒๕๖๓ ประกาศคณะกรรมการพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยว ประจำเขตพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวอารยธรรมล้าน นา เรื่อง แผนปฏิบัติการพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยว ภายในเขตพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวอารยธรรมล้าน นา พ.ศ. ๒๕๕๙ - ๒๕๖๓ ประกาศคณะกรรมการพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยว ประจำเขตพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวอารยธรรม อีสานใต้ เรื่อง แผนปฏิบัติการพัฒนาการท่อง เที่ยว ภายในเขตพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยว อารยธรรมอีสานใต้ พ.ศ. ๒๕๕๙ - ๒๕๖๓ ประกาศคณะกรรมการพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยว ประจำเขตพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวฝั่งทะเลตะวัน ออก เรื่อง แผนปฏิบัติการพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยว ภายในเขตพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวฝั่งทะเลตะวัน ออก พ.ศ. ๒๕๕๙ - ๒๕๖๓ (ฉบับที่ ๒) พ.ศ. ๒๕๕๘ ประกาศคณะกรรมการพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยว ประจําเขตพัฒนาการ ท่องเที่ยววิถีชีวิตลุ่ม แม่น้ำโขง เรื่อง แผนปฏิบัติการพัฒนาการท่อง เที่ยว ภายในเขตพัฒนาการท่องเท่ียว วิถีชีวิต ลุ่มแม่น้ําโขง พ.ศ. ๒๕๖๐ - ๒๕๖๔ ประกาศคณะกรรมการพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยว ประจําเขต พัฒนาการท่องเที่ยววิถีชีวิตลุ่ม แม่น้ำเจ้าพระยาตอนกลาง เรื่อง แผนปฏิบัติ การพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยว ภายในเขต พัฒนาการท่องเท่ียววิถีชีวิตลุ่มแม่น้ํา เจ้าพระยาตอนกลาง พ.ศ. ๒๕๖๐ - ๒๕๖๔ ประกาศคณะกรรมการพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยว ประจําเขต พัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวมรดกโลกด้าน วัฒนธรรม เรื่อง แผนปฏิบัติการพัฒนาการ ท่องเที่ยว ภายในเขต พัฒนาการท่องเที่ยว มรดกโลกด้านวัฒนธรรม พ.ศ. ๒๕๖๐ - ๒๕๖๔ 53
  62. 62. กองทุนเพื่อส่งเสริมการท่องเที่ยวไทย (๑) มาตรา ๒๒  ให้จัดตั้งกองทุนขึ้นในสำนักงานเรียกว่า “กองทุนเพื่อส่งเสริมการท่องเที่ยวไทย” มีวัตถุประสงค์เพื่อใช้เป็น ทุนหมุนเวียนในการพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยว การสร้างขีดความสามารถในการแข่งขันให้อุตสาหกรรมท่องเที่ยว การพัฒนาทักษะด้านการ บริหาร การตลาด หรือการอนุรักษ์ทรัพยากรท่องเที่ยวในชุมชน รวมถึงการดูแลรักษาคุณภาพแหล่งท่องเที่ยว