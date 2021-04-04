Successfully reported this slideshow.
2021
  1. 1. Jogos Gols Media gols ESTATÍSTICAS Geral 2008/2009/2010/2011/2012/2013/2014/2015/2016/ 2017/2018/2019/2020/2021 Vitorias
  2. 2. 1° 1° 2° 2° 3° 3° 4° 4° 5° 5° 6° 6° 7° 7° 8° 8° 9° 9° 10° 10° 1° 1° 2° 2° 3° 3° 4° 4° 5° 5° 6° 6° 7° 7° 8° 8° 9° 9° 10° 10° * No mínimo __ (___) jogos VITÓRIAS MÉDIA JOGOS GOLS
  3. 3. 206,0 pontos 72,0 pontos 49 pontos 26 pontos 37 pontos 24 pontos 28 pontos 23 pontos 19 pontos 19 pontos 17 pontos 19 pontos 17 pontos 18 pontos 14 pontos 17 pontos 13 pontos 16 pontos 12 pontos 16 pontos 12 pontos 16 pontos 10 pontos 12 pontos 9 pontos 12 pontos 8 pontos 9 pontos 7 pontos 8 pontos 7 pontos 8 pontos 7 pontos 8 pontos 7 pontos 7 pontos 6 pontos 7 pontos 6 pontos 7 pontos 6 pontos 6 pontos 6 pontos 5 pontos 5 pontos 3 pontos 5 pontos 3 pontos 5 pontos 3 pontos 5 pontos 3 pontos 5 pontos 3 pontos 4 pontos 3 pontos 4 pontos 2 pontos 4 pontos 2 pontos 4 pontos 2 pontos 3 pontos 2 pontos 3 pontos 2 pontos 3 pontos 2 pontos 3 pontos 2 pontos 3 pontos 2 pontos 2 pontos 2 pontos 2 pontos 1 ponto 1 ponto 1 ponto 1 ponto 1 ponto 1 ponto 1 ponto 1 ponto 1 ponto 1 ponto 1 ponto 1 ponto 1 ponto 1 ponto 1 ponto 1 ponto 1 ponto 1 ponto 1 ponto 1 ponto 1 ponto 1 ponto 1 ponto 1 ponto 1 ponto 1 ponto 1 ponto 1 ponto 1 ponto 1 ponto 1 ponto 1 ponto 1 ponto 1 ponto 1 ponto Craque do Jogo 2021 Baranga do Jogo 2021 Baranga do Jogo 2020 JOAO ARMANDO BRUNO DAVID VINICIUS NETINHO VICTOR CAMMAROTA HULK GASTÃO SEQUEIRA ROBERTO PELE FLAVIO GUTIERREZ THIAGO MANEL FERNANDO GASTÃO RAFAEL VITOR MARCOS RAFAEL VIVEIROS SEQUEIRA PORTUGAL PEDRO ANJOS FABIO (V) LUCAS BIRA RANGEL PEDRO ANJOS DIEGO MAURÍCIO JONAS CAIQUE VITOR TEVEZ BIGODE FLAVIO SOARES FABIO LUAN JONAS VITOR Craque do Jogo 2020 Baranga do Jogo 2011/2018 RAFAEL ANJOS JOÃO ALEXANDRE LUCAS BONECÃO LEO SATURNINO BRUNO ROCHA ALONSO BOZO JOÃO PINA PEDRO VICTOR VITOR TEVEZ PEDRO CASSAU MARCOS BRENO EDIEL THIAGO VANDRE ZÓZIMO TIAGO JAPONES WIFI ZEZINHO LEURY BRUNO ROCHA JOÃO VICTOR PEDRO CASSAU MICHEL RODRIGO FALBO LUCAS GABRIEL LEONARDO WIFI JOÃO PAULO PORTUGAL RAFAEL VIVEIROS NETINHO Craque do Jogo 2011/2018 TRIN ZE LUCAS MAURICIO