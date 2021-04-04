Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
07/01/2021 03/03/2021 14/01/2021 04/02/2021 11/03/2021 21/01/2021 11/02/2021 18/03/2021 28/01/2021 18/02/2021 25/03/2021 O...
06/02/2020 09/01/2020 13/02/2020 05/03/2020 16/01/2020 20/02/2020 12/03/2020 23/01/2020 27/02/2020 NÃO HOUVE NÃO HOUVE NÃO...
10/01/2019 07/02/2019 07/03/2019 17/01/2019 14/02/2019 14/03/2019 24/01/2019 21/02/2019 21/03/2019 31/01/2019 28/02/2019 2...
04/01/2018 01/02/2018 01/03/2018 11/01/2018 08/02/2018 08/03/2018 18/01/2018 15/02/2018 15/03/2018 25/01/2018 22/02/2018 2...
02/02/2017 02/03/2017 12/01/2017 09/02/2017 09/03/2017 19/01/2017 16/02/2017 16/03/2017 26/01/2017 23/02/2017 23/03/2017 3...
08/01/2016 04/03/2016 15/01/2016 12/02/2016 10/04/2016 22/01/2016 19/02/2016 17/04/2016 29/01/2016 26/02/2016 24/04/2016 3...
02/01/2015 06/03/2015 09/01/2015 06/02/2015 13/03/2015 16/01/2015 20/02/2015 20/03/2015 23/01/2015 27/02/2015 27/03/2015 3...
03/01/2014 07/03/2014 10/01/2014 07/02/2014 14/03/2014 17/01/2014 14/02/2014 21/03/2014 24/01/2014 21/02/2014 28/03/2014 3...
4/1/2013 1/2/2013 1/3/2013 11/1/2013 15/2/2013 8/3/2013 18/1/2013 22/2/2013 15/3/2013 25/1/2013 22/3/2013 5/4/2013 3/5/201...
2/3/2012 6/1/2012 3/2/2012 9/3/2012 13/1/2012 10/2/2012 16/3/2012 27/1/2012 24/2/2012 23/3/2012 30/3/2012 13/4/2012 4/5/20...
14/01/2011 4/2/2011 21/01/2011 18/2/2011 11/3/2011 28/01/2011 25/2/2011 8/4/2011 6/5/2011 15/4/2011 13/5/2011 10/6/2011 27...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Financeiro

13 views

Published on

Published in: Sports
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Financeiro

  1. 1. 07/01/2021 03/03/2021 14/01/2021 04/02/2021 11/03/2021 21/01/2021 11/02/2021 18/03/2021 28/01/2021 18/02/2021 25/03/2021 OUTUBRO NOVEMBRO DEZEMBRO JULHO AGOSTO SETEMBRO ABRIL MAIO JUNHO R$ 0,00 R$ 0,00 R$ 0,00 FINANCEIRO Temporada 2021 JANEIRO FEVEREIRO MARÇO
