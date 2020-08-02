Successfully reported this slideshow.
https://chrisgarner.org/cr...
The problem Creative Agenc...
The solution chrisgarner.o...
We Built this Ad for Call ...
Results • Best ever Viral ...
Our Gaming Advertising cli...
Some of our other clients
We have helped brands, lik...
Ads people want to share a...
Or movie l...
Monetization for new Down ...
Hired dire...
Minecraft ...
We use laughter to get there
And Ads to tell stories
We ...
73 views

Published on

Best regards now and into the future 

Check out my growth with Apple iTunes | Vodafone | Facebook | eBay | Cashrewards | Activision | Codecamp

https://www.slideshare.net/cgarner/chrisgarnerorg-experience-slideshare-2020-235981203

Chris Garner
Winner of the Deloitte Tech Fast 50

https://www.CHRISGARNER.ORG

Gold MFA award winners for Activision Call of Duty – Black Ops (15M viral views in 24 hours)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=smETLCCPTVo&feature=youtu.be
The most successful market globally with 2.6 times the COD global growth rate. An additional $864K in sales attributed back to this campaign that cannot be attributed to anything else. Increased the number of discussion forums by44% Before community moderation, 73% of all Black-Ops conversations occurred in Hard-Core gaming forums in Australia. Afterwards, 49% of all conversations occurred in Casual channels. 40% increase over objective. Conversations successfully through content development creating a global hit with Lego Black-Ops generating 8,300,000+ views to date, 3.1M at campaign end. Media value generated by Lego Black-Ops video at campaign end $2.3m. A46 times ROI.



See my ALL my work here
https://www.chrisgarner.org

Winner of Deloitte Tech Fast 50 (2X)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qJr_2CV9NW4

Founder of the International Advertising Bureau (the Platinum Standard of digital Ads globally) UK Performance Council 2006 http://ui2.awin.com/documents/merchants/documentation/IAB_guide.pdf

Founder of the International Advertising Bureau (the Platinum Standard of digital Ads globally) AU Performance Council 2016
https://www.iabaustralia.com.au/news-and-updates/iab-press-releases/item/22-iab-press-releases/2194-iab-affiliate-marketing-handbook-signals-affiliate-industry-s-big-plans-for-australia


Author of the IAB Performance Handbook in AU
https://www.iab.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/IAB-Affiliate-Marketing-Handbook_2016.pdf

  https://chrisgarner.org/creative-lab Creating performance Ads for the fastest growing brands the world has ever seen "
  The problem Creative Agencies are: Too Expensive Too slow for social platform Out of date with how the platform algorithms work Etc..
  The solution chrisgarner.org/creative-lab is: MFA and IAB award winning Agile Fast Cost effective on Social Platforms 500M views and counting It works on CPA
  We Built this Ad for Call of Duty – Black Ops 25M views (15M in 24 hrs) Activision global record
  Results • Best ever Viral launch campaign for Activision boosting sales of its Call of Duty: Black Ops • 5 year Guiness world record holder in Guiness book of records for the most shared viral ad of all time • 25M views, 12M in first 24 hours • Record game launch for activision • Since done work with • Bad Robot • Marvel • Universal Studios • Microsoft Xbox • Ask about this later ;-) • The campaign won a Media Federation Award: Best Use of a Small Budget (Up to $300K). The media value generated by the "Lego Black Ops" video at campaign end was $2.3 million – a 46 times return on investment.
  Our Gaming Advertising clients
  Some of our other clients
  We have helped brands, like Amazon & ebay, sell USD$10+Billion of products over the last 20 years
  Ads people want to share and watch 31M views and counting
  Or movie launches Worked directly with J.J Abrahams
  Monetization for new Down Loadable Content Commissioned by Microsoft ™ for Halo $5B franchise
  Hired directly by Riot Games for League of Legends Commissioned by Riot Games ™ for League of Legends ™ 27M Daily Active Users
  Minecraft in 20 secs…?? Commissioned by Lego and Warner Brothers 14M views ++
  14. 14. We use laughter to get there
  15. 15. And Ads to tell stories
  We will improve the performance of any Creative or Creative agency. All Day. Every Day. Too Easy "

