MATEMÁTICA PRÁCTICA CALIFICADA Nº 15 IIº AÑO DE SECUNDARIA “…..” __________________________________ III BIMESTRE FIRMA DEL...
PROYECTO Nº 6.  2 7 2 7 4 0,6 1 5 36c d c d d    Solución      2 7 2 7 4 2 7 2 7 2 7 2 7 4 2 7 4 2 11 0,6 1 5 ...
Binomio al cuadrado: suma PROYECTO Nº 13.   2 3x  Solución   2 2 3 6 9x x x    PROYECTO Nº 14.   22 6 2m n Sol...
PROYECTO Nº 20.   2 7 2 3 2xm ay Solución   2 7 2 2 14 7 2 2 4 3 2 3 2 6 2xm ay x m m axy a y    Identidad de Leg...
PROYECTO Nº 28.   2 4y y  Solución    2 2 4 2 8y y y y     PROYECTO Nº 29.   2 2 2 7 2 12K K  Solució...
PROYECTO Nº 37.   3 3 6 6m m  Solución   3 3 6 6 6 36m m m    Binomio al cubo PROYECTO Nº 38.   3 1m  Sol...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Practica15 multiplcación y productos notables i solución tipeada

20 views

Published on

SOLUCIÓN DE LA PRÁCTICA CALIFICADA 15

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
20
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
2
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Practica15 multiplcación y productos notables i solución tipeada