JOÃO ALEXANDRE RANGEL MARCELO COUTINHO LEO GAMA SILVIO GABRIEL LEONARDO IAN RAFAEL PAUL FLAVIO GUTIERREZ FLAVIO SOARES FERNANDO PAUL RODRIGO OCTÁVIO LUCAS RAFAEL RAFAEL ANJOS BRENO IAN JOÃO PINA MARCELO JOÃO VICTOR LEURY FABIO DIEGO VINICIUS MARCELO CESAR CAMMAROTA NÃO HOUVE DISPUTA (CORONAVIRUS) NÃO HOUVE DISPUTA (CORONAVIRUS) CESAR Craque do Jogo 2019 VINICIUS Baranga do Jogo 2019 GASTÃO LULA PRETO
  4. 4. Jogos Gols Media gols 1° 1° 2° 2° 3° 3° 4° 4° 5° 5° 6° 6° 7° 7° 8° 8° 9° 9° 10° 10° 1° 1° 2° 2° 3° 3° 4° 4° 5° 5° 6° 6° 7° 7° 8° 8° 9° 9° 10° 10° Obs: Entram na lista apenas os jogadores com __ (___) jogos ou mais ESTATÍSTICAS Dezembro 2021 Ranking Craque do Jogo Vitorias Ranking Baranga do Jogo VITÓRIAS MÉDIA GOLS JOGOS
  5. 5. Jogos Gols Media gols 1° 1° 2° 2° 3° 3° 4° 4° 5° 5° 6° 6° 7° 7° 8° 8° 9° 9° 10° 10° 1° 1° 2° 2° 3° 3° 4° 4° 5° 5° 6° 6° 7° 7° 8° 8° 9° 9° 10° 10° ESTATÍSTICAS Novembro 2021 Ranking Craque do Jogo Obs: Entram na lista apenas os jogadores com __ (___) jogos ou mais Ranking Baranga do Jogo MÉDIA GOLS VITÓRIAS Vitorias JOGOS
  6. 6. Jogos Gols Media gols 1° 1° 2° 2° 3° 3° 4° 4° 5° 5° 6° 6° 7° 7° 8° 8° 9° 9° 10° 10° 1° 1° 2° 2° 3° 3° 4° 4° 5° 5° 6° 6° 7° 7° 8° 8° 9° 9° 10° 10° Obs: Entram na lista apenas os jogadores com __ (___) jogos ou mais JOGOS Ranking Baranga do Jogo ESTATÍSTICAS Outubro 2021 Ranking Craque do Jogo Vitorias GOLS MÉDIA VITÓRIAS
  7. 7. Jogos Gols Media gols 1° 1° 2° 2° 3° 3° 4° 4° 5° 5° 6° 6° 7° 7° 8° 8° 9° 9° 10° 10° 1° 1° 2° 2° 3° 3° 4° 4° 5° 5° 6° 6° 7° 7° 8° 8° 9° 9° 10° 10° Obs: Entram na lista apenas os jogadores com __ (___) jogos ou mais Ranking Baranga do Jogo ESTATÍSTICAS Setembro 2021 Ranking Craque do Jogo VITÓRIAS GOLS JOGOS Vitorias MÉDIA
  8. 8. Jogos Gols Media gols 1° 1° 2° 2° 3° 3° 4° 4° 5° 5° 6° 6° 7° 7° 8° 8° 9° 9° 10° 10° 1° 1° 2° 2° 3° 3° 4° 4° 5° 5° 6° 6° 7° 7° 8° 8° 9° 9° 10° 10° Obs: Entram na lista apenas os jogadores com __ (___) jogos ou mais ESTATÍSTICAS Agosto 2021 Ranking Craque do Jogo GOLS JOGOS VITÓRIAS MÉDIA Ranking Baranga do Jogo Vitorias
  9. 9. Jogos Gols Media gols 1° 1° 2° 2° 3° 3° 4° 4° 5° 5° 6° 6° 7° 7° 8° 8° 9° 9° 10° 10° 1° 1° 2° 2° 3° 3° 4° 4° 5° 5° 6° 6° 7° 7° 8° 8° 9° 9° 10° 10° Obs: Entram na lista apenas os jogadores com __ (___) jogos ou mais Ranking Craque do Jogo GOLS JOGOS VITÓRIAS MÉDIA Ranking Baranga do Jogo ESTATÍSTICAS Julho 2021 Vitorias
