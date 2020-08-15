Ensayo servicio

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITECNICO “SANTIAGO MARIÑO” EXTENSION MATURIN El Servicio Comunitario como requisito y actividad complementaria obligatoria en las Instituciones de Educación superior venezolanas de acuerdo a su marco legal correspondiente Autor: Cesar Herrera C.I 27.873.084 Tutor: Yolis Luna JULIO 2020
  2. 2. En Venezuela,oficialmente se inicialaprácticadel ServicioComunitario,comoactividaduniversitaria, desde el año2005; sinembargo,existenregistrossobre laprácticaanteriorde actividadesde asistencia técnicay humanitaria,que guardanmuchasimilitudconlosfinesdelServicioComunitario. Esta actividadcomodeberyobligaciónde la educaciónsuperior,se encuentra respaldadaporunaserie de directricesyestatutoslegalesque rigenla correcta ejecución ycumplimientode lasexigencias que supone tal requisito,paratodoaquel bachillerque esté cursandoestudios encualesquierade las Universidadesde este país, siendo enprimera instanciala Constituciónde la RepúblicaBolivarianade Venezuela(1999),másdirectamente ensu artículo 135, y en segundainstancialaLeyde Servicio Comunitariodel Estudiantede EducaciónSuperior.Ambascomponenel marcolegal que dan los pilares para la realización del mismo,y su previo análisispermitirácomprenderla finalidadde cada una de las normas que lo integran ysu importancia de acatamiento. En el marco de laConstituciónde laRepúblicaBolivarianade Venezuela(1999),se expresaque la sociedadvenezolanadebefundamentarseenlassiguientescaracterísticas:“democrática,participativa, protagónica,multiétnicaypluriculturalenunEstadode justicia,federal ydescentralizado”(p9).Dichas características permitieronel diseñode PolíticasEducativasenmarcadasenel Plande Desarrollo Económicoy Social,conel pro-pósitode orientaryde elevarlacalidadeducativa,paraasí cristalizarel ideal expresadoenel artículo103 de la mencionadaConstituciónque textualmentedice:“Todapersona tiene derechoaunaeducaciónintegral de calidad,permanente,enigualdadde condicionesy oportunidades,sinmáslimitacionesque lasderivadasde susaptitudes,vocaciónyaspiraciones” (p.109).Asímismo,expresaque “El Estadotiene comofinesesencialesladefensayel desarrollode la personay el respetoasu dignidad,el ejerciciodemocráticode lavoluntadpopular,laconstrucciónde una sociedadjustayamante de la paz, lapromociónde la prosperidadybienestardel puebloyla garantía del cumplimientode losprincipios,derechosydeberesreconocidosyconsagradosenesta constitución”(p.9). En tal sentidolaeducaciónyel trabajosonlos procesosfundamentalesparaalcanzardichosfines, otorgándole ala educaciónuncarácter de prioridad fundamentalconunvalorestratégico. Porloque se requiere unaeducaciónintegral comoprocesoque asegure laadquisiciónde conocimientos significativos,y el desarrollode capacidadesque permitanal estudiante universitarioconcebirse como inmersoen unarealidad social de laque esparte activay se desempeñanosólo comoexpertodel conocimientoenunámbitoespecífico,sinocomociudadanocompetente. Lo anteriormente expuestose complementaconlodispuestoenel artículo 135 de la citada ley, que establece ensuparte infine que “Quienesaspirenal ejerciciode cualquierprofesión,tienenel deberde prestarservicioala comunidaddurante el tiempo,lugarycondiciones que determinelaley”.Este artículo se complementay se perfeccionacon lodispuestoenel artículo102, enel cual se expresaque, la educacióntiene porfinalidaddesarrollarel potencialcreativode cadaserhumanoy el plenoejercicio de su personalidadenunasociedaddemocráticabasadaenlavaloración éticadel trabajoy enla participaciónactiva,conscienteysolidariaenlosprocesosde transformaciónsocial.
