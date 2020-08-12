Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Poéticas da Criação, E.S. 2012 Anais do IV Seminário sobre o Processo de Criação 71 Introdução Este trabalho propõe uma reflexão sobre o ato de criação literária, tendo como foco principal as influências do local, e como esse local pode interferir ou conduzir esse processo. Baseando-se na experiência da escritora Clarice Lispector, que registra em entrevistas publicadas entre maio de 1968 e outubro de 1969, na seção “Diálogos possíveis com Clarice Lispector”, algumas questões do local no processo criativo, demonstrando inquietações que, possivelmente, motivaram-na a compor o romance A Hora da Estrela, em que, por meio de Rodrigo S.M., a autora questiona sobre o ato de escrever ficção, como pode-se perceber no trecho abaixo: - Qual ou quais são as cidades onde a atmosfera conduz um artista a criar mais e melhor? - Penso que existem duas cidades feitas à medida do homem, cidades que não são, ainda e so- mente, campos de trabalho: Salvador da Bahia de Todo os Santos e Paris. - Aqui, em Salvador, eu realmente senti que poderia escrever mais e melhor. Mas o Rio de Ja- neiro, com o seu ar poluído, não é nada mau, Jorge. Coloca-nos frente a frente com condições adversas e também dessa luta nasce o escritor. É verdade que muitos escritores que moram no Rio são saudosistas de seus estados e têm nostalgia da província ( LISPECTOR, 2007, p.27). Parece que nessa conversa com Jorge Amado Clarice demonstrava já as inquie- tações que a inspira ou a obriga a compor a sua última obra, “A Hora da Estrela”, publicada em 1977, conta a história da nordestina Macabéa que, com a morte de sua tia, migra para o Rio de Janeiro, o inacreditável Rio de Janeiro. Influências: espaço da escrita x espaço da narrativa Em A Hora da Estrela, última publicada em vida pela escritora, Clarice demonstra sua maturidade enquanto escritora não alienada da realidade social na qual estava inserida. Já na coletânea Entrevista, Clarice, não só diz que o Rio de Janeiro, com o seu ar polu- ído, coloca o indivíduo frente a frente com condições adversas, como também afirma A influência do local no ato de criação literária por Clarice Lispector Ellen dos Santos Oliveira (FSLF) Vilma Mota Quintela (FSLF)
  2. 2. Poéticas da Criação, E.S. 2012 Anais do IV Seminário sobre o Processo de Criação 72 que dessa luta surge a escrita literária. Para a autora, essa mesma luta fez nascer, em A Hora da Estrela, o escritor carioca, intelectual e burguês, que torna possível à escritora extravasar toda a experiência por ela vivenciada durante sua passagem pelo Rio. É des- sa luta, desse convívio com social, e da experiência desses conflitos existenciais que nasce o escritor, e o Rio de Janeiro, com seu ar poluído e com todas suas adversidades é um espaço favorável para esse nascimento. Tendo isso em vista, neste artigo, buscar- se-á estabelecer um paralelo entre o ponto de vista da escritora expresso na entrevista em questão e o ponto de vista do narrador-escritor Rodrigo SM, criado por Clarice para contar a história da nordestina Macabéa. Além disso, busca-se aqui indagar os motivos que levaram Clarice, uma escritora com significativa vivência no ambiente nordestino, ter escolhido para compor seu romance o narrador-escritor carioca. Como afirma Clarice, “esta história acontece em estado de emergência e de cala- midade pública” (id,1998,p.10). Nesta obra, a autora vai retratar as condições adversas em que nasce seu escritor Rodrigo S.M. que se questiona frequentemente, durante a narrativa, sobre sua escrita, e é durante esse processo de criação literária que ele depa- ra-se com uma luta entre o interior, e sua própria condição humana, e o exterior, que a condição (des)humana de Macabéa, então Clarice irá se inventar toda, em Rodrigo S.M., para contar ou denunciar a existência ou inexistência dessa nordestina. Para a autora, este livro é uma obra inacabada, pois, faltam respostas (Idem, p.10). Rodrigo S.M. narra a história de Macabéa, que estando no Rio de Janeiro seria, ilusoriamente, o sossego para a sua tia, como pensaram muitos que deixam suas ci- dades interioranas. Porém a verdade é que o Rio de Janeiro transforma-se no cenário final e trágico da inexistência de Macabéa. É possível imaginar (erroneamente) que Macabéa tivesse alcançado o paraíso a que muitos nordestinos sonhavam. Sonho este, de morar em uma cidade do sudeste do Brasil, na capital do Rio de Janeiro, conhecida por muitos como “A Cidade Maravilhosa”, que constitui na verdade o espaço urbano de ciclo de fugas intermináveis de nordestinos como os personagens de Vidas Secas, por exemplo (SOARES, 2009). Segundo o pesquisador Norte-Americano Benjamim Moser em sua obra biográ- fica Clarice, Macabéa “é uma moça pobre de Alagoas, o estado em que os Lispector se estabeleceram ao chegar ao Brasil, e que migrou, como os Lispector e tantos mi- lhões de outros para a Metrópole do Rio de Janeiro” (MOSER, p.633). O autor, ainda lembra que “o Rio de Janeiro havia se tornado o destino mais chique do planeta” (id. ibid.,p.151). No romance, Rodrigo S.M. desabafa: “tenho então que falar simples para captar a sua delicada e vaga existência. Limito-me a humildemente [...] a contar as fracas aventuras de uma moça numa cidade toda feita contra ela. Ela deveria ter ficado no sertão de Alagoas [...]”(LISPECTOR, 1998, p.15) O Rio é, para Macabéa, o cenário para sua morte, o signo esfíngico das arriba- ções de todas as dívidas, pagas com fome, emboscada, desespero, dor, indiferença, tédio, hipocrisia, sonho de cadafalsos, com o seu, enfim, atropelamento, trágico fim, porém, não mais trágico que a sua inexistência (SOARES, 2009). Em A Hora da Estrela, temos o retrato social da cidade do Rio de Janeiro. Na obra percebe-se como, ou em que, a cidade contribui para o nascimento do escritor. Rodrigo S.M. usa a liberdade artística, que possui, enquanto artista das Letras, para e denunciar tudo que estava ‘invisível’para muitos alienados, mas visível para ela, como também para Rodrigo S.M. durante todo o tempo que passou no Rio de Janeiro.