  10. 10. Jogos Gols Media gols 1° 1° 2° 2° 3° 3° 4° 4° 5° 5° 6° 6° 7° 7° 8° 8° 9° 9° 10° 10° 1° 1° 2° 2° 3° 3° 4° 4° 5° 5° 6° 6° 7° 7° 8° 8° 9° 9° 10° 10° Obs: Entram na lista apenas os jogadores com __ (___) jogos ou mais MÉDIA GOLS JOGOS ESTATÍSTICAS Junho 2021 Ranking Craque do Jogo Ranking Baranga do Jogo VITÓRIAS Vitorias
  11. 11. Jogos Gols Media gols 1° 1° 2° 2° 3° 3° 4° 4° 5° 5° 6° 6° 7° 7° 8° 8° 9° 9° 10° 10° 1° 1° 2° 2° 3° 3° 4° 4° 5° 5° 6° 6° 7° 7° 8° 8° 9° 9° 10° 10° Obs: Entram na lista apenas os jogadores com __ (___) jogos ou mais MÉDIA ESTATÍSTICAS Maio 2021 ESTATÍSTICAS Maio 2021 Vitorias Ranking Craque do Jogo Ranking Baranga do Jogo JOGOS GOLS VITÓRIAS
  12. 12. Jogos Gols Media gols 1° 1° 2° 2° 3° 3° 4° 4° 5° 5° 6° 6° 7° 7° 8° 8° 9° 9° 10° 10° 1° 1° 2° 2° 3° 3° 4° 4° 5° 5° 6° 6° 7° 7° 8° 8° 9° 9° 10° 10° Obs: Entram na lista apenas os jogadores com __ (___) jogos ou mais Ranking Baranga do Jogo JOGOS VITÓRIAS MÉDIA GOLS ESTATÍSTICAS Abril 2021 Ranking Craque do Jogo Vitorias
  13. 13. Jogos Gols Media gols 7 7 1,00 4 0 0,00 6 2 0,33 7 9 1,29 7 2 0,29 6 4 0,67 6 12 2,00 7 18 2,57 6 1 0,17 5 2 0,40 6 3 0,50 6 3 0,50 6 6 1,00 2 1 0,50 3 5 1,67 3 2 0,67 2 4 2,00 1 0 0,00 1 4 4,00 1 0 0,00 1 0 0,00 1 0 0,00 1 0 0,00 1° Luiz 18 gols 1° Luiz 7 jogos 2° Nenem 12 gols 2° Fred 7 jogos 3° Fred 9 gols 3° Cesar 7 jogos 4° Cesar 7 gols 4° Trin 7 jogos 5° Daniel 6 gols 5° Nenem 6 jogos 6° João Pedro 5 gols 6° Daniel 6 jogos 7° Lucas Rafael 4 gols 7° Lucas Rafael 6 jogos 8° João Guilherme 4 gols 8° Alan 6 jogos 9° Alan 3 gols 9° Vitor Tevez 6 jogos 10° Vitor Tevez 3 gols 10° Diego Daniel 6 jogos 1° Trin 6 vitórias 1° Luiz 2,57 gols/jogo 2° Luiz 5 vitórias 2° Nenem 2,00 gols/jogo 3° Fred 5 vitórias 3° João Guilherme 2,00 gols/jogo 4° Cesar 4 vitórias 4° João Pedro 1,67 gols/jogo 5° Nenem 4 vitórias 5° Fred 1,29 gols/jogo 6° Daniel 3 vitórias 6° Cesar 1,00 gols/jogo 7° Lucas Rafael 3 vitórias 7° Daniel 1,00 gols/jogo 8° Diego Daniel 3 vitórias 8° Lucas Rafael 0,67 gols/jogo 9° Bruno 3 vitórias 9° Bira 0,67 gols/jogo 10° Alan 2 vitórias 10° Alan 0,50 gols/jogo TRIN BIRA LUIZ VALDIR FRED JOÃO GUILHERME NENEM JOÃO PEDRO