  3. 3. De igual forma,el artículo79 da por hechoque “Los jóvenesylasjóvenestienenel derechoyel deberde sersujetosactivosdel procesode desarrollo.El Estado,conla participaciónsolidariade las familiasylasociedad,crearáoportunidadesparaestimularsutránsitoproductivohacialavidaadultay, enparticular,la capacitaciónyel acceso al primerempleo,de conformidadconlaley.” Lo dispuestoen el artículo135 de la Constituciónde laRepúblicaBolivarianade Venezuela,dio pié a la iniciativalegislativaporparte de laComisiónPermanente de ParticipaciónCiudadana, Descentralizacióny DesarrolloRegional, el desarrollo de la:“Ley de ServicioComunitariodel Estudiante de EducaciónSuperior”,instrumentolegal destinadoaestablecerloslineamientosjurídicosylasbases que permitanorganizare implementarlaprestacióndel ServicioComunitario,porparte del estudiante, ensu condiciónde aspirante al ejerciciode suprofesión. La mencionadaley fue publicadaenGacetaOficial Nº38.272 del 14 de septiembre de 2005) y se elaborófundamentadaenel marcode nuestraCarta Magna, supremarectoradel ordenamientojurídico venezolano, cuyoesquemaresultade unaltoy eminentecontenidosocial,apegadaalasnuevas tendenciasprotectorasdel colectivoygarante de losderechoshumanos,sociales,civilesypolíticos,ala vezque salvaguarday enaltece estosderechos,establece deberesde responsabilidadsocial paratodos losvenezolanosyvenezolanas,asícomola obligaciónque tienenlosparticulares,de sersolidariosy responsablesconlasociedad,tantoensu asistenciasocial comohumanitaria,entreotras,teniendo como principales ejecutoresde tal deberypormandatoconstitucional expreso,atodosaquellosque aspirenal ejerciciode cualquierprofesión. El InstitutoUniversitarioPolitécnicoSantiagoMariño,defineel ServicioComunitariocomolas actividades,programasyproyectosque ejecutanlosestudiantesde lasespecialidadesde Ingenieríay Arquitectura,conasesoríasy orientacionesde losasesoresacadémicos,apoyoyrespaldodel Instituto UniversitarioPolitécnico“SantiagoMariño”enlascomunidades,tendientesalaaplicaciónde los conocimientosadquiridosy/oenmarcadosenel perfilintegral de lacarrera yque impliquenel ejercicio de la práctica comunitariaenbeneficioe interésde lasociedad. En tal sentidonuestra universidada travésdel ServicioComunitariobuscafomentarenel estudiante lasolidaridadyel compromisoconla comunidadcomonorma éticay ciudadana,estando esto enestrecharelaciónconlo expresadoenel artículo 4 de la Leyde ServicioComunitariodel Estudiantede EducaciónSuperior:“Se entiendepor ServicioComunitario,laactividadque debendesarrollarenlascomunidadeslosestudiantesde educaciónsuperiorque cursenestudiosde formaciónprofesional,aplicandolosconocimientos científicos,técnicos,culturales,deportivos yhumanísticosadquiridosdurante suformaciónacadémica, enbeneficiode lacomunidad,paracooperarconsu participaciónal cumplimientode losfinesdel bienestarsocial,de acuerdoconloestablecidoenla Constitución de laRepúblicaBolivariana de Venezuela”.De acuerdoala duración del Servicio Comunitario,laley establece un total de 120 horas académicas,lascualesse debencumplirenunlapsonomenorde tres (3) meses.Lasinstituciones de educaciónsuperioradaptaránladuracióndel serviciocomunitarioasurégimenacadémico. Nosotros como estudiantespara poder cursarlo, debemos habercumplidoal menos,conel cincuentapor ciento(50%) del total de la carga académicade la carrera, así como cursar y aprobar previaejecución del proyecto,uncurso,tallero seminarioque plantee larealidadde lascomunidades.
  4. 4. Nosotroscomo prestadoresde ServicioComunitario somos acreedoresde obligacionesparaconla universidad, el Estadoypor supuestocon las normas legisladoras,éstasson lasde cumplircon realizar dicho serviciopara que launiversidad pueda procederaotorgarel título,tambiéndebemosacatar orientacionesydisposicionesque impartenlacoordinación yel asesor del servicio,respetando además los conveniosque existanentre las diversas Institucionesde EducaciónSuperior,en este caso podría mencionarse,que yahabiendocursadoel serviciocomunitarioencualquierinstituciónde educaciónsuperior, este quedainmediatamente exonerado en tal caso de cursar adicionalmente estudios enotra instituciónde educaciónsuperiordistinta,oenlamisma sin importarel año de realización. Además de estas obligaciones tambiéngozamosde derechos,tales comoobtener informaciónoportuna sobre requisitosytodolorelacionadocon la prestaciónde Servicio Comunitario, asícomo recibirasesorías,tratodignodurante larealizacióndel mismo,cursar actividades de servicio enrelaciónconlacarrera estudiadaypor supuesto recibirel