และการส่งเสริมสินค้า ทางการท่องเที่ยวใหม่ ๆ ในท้องถิ่น   มาตรา ๒๓  กองทุนประกอบด้วยเงินและทรัพย์สิน ดังต่อไปนี้ (๑) เงินและทรัพย์สินที่โอนมาจากกองทุนเพื่อส่งเสริมการท่องเที่ยวไทยตามมาตรา ๓๑ (๒) เงินอุดหนุนที่รัฐบาลจัดสรรให้ (๓) เงินหรือทรัพย์สินที่มีผู้มอบให้ (๔) ดอกผลหรือรายได้จากเงินหรือทรัพย์สินของกองทุน (๕) เงินและทรัพย์สินอื่นที่ตกเป็นของกองทุน เงินและทรัพย์สินตามวรรคหนึ่งให้ตกเป็นของสำนักงานเพื่อใช้ประโยชน์ตามวัตถุประสงค์ของกองทุน โดยไม่ต้องนำส่งคลังเพื่อเป็น รายได้ของแผ่นดิน 54
  63. 63. กองทุนเพื่อส่งเสริมการท่องเที่ยวไทย (๒) มาตรา ๒๔  เงินกองทุนให้ใช้จ่ายเพื่อกิจการ ดังต่อไปนี้ (๑) เป็นเงินอุดหนุนหรือเงินให้กู้ยืมแก่หน่วยงานของรัฐ เพื่อนำไปใช้ดำเนินงานตาม นโยบายหรือแผนพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยวแห่งชาติ รวมทั้งแผนปฏิบัติการพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยว (๒) เป็นค่าใช้จ่ายในการช่วยเหลือหรือสนับสนุนการท่องเที่ยว รวมทั้งเพื่อสนับสนุน การศึกษา การค้นคว้า การวิจัย การฝึกอบรม การประชุม การประชาสัมพันธ์และการ เผยแพร่ข้อมูล (๓) เป็นค่าใช้จ่ายในการบริหารกองทุน 55
  64. 64. กองทุนเพื่อส่งเสริมการท่องเที่ยวไทย (๓) มาตรา ๒๕  ให้มีคณะกรรมการบริหารกองทุนคณะหนึ่ง ประกอบด้วย ปลัดกระทรวงการท่องเที่ยวและกีฬาเป็นประธาน กรรมการ อธิบดีกรมบัญชีกลาง ผู้อำนวยการสำนักงานพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยว อธิบดีกรมส่งเสริมการปกครองท้องถิ่น ผู้ว่าการการท่อง เที่ยวแห่งประเทศไทย ประธานสภาอุตสาหกรรมท่องเที่ยวแห่งประเทศไทย และผู้ทรงคุณวุฒิซึ่งรัฐมนตรีแต่งตั้งจำนวนไม่เกินเจ็ดคน เป็น กรรมการ ให้ปลัดกระทรวงการท่องเที่ยวและกีฬาแต่งตั้งข้าราชการของกระทรวงการท่องเที่ยวและกีฬาเป็นเลขานุการและผู้ช่วยเลขานุการ กรรมการผู้ทรงคุณวุฒิซึ่งรัฐมนตรีแต่งตั้งตามวรรคหนึ่ง ให้แต่งตั้งจากผู้ซึ่งมีความเชี่ยวชาญและประสบการณ์ด้านกฎหมาย เศรษฐกิจ การเงิน การคลัง หรืออุตสาหกรรมการท่องเที่ยว   มาตรา ๒๖  คณะกรรมการบริหารกองทุนมีอำนาจหน้าที่ ดังต่อไปนี้ (๑) บริหารและควบคุมการปฏิบัติงานกองทุนให้เป็นไปตามพระราชบัญญัตินี้ (๒) วางระเบียบกำหนดหลักเกณฑ์ วิธีการ เงื่อนไข และลำดับความสำคัญในการใช้จ่ายเงินกองทุน  ทั้งนี้ โดยความเห็นชอบของ กระทรวงการคลัง (๓) วางระเบียบเกี่ยวกับการบริหารงานกองทุน (๔) พิจารณาจัดสรรเงินกองทุนเพื่อใช้จ่ายตามกิจการที่กำหนดไว้ในมาตรา ๒๔ (๕) ควบคุม ติดตามผล และประเมินผลการใช้จ่ายเงินกองทุน (๖) ปฏิบัติการอื่นตามที่รัฐมนตรีหรือคณะกรรมการมอบหมาย 56