  2. 2. 06/02/2020 09/01/2020 13/02/2020 05/03/2020 16/01/2020 20/02/2020 12/03/2020 23/01/2020 27/02/2020 NÃO HOUVE NÃO HOUVE NÃO HOUVE FUTEBOL FUTEBOL FUTEBOL (CORONAVIRUS) (CORONAVIRUS) (CORONAVIRUS) NÃO HOUVE NÃO HOUVE NÃO HOUVE FUTEBOL FUTEBOL FUTEBOL (CORONAVIRUS) (CORONAVIRUS) (CORONAVIRUS) 05/11/2020 NÃO HOUVE 12/11/2020 03/12/2020 FUTEBOL 19/11/2020 10/12/2020 (CORONAVIRUS) 26/11/2020 17/12/2020 OUTUBRO NOVEMBRO R$ 0,00 R$ 0,00 R$ 0,00 R$ 0,00 R$ 0,00 JULHO AGOSTO SETEMBRO ABRIL MAIO JUNHO R$ 0,00 R$ 0,00 R$ 0,00 R$ 0,00 R$ 20,00 R$ 0,00 DEZEMBRO R$ 30,00 FINANCEIRO Temporada 2020 JANEIRO FEVEREIRO MARÇO
  3. 3. 10/01/2019 07/02/2019 07/03/2019 17/01/2019 14/02/2019 14/03/2019 24/01/2019 21/02/2019 21/03/2019 31/01/2019 28/02/2019 28/03/2019 04/04/2019 02/05/2019 11/04/2019 09/05/2019 07/06/2019 18/04/2019 16/05/2019 14/06/2019 25/04/2019 23/05/2019 28/06/2019 30/05/2019 04/07/2019 01/08/2019 05/09/2019 11/07/2019 08/08/2019 12/09/2019 18/07/2019 15/08/2019 19/09/2019 25/07/2019 22/08/2019 26/09/2019 29/08/2019 03/10/2019 07/11/2019 10/10/2019 14/11/2019 05/12/2019 17/10/2019 21/11/2019 12/12/2019 24/10/2019 28/11/2019 19/12/2019 31/10/2019 FINANCEIRO Temporada 2019 JANEIRO FEVEREIRO MARÇO R$ 20,00 R$ 0,00 R$ 40,00 ABRIL MAIO JUNHO R$ 60,00 R$ 0,00 R$ 60,00 JULHO AGOSTO SETEMBRO OUTUBRO NOVEMBRO DEZEMBRO R$ 0,00 R$ 40,00 R$ 20,00 R$ 60,00 R$ 20,00 R$ 0,00
  4. 4. 04/01/2018 01/02/2018 01/03/2018 11/01/2018 08/02/2018 08/03/2018 18/01/2018 15/02/2018 15/03/2018 25/01/2018 22/02/2018 22/03/2018 29/03/2018 05/04/2018 03/05/2018 07/06/2018 12/04/2018 10/05/2018 14/06/2018 19/04/2018 17/05/2018 21/06/2018 26/04/2018 24/05/2018 28/06/2018 05/07/2018 02/08/2018 06/10/2018 12/07/2018 09/08/2018 13/10/2018 19/07/2018 16/08/2018 20/10/2018 26/07/2018 23/08/2018 27/10/2018 30/08/2018 04/10/2018 01/11/2018 06/12/2018 18/10/2018 08/11/2018 13/12/2018 25/10/2018 22/11/2018 29/11/2018 OUTUBRO NOVEMBRO DEZEMBRO R$ 0,00 R$ 40,00 R$ 0,00 R$ 40,00 R$ 0,00 R$ 0,00 JULHO AGOSTO SETEMBRO ABRIL MAIO JUNHO R$ 60,00 R$ 20,00 R$ 40,00 R$ 60,00 R$ 85,00 R$ 180,00 FINANCEIRO Temporada 2018 JANEIRO FEVEREIRO MARÇO
  5. 5. 02/02/2017 02/03/2017 12/01/2017 09/02/2017 09/03/2017 19/01/2017 16/02/2017 16/03/2017 26/01/2017 23/02/2017 23/03/2017 30/03/2017 06/04/2017 04/05/2017 01/06/2017 13/04/2017 11/05/2017 08/06/2017 20/04/2017 18/05/2017 22/06/2017 27/04/2017 25/05/2017 29/06/2017 06/07/2017 03/09/2017 06/07/2017 20/07/2017 10/09/2017 20/07/2017 27/07/2017 17/09/2017 27/07/2017 24/09/2017 31/09/2017 09/11/2017 07/12/2017 05/10/2017 16/11/2017 14/12/2017 19/10/2017 23/11/2017 21/12/2017 30/11/2017 OUTUBRO NOVEMBRO DEZEMBRO R$ 0,00 R$ 0,00 R$ 0,00 R$ 20,00 R$ 0,00 R$ 50,00 JULHO AGOSTO SETEMBRO ABRIL MAIO JUNHO R$ 0,00 R$ 25,00 R$ 45,00 R$ 35,00 R$ 160,00 R$ 0,00 FINANCEIRO Temporada 2017 JANEIRO FEVEREIRO MARÇO