  3. 3. Poéticas da Criação, E.S. 2012 Anais do IV Seminário sobre o Processo de Criação 73 A história de Macabéa pode ser comparada à estrutura de um átomo, que como nas palavras de Clarice, em Dedicatória do Autor, “a estrutura do átomo não é vista, mas, sabe-se dela. Sei de muita coisa que não vi. E vós também. Não se pode dar uma prova da existência do que é mais verdadeiro, o jeito é acreditar. Acreditar chorando” (LISPECTOR, 1998, p.10) Tal passagem, faz refletir, aqui, sobre a intenção de Clari- ce, como escritora, em revelar, muita ‘coisa’ que não é vista, ou talvez até vista, mas ignorada. A autora estabelece uma forma expressiva ou significativa para sua escrita, sentindo-se obrigada a tornar visível tudo o que estava oculto e invisível na sociedade. Macabéa, como muitos nordestinos que chegam às grandes metrópoles, era ‘invisível’, e isso se confirma na própria narrativa, quando é afirmado: “Ninguém olhava pra ela na rua, ela era o café frio” (id.ibid.,p.27). Sabe-se que, frequentemente, o café é as- sociado a uma substância que é usada muitas vezes para combater o sono, porém, frio ele não serve mais, fica claro que Macabéa, em sua invisibilidade, não tirava o sono de ninguém, pois a moça ao ser tratada metaforicamente, como sendo o café frio, é posta como um ser desprovido de sua condição de natural de humano, sendo assim, despro- vida de direitos humanos, o que deixa entender que ela não existia, embora existisse, e isso é motivo de denúncia para Rodrigo, pois até os animais e as plantas têm seus direitos. Em Entrevista, Clarice não só diz que: “o Rio de Janeiro, com o seu ar poluído, [...] Coloca-nos frente a frente com condições adversas e também dessa luta nasce o escrito” ( LISPECTOR, 2007, p.26) como também, faz nascer, em A Hora da Estrela, o escritor carioca, intelectual e burguês, para extravasar toda a experiência vivenciada pela escritora, durante sua passagem pelo Rio de Janeiro. É dessa luta, desse convívio com social, e da experiência desses conflitos exis- tências que nasce o escritor. E o Rio de Janeiro, com seu ar poluído e com todas suas adversidades é um espaço favorável para esse nascimento. A Hora da Estrela é o ce- nário dessas grandes lutas e contrastes. Nela, é nítido o contraste cultural em que, de um lado, figura a cultura da elite representada pela rádio Cultura, que se contrapõe à cultura de massa que tem como ícone pop Marilyn Monroe, e a coca-cola, como pro- duto que lidera comercialmente o período marcado por grandes avanços industriais e muita desigualdade social e cultural. Rodrigo S.M., não é apenas narrador, é o escritor que vivencia essa luta a qual Clarice se referiu, como ele afirma: “Tudo isso acontece no ano este que passa e só acabarei esta história difícil quando eu ficar exausto da luta, não sou um desertor” (id.ibid.,p.32). Só que Rodrigo S.M. não aceita apenas saber dessa existência ou ine- xistência da nordestina, ele recusa-se a ser cúmplice e sente-se obrigado a escrever, e dar vida ou tornar visível a história de Macabéa, pois sua intenção, como escritor, não é apenas inventar arte, mas, sim, denunciar o que estar escondido: “O que escrevo é mais do que invenção, é minha obrigação contar sobre essa moça entre milhares de- las. É dever meu, nem que seja de pouca arte, o de revelar-lhe a vida”(id.ibid.,p.13) Jean-Paul Sartre em sua obra, Qu’est-ce que lalittérature?, enfatiza que “A fun- ção do escritor é fazer com que ninguém possa ignorar o mundo e ninguém possa se dizer inocente”(SARTRE, 1985, p.31). Ou seja, o escritor ele não deve ser alienado ou afastado das mazelas sociais que afetam a sociedade, pois, como afirma Sartre, “Um dos principais motivos da criação artística é certamente a necessidade de nos sentirmos essenciais em relação ao mundo (id.ibid., p.34). E para Rodrigo S.M. escrever é neces-