  65. 65. คำถาม? 57
  66. 66. พระราชบัญญัติการท่องเที่ยวแห่งประเทศไทย พ.ศ. ๒๕๒๒ 58
  67. 67. หลักการและเหตุผล หมายเหตุ :- เหตุผลในการประกาศใช้พระราชกฤษฎีกาฉบับนี้ คือ โดยที่พระราชบัญญัติปรับปรุงกระทรวง ทบวง กรม พ.ศ. ๒๕๔๕ ได้บัญญัติให้จัดตั้งส่วนราชการขึ้นใหม่โดยมีภารกิจใหม่ ซึ่งได้มีการตราพระราชกฤษฎีกาโอนกิจการบริหาร และอำนาจหน้าที่ของส่วนราชการให้เป็นไปตามพระราชบัญญัติปรับปรุงกระทรวง ทบวง กรม นั้นแล้ว และเนื่องจาก พระราชบัญญัติดังกล่าวได้บัญญัติให้โอนอำนาจหน้าที่ของส่วนราชการ รัฐมนตรีผู้ดำรงตำแหน่งหรือผู้ซึ่งปฏิบัติหน้าที่ใน ส่วนราชการเดิมมาเป็นของส่วนราชการใหม่ โดยให้มีการแก้ไขบทบัญญัติต่าง ๆ ให้สอดคล้องกับอำนาจหน้าที่ที่โอนไป ด้วย ฉะนั้น เพื่ออนุวัติให้เป็นไปตามหลักการที่ปรากฏในพระราชบัญญัติและพระราชกฤษฎีกาดังกล่าว จึงสมควรแก้ไข บทบัญญัติของกฎหมายให้สอดคล้องกับการโอนส่วนราชการ เพื่อให้ผู้เกี่ยวข้องมีความชัดเจนในการใช้กฎหมายโดยไม่ ต้องไปค้นหาในกฎหมายโอนอำนาจหน้าที่ว่าตามกฎหมายใดได้มีการโอนภารกิจของส่วนราชการหรือผู้รับผิดชอบตาม กฎหมายนั้นไปเป็นของหน่วยงานใดหรือผู้ใดแล้ว โดยแก้ไขบทบัญญัติของกฎหมายให้มีการเปลี่ยนชื่อส่วนราชการ รัฐมนตรี ผู้ดำรงตำแหน่งหรือผู้ซึ่งปฏิบัติหน้าที่ของส่วนราชการให้ตรงกับการโอนอำนาจหน้าที่ และเพิ่มผู้แทนส่วน ราชการในคณะกรรมการให้ตรงตามภารกิจที่มีการตัดโอนจากส่วนราชการเดิมมาเป็นของส่วนราชการใหม่รวมทั้งตัดส่วน ราชการเดิมที่มีการยุบเลิกแล้ว ซึ่งเป็นการแก้ไขให้ตรงตามพระราชบัญญัติและพระราชกฤษฎีกาดังกล่าว  จึงจำเป็นต้อง ตราพระราชกฤษฎีกานี้ 59
  68. 68. นิยาม มาตรา ๔  ในพระราชบัญญัตินี้ “อุตสาหกรรมท่องเที่ยว” หมายความว่า อุตสาหกรรมที่จัดให้มีหรือให้บริการเกี่ยวกับการท่องเที่ยวทั้งภายใน และภายนอกราชอาณาจักรโดยมีค่าตอบแทน และหมายความรวมถึง (๑) ธุรกิจนำเที่ยว (๒) ธุรกิจโรงแรมนักท่องเที่ยว (๓) ธุรกิจภัตตาคาร สถานบริการและสถานที่ตากอากาศสำหรับนักท่องเที่ยว (๔) ธุรกิจการขายของที่ระลึกหรือสินค้าสำหรับนักท่องเที่ยว (๕) ธุรกิจการกีฬาสำหรับนักท่องเที่ยว (๖) การดำเนินงานนิทรรศการ งานแสดง งานออกร้าน การโฆษณาเผยแพร่ หรือการดำเนินงานอื่นใดโดยมี ความมุ่งหมายเพื่อชักนำหรือส่งเสริมให้มีการเดินทางท่องเที่ยว “ผู้ประกอบอุตสาหกรรมท่องเที่ยว” หมายความว่า ผู้ดำเนินธุรกิจอุตสาหกรรมท่องเที่ยว “นักท่องเที่ยว” หมายความว่า บุคคลที่เดินทางจากท้องที่อันเป็นถิ่นที่อยู่โดยปกติของตนไปยังท้องที่อื่นเป็นการ ชั่วคราวด้วยความสมัครใจและด้วยวัตถุประสงค์อันมิใช่เพื่อไปประกอบอาชีพหรือหารายได้ ฯลฯ ฯลฯ 60