  6. 6. 08/01/2016 04/03/2016 15/01/2016 12/02/2016 10/04/2016 22/01/2016 19/02/2016 17/04/2016 29/01/2016 26/02/2016 24/04/2016 31/04/2016 02/06/2016 07/04/2016 05/05/2016 09/06/2016 14/04/2016 12/05/2016 16/06/2016 28/04/2016 19/05/2016 23/06/2016 30/06/2016 07/07/2016 01/09/2016 14/07/2016 04/08/2016 08/09/2016 21/07/2016 11/08/2016 15/09/2016 28/07/2016 25/08/2016 22/09/2016 29/09/2016 06/10/2016 03/11/2016 01/12/2016 13/10/2016 10/11/2016 08/12/2016 20/10/2016 17/11/2016 15/12/2016 27/10/2016 24/11/2016 22/12/2016 29/12/2016 OUTUBRO NOVEMBRO DEZEMBRO R$ 10,00 R$ 25,00 R$ 60,00 R$ 15,00 R$ 30,00 R$ 0,00 JULHO AGOSTO SETEMBRO ABRIL MAIO JUNHO R$ 5,00 R$ 0,00 R$ 0,00 R$ 0,00 R$ 0,00 R$ 20,00 FINANCEIRO Temporada 2016 JANEIRO FEVEREIRO MARÇO
  7. 7. 02/01/2015 06/03/2015 09/01/2015 06/02/2015 13/03/2015 16/01/2015 20/02/2015 20/03/2015 23/01/2015 27/02/2015 27/03/2015 30/01/2015 10/04/2015 08/05/2015 05/06/2015 17/04/2015 15/05/2015 12/06/2015 24/04/2015 22/05/2015 19/06/2015 29/05/2015 03/07/2015 07/08/2015 04/09/2015 10/07/2015 14/08/2015 11/09/2015 17/07/2015 21/08/2015 18/09/2015 24/07/2015 28/08/2015 18/09/2015 31/07/2015 02/10/2015 09/10/2015 06/11/2015 04/12/2015 16/10/2015 13/11/2015 11/12/2015 23/10/2015 27/11/2015 30/10/2015 OUTUBRO NOVEMBRO DEZEMBRO R$ 10,00 R$ 0,00 R$ 0,00 R$ 0,00 R$ 65,00 R$ 20,00 JULHO AGOSTO SETEMBRO ABRIL MAIO JUNHO R$ 0,00 R$ 40,00 R$ 10,00 R$ 15,00 R$ 10,00 R$ 35,00 FINANCEIRO Temporada 2015 JANEIRO FEVEREIRO MARÇO
  8. 8. 03/01/2014 07/03/2014 10/01/2014 07/02/2014 14/03/2014 17/01/2014 14/02/2014 21/03/2014 24/01/2014 21/02/2014 28/03/2014 31/01/2014 09/05/2014 06/06/2014 04/04/2014 16/05/2014 13/06/2014 11/04/2014 23/05/2014 20/06/2014 25/04/2014 30/05/2014 27/06/2014 01/08/2014 05/09/2014 11/07/2014 08/08/2014 12/09/2014 18/07/2014 15/08/2014 19/09/2014 25/07/2014 22/08/2014 26/09/2014 29/08/2014 03/10/2014 07/11/2014 05/12/2014 10/10/2014 14/11/2014 12/12/2014 17/10/2014 21/11/2014 19/12/2014 24/10/2014 28/11/2014 26/12/2014 31/10/2014 FINANCEIRO Temporada 2014 JANEIRO FEVEREIRO MARÇO R$ 58,00 R$ 24,00 R$ 45,00 ABRIL MAIO JUNHO R$ 30,00 R$ 28,00 R$ 40,00 JULHO AGOSTO SETEMBRO R$ 30,00 R$ 10,00 R$ 35,00 OUTUBRO NOVEMBRO DEZEMBRO R$ 20,00 R$ 15,00 R$ 30,00
