PDF Online Read Online Consuming Instinct For Kindle Any Format



This title provides an intelligent and entertaining look at how evolution has had a profound influence on our consumer behaviour. What do all successful fast-food restaurants have in common? Why are women more likely to become compulsive shoppers? Why are men more likely become addicted to pornography? The answer to these intriguing questions is the consuming instinct - the underlying evolutionary basis for most of our consumer behaviour. "The Consuming Instinct" is a highly informative and entertaining book that explores the vibrant new field of evolutionary consumption, which examines the relevance of our biological heritage to our daily lives as consumers. While culture is important, this book demonstrates how innate evolutionary forces deeply influence the foods we eat, the gifts we give, the clothes we wear and the music we listen to and the faiths we follow.