  69. 69. การจัดตั้ง ทุน และเงินสำรอง (๑) มาตรา ๘  ททท. มีวัตถุประสงค์ ดังต่อไปนี้ (๑) ส่งเสริมการท่องเที่ยวและอุตสาหกรรมท่องเที่ยว ตลอดจนการประกอบอาชีพของคนไทยในอุตสาหกรรม ท่องเที่ยว (๒) เผยแพร่ประเทศไทยในด้านความงามของธรรมชาติ โบราณสถาน โบราณวัตถุ ประวัติศาสตร์ ศิลป วัฒนธรรม การกีฬา และวิวัฒนาการของเทคโนโลยี ตลอดจนกิจการอย่างอื่นอันจะเป็นการชักจูงให้มีการเดินทางท่อง เที่ยว (๓) อำนวยความสะดวกและความปลอดภัยแก่นักท่องเที่ยว (๔) ส่งเสริมความเข้าใจอันดีและความเป็นมิตรไมตรีระหว่างประชาชนและระหว่างประเทศโดยอาศัยการท่อง เที่ยว (๕) ริเริ่มให้มีการพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยว และเพื่อพัฒนาปัจจัยพื้นฐานและสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกให้แก่นักท่อง เที่ยว 61
  70. 70. การจัดตั้ง ทุน และเงินสำรอง (๑) มาตรา ๘  ททท. มีวัตถุประสงค์ ดังต่อไปนี้ (๑) ส่งเสริมการท่องเที่ยวและอุตสาหกรรมท่องเที่ยว ตลอดจนการประกอบอาชีพของคนไทยในอุตสาหกรรม ท่องเที่ยว (๒) เผยแพร่ประเทศไทยในด้านความงามของธรรมชาติ โบราณสถาน โบราณวัตถุ ประวัติศาสตร์ ศิลป วัฒนธรรม การกีฬา และวิวัฒนาการของเทคโนโลยี ตลอดจนกิจการอย่างอื่นอันจะเป็นการชักจูงให้มีการเดินทางท่อง เที่ยว (๓) อำนวยความสะดวกและความปลอดภัยแก่นักท่องเที่ยว (๔) ส่งเสริมความเข้าใจอันดีและความเป็นมิตรไมตรีระหว่างประชาชนและระหว่างประเทศโดยอาศัยการท่อง เที่ยว (๕) ริเริ่มให้มีการพัฒนาการท่องเที่ยว และเพื่อพัฒนาปัจจัยพื้นฐานและสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกให้แก่นักท่อง เที่ยว 61
  71. 71. การจัดตั้ง ทุน และเงินสำรอง (๒) มาตรา ๙  ให้ ททท. มีอำนาจกระทำกิจการต่าง ๆ ภายในขอบแห่งวัตถุประสงค์ตามมาตรา ๘ และอำนาจเช่นว่านี้ให้รวมถึง (๑) ให้คำปรึกษา แนะนำ ร่วมมือและประสานงานกับส่วนราชการ องค์การ สถาบัน นิติบุคคลและเอกชน ทั้งภายในและภายนอกราชอาณาจักร (๒) ส่งเสริม ร่วมมือ หรือดำเนินการในการฝึกอบรมและให้การศึกษาวิชาการต่าง ๆ เพื่อสร้างบุคลากรให้ได้มาตรฐานและเพียงพอในอุตสาหกรรม ท่องเที่ยว (๓) ส่งเสริมการทัศนศึกษา (๔) สำรวจและรวบรวมหลักฐานต่าง ๆ จากส่วนราชการ องค์การสถาบัน นิติบุคคลและเอกชนผู้ประกอบอุตสาหกรรมท่องเที่ยว เพื่อประโยชน์ใน การจัดทำสถิติเกี่ยวกับอุตสาหกรรมท่องเที่ยว (๕) สำรวจ กำหนดพื้นที่และสถานที่เป็นสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวและทรัพยากรทางการท่องเที่ยวที่ต้องสงวนไว้เป็นของรัฐและให้อยูà

×