  4. 4. Poéticas da Criação, E.S. 2012 Anais do IV Seminário sobre o Processo de Criação 74 sidade fundamental, uma forma de não reprimir-se diante das condições adversas que este trava, em A Hora da Estrela, Rodrigo diz: “preciso falar dessa nordestina senão eu sufoco” (id.ibid.,p.17). O professor Carlos Magno Gomes, em seu artigo Um Fantasma ronda A Hora da Estrela, publicado no livro Sombras do Mal na Literatura, afirma que há um mal que atormenta Rodrigo e esse mal “pode ser visto como um mal maior, um problema cole- tivo” e articula “a concepção de culpa como parte integrante da narrativa”(MAGNO, 2011, 265). Magno afirma ainda que: Rodrigo escreve para se livrar do mal e expurgar sua culpa. Assim, o ato estético da construção de uma personagem que só fala por meio de um discurso esvaziado da indústria cultural, projeta problema coletivo. Um mal que está além da boa vontade do escritor de problematizar sua con- temporaneidade (id.ibid., p.266). O que só confirma que a intenção de Clarice era denunciar os problemas sociais tão visíveis para ela, e invisíveis para tantos sujeitos alienados de sua época. A criação de Rodrigo S.M. demonstra como esta vê o ato de criação literária como uma espécie de denúncia na representação desses problemas vivenciados pelo escritor, possuidor de autonomia e dotado de poder intelectual. Magno baseado em Foucault diz que essa forma estética de representação dos problemas sociais faz parte de um artista preocupado com sua sociedade, todavia, consciente dos limites de seu lugar de fala. Como um intelectual, Lispector se preocu- pa em não exagerar ao dar a voz para a sua personagem, talvez, por isso, construa um outro tão esvaziado de discurso, como Macabéa por exemplo. Assim, pode-se dizer que Rodrigo S.M., como a própria Clarice, luta contra as formas de poder onde ele é, ao mesmo tempo, o objeto e o instrumento: na ordem do saber, da verdade, da consci- ência, e do discurso (FOUCAULT apud. MAGNO, p. 270). Clarice ao criar Rodrigo S.M. para narrar a trajetória de Macabéa, é fazer com que sua escrita signifique uma denúncia das problemáticas sociais de seu tempo. E sirva, também, para torná-las visíveis. Considerações Finais “A Hora da Estrela”, Clarice Lispector revela tudo que estava invisível e era ignorado pela sociedade alienada em que vivia Rodrigo S.M. e tantos outros escritores cariocas, assim como a própria Clarice Lispector, porém estes não aceitam tal alienação. Clarice ao criar Rodrigo S.M. para narrar a trajetória de Macabéa faz com que sua escrita sig- nifique uma denúncia das problemáticas sociais de seu tempo. E sirva, também, para torná-las visíveis. Assim, conclui-se que o local influenciou muito a escrita de Clarice, pois se não houvesse o que denunciar não haveria a denuncia, já que é essa caracterís- tica marcante na escrita de Clarice Lispector, enquanto uma escritora não alienada da realidade que a cerca.
  5. 5. Poéticas da Criação, E.S. 2012 Anais do IV Seminário sobre o Processo de Criação 75 Referências CANDIDO, Antonio. Noções de análise histórico-literária. São Paulo: Associação Editorial Humanitas, 2005. GOMES, Carlos Magno. Um Fantasma ronda A Hora da Estrela. In. SANTOS, Josalba Fabia- na dos et al. Sombras do Mal na Literatura. Maceió: EDUFAL, 2011. LISPECTOR, Clarice. Entrevistas. Claire Williams (org.). Rio de Janeiro: Rocco, 2007. _______.A Hora da Estrela. Rio de Janeiro: Rocco,1998. MEDINA, Cremilda de Araújo. Entrevista, o diálogo possível. São Paulo: Ática, 1995. MOSER, Benjamin. Clarice,.Trad.José Geraldo Couto. São Paulo: Cosac Naify, 2009. ROGER, Jérôme. A crítica Literária. Trad. Rejane Janowitzer. Rio de Janeiro: DIFEL, 2002. SARTRE, Jean-Paul.Qu’est-ceque lalittérature?Paris,Gallimard,1948, col. “Folio”,1985. SOARES, Luís Eustáquio. A hora da estrela, de Clarice Lispector: Macabéa, Dom Quixote da fome. Espéculo. Revista de estúdios literarios. UniversidadComplutense de Madrid, 2009. Disponível em: <http://www.ucm.es/info/especulo/numero42/macabea.html> Últi- mo acesso em: 17/01/2012WILLIAMS, Raymond: O campo e a cidade: na história e na literatura. São Paulo: Companhia das Letras, 1990. VIANA, Herbert. Alagados In. Selvagem? Rio de Janeiro: EMI Records, 1986.1 música (5:00min)

