鄭安廷副教授 Dr. An-Ting, Cheng 臺北市立大學城市發展學系 英國皇家規劃學會特許規劃師 國土永續下既有權利 保障機制研討 ─ 以丁種建築用地為例 2021.05.08
前言 丁種建築用地發展脈絡 1. 1964年修正都市計畫法，取代日治時期之規劃。 2. 1974年頒布區域計畫法，1986年完成非都市土地使用編 定，時按核定計畫及現況編定丁種建築用地，造成分區及 編定混雜、性質衝突的情形。 3. 大致可分為...
近15年，產業用地總面積仍緩慢增加，且有區位移轉情形。 產業用地政策白皮書主張具人力資源區位優勢之都會地區產業 用地不宜流失。 產業空間規劃 5,000.00 10,000.00 15,000.00 20,000.00 25,000.00 ...
 針對產業用地流失主要著重於都市計畫工業區流向非都地區，因 此零星丁建之保存應回歸至空間區位，就其產業發展潛力而定。  3,311之開發總量屬於增量概念，因此區位分布仍有討論空間。 產業空間規劃 第15次研商會議-既有丁種建築用地管制方式、...
議題一 如何定義「不妨礙國土保安與農業發展」？ 丁建 妨礙程度 產業價值 土管面 環境面 經濟面 空地 既有合法 工廠 無 發展潛力 高汙染 低汙染 高價值 低價值  開發效益  適合甚麼產業  國家政策方向  社會衝擊偏向 個人 5
議題一 如何定義「不妨礙國土保安與農業發展」？ 丁建 妨礙程度 產業價值 土管面 環境面 經濟面 空地 既有合法 工廠 無 發展潛力 高汙染 低汙染 高價值 低價值 （定義方式仍需取得各界共識）  產業聚集  產業生命週期  社會衝擊偏...
六大核心戰略產業： 1. 資訊及數位相關產業 2. 資安系統及產業鏈 3. 生物及醫療科技產業 4. 國防及戰略產業 5. 綠電及再生能源產業 6. 民生及戰備產業 國家產業政策 7 四個中心： 1. 高階製造中心 2. 高科技研發中心 3...
產業聚集分布 資料來源：經濟地理資訊系統，108年產業聚落熱區圖 化學製品業 藥品及醫用化學品業 電子零組件業 於產業聚集區位提供產業用地，有利於產業發展 8
產業生命週期 行業標準分類 平均存活年 1910 農業及環境用藥製造業 4.90 1920 塗料、染料及顏料製造業 5.30 1930 清潔用品及化妝品製造業 4.60 1990 未分類其他化學製品製造業 4.77 2001 原料藥製造業 4....
議題二  既有權利保障下，落實國土永續的把關、引導機制為何？ 新世代產業園區發展模式 10
議題二  既有權利保障下，落實國土永續的把關、引導機制為何？ 基於國土整體規劃原則及外部性管 理，零星丁種建築用地應配合周邊 土地適宜性來定位使用 。 地方政府對此一用地有全域整體發展 構想者，可依照產業用地政策白皮書 原則，在國土計畫的指導...
Environment
May. 17, 2021

20210508場次二與談簡報（北市大鄭安廷老師）

5/8國土永續如何落地？【國土計畫的土地使用管制策略及既有權利保障機制】論壇
國土永續下的既有權利保障機制研討：以丁種建築用地為例

20210508場次二與談簡報（北市大鄭安廷老師）

