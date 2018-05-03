Download for Disney Movie Hits For Flute Book + Audio access included TXT by Various

Some of the most famous and cherished musical moments from Disney movies, including favourites such as Monster s Inc., The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Toy Story and The Lion King. This edition of Disney Movie Hits has been specially arranged with the main melodies for Flute solo. The book contains all the music for the Flute part in standard notation and the CD features full instrumental accompaniments, allowing you to perform these eleven solos as if you were leading the band! CONTENTS: A Whole New World (Aladdin), Beauty And The Beast (Beauty And The Beast), Belle (Beauty And The Best), Circle Of Life (The Lion King), Cruella De Vil (101 Dalmatians), Go The Distance (Hercules), God Help The Outcasts (The Hunchback Of Notre Dame), Hakuna Matata (The Lion King), If I Didn t Have You (Monsters, Inc.), Kiss The Girl (The Little Mermaid), Prince Ali (Aladdin), When She Loved Me (Toy Story 2). CD included. FLUTE SOLO ~ FLUTE + CD Grade level: Beginner,1 Includes CD.