  9. 9. 4/1/2013 1/2/2013 1/3/2013 11/1/2013 15/2/2013 8/3/2013 18/1/2013 22/2/2013 15/3/2013 25/1/2013 22/3/2013 5/4/2013 3/5/2013 7/6/2013 12/4/2013 10/5/2013 14/6/2013 19/4/2013 17/5/2013 21/6/2013 26/4/2013 24/5/2013 28/6/2013 2/8/2013 7/9/2013 5/7/2013 9/8/2013 14/9/2013 12/7/2013 16/8/2013 21/9/2013 19/7/2013 23/8/2013 28/9/2013 30/8/2013 04/10/2013 01/11/2013 06/12/2013 11/10/2013 08/11/2013 13/12/2013 18/10/2013 22/11/2013 20/12/2013 25/10/2013 29/11/2013 27/12/2013 R$ 10,00 R$ 16,00 R$ 36,00 OUTUBRO NOVEMBRO DEZEMBRO R$ 126,00 R$ 74,00 R$ 31,00 JULHO AGOSTO SETEMBRO R$ 4,00 R$ 34,00 R$ 88,00 ABRIL MAIO JUNHO R$ 24,00 R$ 6,00 R$ 74,00 FINANCEIRO Temporada 2013 JANEIRO FEVEREIRO MARÇO
  10. 10. 2/3/2012 6/1/2012 3/2/2012 9/3/2012 13/1/2012 10/2/2012 16/3/2012 27/1/2012 24/2/2012 23/3/2012 30/3/2012 13/4/2012 4/5/2012 1/6/2012 20/4/2012 11/5/2012 15/6/2012 27/4/2012 18/5/2012 22/6/2012 25/5/2012 29/6/2012 6/7/2012 3/8/2012 13/7/2012 10/8/2012 14/9/2012 20/7/2012 17/8/2012 28/9/2012 27/7/2012 24/8/2012 31/8/2012 5/10/2012 9/11/2012 7/12/2012 19/10/2012 23/11/2012 14/12/2012 26/10/2012 30/11/2012 21/12/2012 R$ 36,00 R$ 0,00 - R$ 6,00 OUTUBRO NOVEMBRO DEZEMBRO R$ 68,00 R$ 38,00 R$ 78,00 JULHO AGOSTO SETEMBRO R$ 6,00 R$ 16,00 R$ 56,00 ABRIL MAIO JUNHO R$ 40,00 R$ 25,00 R$ 20,00 MARÇO FINANCEIRO Temporada 2012 JANEIRO FEVEREIRO
  11. 11. 14/01/2011 4/2/2011 21/01/2011 18/2/2011 11/3/2011 28/01/2011 25/2/2011 8/4/2011 6/5/2011 15/4/2011 13/5/2011 10/6/2011 27/5/2011 1/7/2011 2/9/2011 8/7/2011 5/8/2011 9/9/2011 15/7/2011 19/8/2011 16/9/2011 22/7/2011 26/8/2011 23/9/2011 29/7/2011 30/9/2011 7/10/2011 4/11/2011 14/10/2011 11/11/2011 2/12/2011 21/10/2011 18/11/2011 10/12/2011 28/10/2011 25/11/2011 R$ 12,00 R$ 97,00 - R$ 40,00 - R$ 36,00 R$ 23,00 R$ 25,00 R$ 0,00 R$ 12,00 R$ 14,00 R$ 76,00 OUTUBRO NOVEMBRO DEZEMBRO JULHO AGOSTO SETEMBRO ABRIL MAIO JUNHO FINANCEIRO Temporada 2011 R$ 10,00 R$ 30,00 JANEIRO FEVEREIRO MARÇO

×