CESAR LEONARDO BRUNO ALAN DANIEL VITOR TEVEZ LUCAS RAFAEL RAFAEL DIEGO DANIEL DIEGO DANIEL RAFAEL LUCAS RAFAEL 5,25 5,75 3 0 14,00 16,00 1 MÉDIA 1 0 14,00 10,00 -7,00 -4,75 -4,00 3,75 24,25 16,50 16,00 26,50 Obs: Entram na lista apenas os jogadores com 2 (dois) jogos ou mais Ranking Baranga do Jogo VITÓRIAS 43,00 37,00 34,75 5,75 10,00 ESTATÍSTICAS Março 2021 Ranking Craque do Jogo Fred Vitorias 4 Luiz Bruno Cesar Rafael 6 4 2 5 Vitor Tevez 5 2 Trin Diego Daniel 3 Lucas Rafael Daniel Valdir 3 2 Leonardo 2 3 Alan Nenem 18,00 0 GOLS Mattwues Eder Bira João Guilherme Renato Matheus Diego JOGOS 0 0 0 0 João Pedro Foquinha 1
  15. 15. Jogos Gols Media gols 4 5 1,25 1 0 0,00 3 1 0,33 4 4 1,00 4 1 0,25 4 4 1,00 3 5 1,67 4 13 3,25 4 1 0,25 3 1 0,33 3 1 0,33 4 1 0,25 3 1 0,33 2 1 0,50 2 1 0,50 1 1 1,00 1 2 2,00 1 0 0,00 1 4 4,00 1 0 0,00 1° Luiz 13 gols 1° Luiz 4 jogos 2° Cesar 5 gols 2° Cesar 4 jogos 3° Nenem 5 gols 3° Fred 4 jogos 4° Fred 4 gols 4° Lucas Rafael 4 jogos 5° Lucas Rafael 4 gols 5° Trin 4 jogos 6° Matheus 4 gols 6° Vitor Tevez 4 jogos 7° João Guilherme 2 gols 7° Leonardo 4 jogos 8° Trin 1 gol 8° Nenem 3 jogos 9° Leonardo 1 gol 9° Alan 3 jogos 10° Diego Daniel 1 gol 10° Daniel 3 jogos 1° Fred 4 vitórias 1° Matheus 4,00 gols/jogo 2° Luiz 3 vitórias 2° Luiz 3,25 gols/jogo 3° Cesar 3 vitórias 3° João Guilherme 2,00 gols/jogo 4° Lucas Rafael 3 vitórias 4° Nenem 1,67 gols/jogo 5° Trin 3 vitórias 5° Cesar 1,25 gols/jogo 6° Nenem 3 vitórias 6° Fred 1,00 gols/jogo 7° Diego Daniel 1 vitória 7° Lucas Rafael 1,00 gols/jogo 8° Vitor Tevez 1 vitória 8° Bira 1,00 gols/jogo 9° Leonardo 1 vitória 9° Valdir 0,50 gols/jogo 10° Bruno 1 vitória 10° João Pedro 0,50 gols/jogo FRED ALAN LUIZ DANIEL NENEM VALDIR CESAR RENATO LUCAS RAFAEL MATTWUES TRIN BIRA DIEGO DANIEL JOÃO GUILHERME RAFAEL MATHEUS JOÃO PEDRO VITOR TEVEZ BRUNO LEONARDO 0,25 0,25 5,25 2,75 -7,25 -7,25 -4,75 -2,50 -2,50 -2,25 -2,00 -1,50 22,25 21,25 21,00 20,25 11,25 7,50 0 0 0 GOLS João Guilherme Renato Matheus Mattwues 0 1 1 1 3 JOGOS Ranking Baranga do Jogo 0 0 MÉDIA 0 1 Nenem 3 ESTATÍSTICAS Janeiro 2021 Diego Daniel 2 Rafael 1 Cesar 3 Vitorias 3 3 4 Lucas Rafael Trin Fred Luiz Leonardo Bruno Alan Vitor Tevez Daniel 0 Ranking Craque do Jogo VITÓRIAS 31,00 23,25 Valdir João Pedro Bira

