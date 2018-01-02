Download Download Baclofen: Treats Spasms, Cramping, and Tightness of Muscles caused by Multiple Sclerosis or Spinal Cord Diseases | PDF books PDF Free

Baclofen is used to help relax certain muscles in your body. It relieves the spasms, cramping, and tightness of muscles caused by medical problems such as multiple sclerosis or certain injuries to the spine. Baclofen does not cure these problems, but it may allow other treatment, such as physical therapy, to be more helpful in improving your condition. Baclofen acts on the central nervous system (CNS) to produce its muscle relaxant effects. Its actions on the CNS may also cause some of the medicine s side effects. Baclofen may also be used to relieve other conditions as determined by your doctor. This medicine is available only with your doctor s prescription. Once a medicine has been approved for marketing for a certain use, experience may show that it is also useful for other medical problems. Although this use is not included in product labeling, baclofen is used in certain patients with trigeminal neuralgia (severe burning or stabbing pain along the nerves in the face); also called tic douloureux.