aval correspondienteasu culminación, que seráotorgadaporla universidadcorrespondiente. Con estaleylas universidades tienenel beneficiode integrarasuscomunidades,sindesviarsede su misiónprincipal,lacual noesotra que educar a susestudiantes,permitirformarenvaloresycumplircon parte de suresponsabilidadsocial universitaria, asícomo lograruna mayor identificaciónysentidode pertenenciaporparte de losestudiantesconlauniversidad. Encuantoa losestudiantes,estaley los beneficiade tal formaque pueden mejorarlacalidadde suaprendizaje, losmotivaamejorarla capacidadde buscar informaciónyles permite desarrollar nuevos aprendizajesencompetencias genéricasde responsabilidadsocial.Mientrasque los beneficios que percibe lacomunidadsonlograrla activaciónyrevitalizaciónde redes,crearEspaciosde co-educaciónyposibilidadde resolvernecesidades con el apoyode Estudiantesyprofesionales. En cuantoal ámbito geográficonos apegamosa loplanteadoenel artículo3 de la citada leyque deja claro que el ServicioComunitarioserá aplicadoenel áreageográficadel territorionacionalque determine laInstituciónde EducaciónSuperiorcorrespondiente.En nuestro caso enlasadyacencias de Maturín, Estado Monagas. La leyenfatiza la importanciade la realizacióndel ServicioComunitario,porparte de la comunidad universitaria,porcuantoa que este es requisitofundamental parala obtencióndel títulouniversitario de la o las carreras afines( artículo 6). Por otra parte,entre losfines del ServicioComunitario(artículo 7) laLeyestablece laaplicaciónenla comunidadde losconocimientoscientíficos,técnicos,culturales,deportivosyhumanísticosque se supone tienenlosestudiantesuniversitarios,quienesdeberíanrecibirunaformaciónintegral alolargo de toda su carrera, a travésde programas sistematizadosdentrode laspolíticasde laExtensión Universitaria. En relaciónconla necesidadde capacitara docentesyalumnosparala implementacióndelServicio Comunitario,laLeyestablece laprogramacióncoordinadade cursos,seminariosotalleressobre la realidadcomunitaria,porparte del Ministeriode EducaciónylaUniversidad,conel propósitode
  5. 5. impulsarla preparaciónde loscoordinadores,asesoresyestudiantesensusresponsabilidades,metasy propósitosparala realizacióndel serviciocomunitario. La presentacióndel proyectoserá de forma escrita,yel planteamientodelproblemadeberáincluirla necesidaddetectadaenlacomunidad,lajustificación,losobjetivosgeneralesyel enfoque metodológico,sinmenoscabode losrequisitosadicionalesque puedasolicitarlainstituciónde educaciónsuperiorensureglamento.Laley es clara y hace hincapié enque todoproyecto será válido siempre ycuandosea aprobadopor launiversidadque corresponda.( artículo22 y 23). El cumplimientode losrequisitos ynormasdefinidos anteriormente sonde estrictanecesidad ysu evasión implicasanciones aél o los autoresdel incumplimiento,de acuerdoalasleyesque regulanla materia. El compromisosocial,de lalaboreducativadebe guiarlaacción,con el finde transformarlas institucionesycomunidadesverdaderamente democráticas,paralocual éstasdebenestarinmersasen su contextoinmediatoyseractorespara el cambiodesde unaperspectivade ciudadaníasocial, vinculadonecesariamente aunaperspectivaparticipativainclusiva,comoepicentrode unaconstrucción de la convivenciacomunitaria. En definitiva,lacolaboraciónactivade lasinstitucionesuniversitarias,noesmásque unapreocupación éticapara una educaciónde calidad,que exige el desarrollode losvalores desde laconvivenciaconlas comunidades,cómomaneramáscoherente de darle significadoal conceptode responsabilidad universitaria,bajounacooperaciónque permitalaarmonizaciónycualificaciónde loscontextosdonde éstase llevaacabo. Este debe serel finúltimode unaeducaciónque se definacomodemocrática, siendonecesarioque todasytodosse planteenydenrespuestaalasdemandascomunitarias. De acuerdocon loanterior,el éxitode laspolíticasde participaciónypoderpopularyparticularmentela Leyde ServicioComunitarioparael estudiantede EducaciónSuperior,depende de laposibilidad identidadcolectiva,lacual permite lamovilizaciónde losmiembrosde lacomunidadenbúsquedade solucionesconjuntasconlacomunidaduniversitaria,permitiendolaposibilidadde enfrentarunestado de ineficienciade recursos. De aquí la importanciadel ServicioComunitarioyel cumplimientode este, bajolasnormas predispuestas,con miras no soloa mejorar la integraciónde lasuniversidadesylacomunidad,sinode inculcarle al estudiante el sentidoynecesidad de difundirel conocimiento adquiridoydesarrollar un aprendizaje recíprocoque incluya el reforzamientode sus valores ysuéticaprofesional.