  1. 1. MATEMÁTICA PRÁCTICA CALIFICADA Nº 15 IIº AÑO DE SECUNDARIA “…..” __________________________________ III BIMESTRE FIRMA DEL PADRE O APODERADO 24 DE AGOSTO DE 2017 NOMBRE: ………………..……………………………… NOTA: Deberás escribir las respuestas con lapicero. Multiplica los siguientes monomios PROYECTO Nº 1. 7 4 82 3 7 3 7 2 x y x y              Solución  7 4 8 7 4 8 5 152 3 7 2 3 7 3 7 2 3 7 2 x y x y xy x y x y                              PROYECTO Nº 2.  5 23 1 8 2 6 a cd c          Solución     5 2 5 2 3 53 1 3 1 8 8 2 2 6 2 6 a cd c acd c ac d                       PROYECTO Nº 3.  7 81 2 2 4 4 a a a              Solución      7 8 7 8 14 14 1 2 1 2 1 1 2 2 4 4 4 4 8 8 a a a aa a a a                                   PROYECTO Nº 4.   4 7 81 2 6 6 g g g        Solución        4 7 8 4 7 8 51 1 2 6 2 6 2 6 6 g g g g g g g                 Multiplica los siguientes monomios por polinomios PROYECTO Nº 5. 4 3 3 2 66 4 2 9 14 9 y z yz y z yz        Solución  4 3 3 2 6 4 3 4 3 2 4 6 5 2 7 3 5 5 6 4 6 4 2 9 2 2 9 2 14 9 14 9 6 8 18 7 9 y z yz y z yz y z yz y z y z y z yz y z y z y z                               
  2. 2. PROYECTO Nº 6.  2 7 2 7 4 0,6 1 5 36c d c d d    Solución      2 7 2 7 4 2 7 2 7 2 7 2 7 4 2 7 4 2 11 0,6 1 5 36 0,6 0,6 5 0,6 36 0,6 3 21,6 c d c d d c d c d c d c d d c d c c d               PROYECTO Nº 7.  3 4 1 2 1,5 6 30 6xm x x m     Solución        3 4 1 2 3 4 3 1 2 3 5 3 1 3 1,5 6 30 6 1,5 6 1,5 30 1,5 6 9 45 9 xm x x m xm x xm x m xm x m m xm                      PROYECTO Nº 8. 7 8 2 92 5 14 10 5 2 13 y y y y        Solución  7 8 2 9 7 8 7 2 7 9 15 5 2 2 5 14 2 5 2 2 14 10 10 5 2 13 5 2 5 5 13 28 4 65 y y y y y y y y y y y y y                               Multiplique polinomio por polinomio PROYECTO Nº 9.   3 7 3 3 2 3x y x xy   Solución           3 7 3 3 7 3 3 7 3 7 3 6 7 3 7 4 8 3 3 2 3 2 3 3 2 3 2 3 3 6 3 x y x xy x y x x y x y xy x xy x y x y x y x xy                 PROYECTO Nº 10.   2 2 3 2 3 2y x y x    Solución   2 2 4 2 2 2 2 2 4 2 2 3 2 3 2 3 2 3 9 6 2 6 4 4 9 4 y x y x y xy y xy x x y x y y x                  PROYECTO Nº 11.   2 1 3 4x x  Solución     2 2 1 3 4 6 4 2 3 4x x x x      PROYECTO Nº 12. 1 2 7 4 7 a a           Solución 2 21 2 1 1 1 97 7 7 2 2 4 7 4 14 4 14 a a a a a a a                 
  3. 3. Binomio al cuadrado: suma PROYECTO Nº 13.   2 3x  Solución   2 2 3 6 9x x x    PROYECTO Nº 14.   22 6 2m n Solución   22 2 2 4 6 2 36 24 4m n m mn n    PROYECTO Nº 15. 2 47 3 2 a x       Solución 2 4 2 4 87 49 3 7 3 3 2 4 a x a ax x          PROYECTO Nº 16. 2 2 97 0,04 9 m m n       Solución 2 2 9 4 11 18 27 49 0,04 0,0016 0.0622 9 81 m m n m m n m n          Binomio al cuadrado: resta PROYECTO Nº 17.   2 4a  Solución   2 2 4 8 16a a a    PROYECTO Nº 18.   22 6 7 8m z Solución   22 6 4 2 6 12 7 8 49 112 64m z m m z z    PROYECTO Nº 19. 2 2 49 5 4 p m       Solución 2 2 4 4 2 4 89 81 45 5 25 4 16 2 p m p p m m         
  4. 4. PROYECTO Nº 20.   2 7 2 3 2xm ay Solución   2 7 2 2 14 7 2 2 4 3 2 3 2 6 2xm ay x m m axy a y    Identidad de Legendre PROYECTO Nº 21.     2 2 2 2a a   Solución      2 2 2 2 2 2 2 4 2 8a a a a       PROYECTO Nº 22.     2 2 3 2 3 2   Solución       2 2 3 2 3 2 2 3 2 10      PROYECTO Nº 23. 2 2 1 1 4 4 xa xa               Solución 2 2 2 21 1 1 1 2 . 2 4 4 16 8 xa xa x a a x                         PROYECTO Nº 24. 2 2 1 1 4 4 m m               Solución   2 2 1 1 1 4 4 4 4 m m m m                       PROYECTO Nº 25.     2 2 6 11 6 11a b a b   Solución        2 2 6 11 6 11 4 6 11 4 66a b a b a b ab     PROYECTO Nº 26.     2 27 8 7 8 0.2 0.1 0.2 0.1x x x x   Solución        2 27 8 7 8 7 8 15 0.2 0.1 0.2 0.1 4 0.2 0.1 0.08x x x x x x x     Producto de dos binomios que tienen un término común. PROYECTO Nº 27.   2 2 8 9m m  Solución   2 2 4 2 8 9 17 72m m m m    
  5. 5. PROYECTO Nº 28.   2 4y y  Solución    2 2 4 2 8y y y y     PROYECTO Nº 29.   2 2 2 7 2 12K K  Solución   2 2 4 2 2 7 2 12 4 10 84K K K K     PROYECTO Nº 30.   4 4 2 8x x  Solución   4 4 8 4 2 8 6 16x x x x     PROYECTO Nº 31.   3 1 3 3m m  Solución    2 3 1 3 3 9 6 3m m m m     PROYECTO Nº 32.   2 2 2 6 2 8z z  Solución   2 2 4 2 2 6 2 8 4 28 48z z z z     Diferencia de cuadrados PROYECTO Nº 33.   2 2m m  Solución    2 2 2 4m m m    PROYECTO Nº 34.   3 2 3 2  Solución   3 2 3 2 3 2 1     PROYECTO Nº 35. 4 42 2 7 7 m m           Solución 4 42 2 4 7 7 49 m m m             PROYECTO Nº 36. 0,2 0,2 7 7 m m          Solución 2 0,2 0,2 0,04 7 7 49 m m m           
  6. 6. PROYECTO Nº 37.   3 3 6 6m m  Solución   3 3 6 6 6 36m m m    Binomio al cubo PROYECTO Nº 38.   3 1m  Solución   3 3 2 1 3 3 1m m m m     PROYECTO Nº 39. 37 3 2 2 m      Solución       3 2 37 7 7 73 2 3 3 3 3 213 3 7 14 2 2 3 2 3 2 2 2 2 2 3 4 3 2 2 2 4 8 m m m m m m m                                 PROYECTO Nº 40.   34 7 0,3 0,2m x Solución              3 3 2 2 34 7 4 4 7 4 7 7 12 7 8 21 0,3 0,2 0,3 3 0,3 0,2 3 0,3 0,2 0,2 0,027 0,054 0,036 0,008 m x m m x m x x m x m x          PROYECTO Nº 41.   32 4 4x z Solución              3 3 2 2 32 4 2 2 4 2 4 4 6 4 4 2 8 12 4 3 4 3 4 4 12 48 64 x z x x z x z z x x z x z z         

×