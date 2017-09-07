Practica14 sobre el bimestral solución tipeada

MATEMATICA PRÁCTICA CALIFICADA Nº 14 IIº AÑO DE SECUNDARIA “…..” __________________________________ III BIMESTRE FIRMA DEL...
PROYECTO Nº 5. Siendo: 131223   mnnmm ynxBymxA términos semejantes. Dar su suma. Solución 5 7 5 7 3 2 1 2 4 2 3 1 1...
PROYECTO Nº 10. Dada la función F: A  B. Hallar la suma de elementos de B: Solución 1 3 2 2a a     Suma de elementos...
Luego, los puntos son   1 ;0 , 2,0 3          PROYECTO Nº 15. Represente la gráfica de la parábola indicand...
Intersecciones con el eje X 2 3 2 5 0 3 5 1 x x x x        5 1;0 , ;0 3X            Intersecciones c...
PROYECTO Nº 21. Si: x = 3; y = 2 Hallar el valor de:  2 2 3 2 ( 5 3 ) 3( )x y z z y x x y       Solución     ...
PROYECTO Nº 26. Sea el polinomio: a 7 a 6 a 3 a 3 a 10 a 5 (x;y;z)P a x y z ax y z        Hallar el valor de “a”, ...
PROYECTO Nº 30. Dada la siguiente identidad: 2 Ax(x 1) Bx(x 2) C(x 1)(x 2) 5x x 4         Calcular “A.B.C” Soluci...
  1. 1. MATEMATICA PRÁCTICA CALIFICADA Nº 14 IIº AÑO DE SECUNDARIA “…..” __________________________________ III BIMESTRE FIRMA DEL PADRE O APODERADO 17 DE AGOSTO DE 2017 NOMBRE: ………………..……………………………… NOTA: Deberás escribir las respuestas con lapicero. PROYECTO Nº 1. Sabiendo que:   3 4 362 33 2125343  ByA Hallar el valor numérico de: A + B Solución      2 2 23 3 3 4 1236 36 3 343 125 7 5 12 144 2 2 2 8 144 8 152 A B A B                  PROYECTO Nº 2. Simplificar: cbaacb cba ba ab T    )()( )( Solución ( ) ( ) ( ) aba b c ac bc bc bc ab ab b c a a b c bc ab ab ac ab ac ac ab b a b a a a a T a b a b b b b                       PROYECTO Nº 3. Si el grado de “A” es 8 y el grado de “B” es 4, calcular el grado de: 7 32 .BA Solución    8 2 4 3 16 12 4 7 7     PROYECTO Nº 4. Indica el grado relativo de “y” en el polinomio homogéneo: mnnn yyxxyxP   5214 42),( 2 Solución   2 22 5 2 3 5 4 2 3 5 2 1 0 1 0 1 2 3 5 5 5 0 ( , ) 2 4 n n m n n n n n m m m P x y x x y y                         Luego, el GR(y) es 5 152Rpta: (a/b)abRpta: 4Rpta: 5Rpta:
  2. 2. PROYECTO Nº 5. Siendo: 131223   mnnmm ynxBymxA términos semejantes. Dar su suma. Solución 5 7 5 7 3 2 1 2 4 2 3 1 1 2 3 3 2 2 3 m n m n m n m n m n n n m A x y B x y                     Luego, 5 7 5A B x y  PROYECTO Nº 6. Dados los polinomios: 22 253)(595)( xxxQxxxP  . Calcule )(5)(2 xQxPE  Solución 2 2 2 ( ) 10 18 10 5 ( ) 15 25 10 7 25 P x x x Q x x x E x          PROYECTO Nº 7. Si : T = 2x2 – 10 / -3  x < 4; x  Z y N = {0; 1; 2; 3….} Indicar el dominio de la relación: R = (x; y)  T x N / y = 4 – 2x Solución            8, 2, 8, 10 0,1,2,3,... 2;8 , 8;20 , 10;24 T N R          Luego,  2; 8; 10Dom f     PROYECTO Nº 8. Hallar la suma de los elementos del dominio de la siguiente función: F = { (3;4), (2;1), (3; m–n), (2; m – 4n), (mn; n2 )} Solución          4 1 4 1 4 4 3 3 1 5 3;4 , 2;1 , 5;1 2;3;5 m n m n n n n n m F DomF                 La suma pedida es 10 PROYECTO Nº 9. ¿Cuál valor debe tomar “a” para que la relación mostrada: F =     7;1,32;1  aaa sea una función? Solución 2 3 7 5a a    5x5 y7Rpta: 7x+25Rpta: {-2;-8;-10}Rpta: 10Rpta: 5Rpta:
  3. 3. PROYECTO Nº 10. Dada la función F: A  B. Hallar la suma de elementos de B: Solución 1 3 2 2a a     Suma de elementos: 1 PROYECTO Nº 11. Hallar “x” en: 24099 2  xx Solución 1 9 . 81 9 240 9 . 80 240 9 3 2 x x x x x        PROYECTO Nº 12. Se tiene : P(x) = 3x + 2 Q(x) = 5x + 3 Se sabe que : P(x) + 2Q(x)  mx + n. Hallar: m + n Solución    2 3 2 10 6 13 8P x Q x x x x mx n         Luego, 13 8 21m n    PROYECTO Nº 13. Si: f(x) = 3x2 – 2 Hallar: 1 1 4 3 ( 1) (1) f f E f f               Solución 2 2 1 1 3 1 9 163 2 3 2 4 3 716 3 48 3 2 3 2 2 2 96 E                                  PROYECTO Nº 14. Determina las coordenadas del vértice y los puntos de corte con el eje x en la función cuadrática : f(x)= 3x2 -5x - 2 Solución Vértice   5 5 2 3 6 25 5 75 150 72 147 49 3 5 2 36 6 36 36 12 v v x y                         Luego, el vértice es 5 49 , 6 12       Puntos de corte con el eje X 2 3 5 2 0 3 1 2 x x x x      3 a a-1 1 3-2 A BF 1/2Rpta: 21Rpta: -7/96Rpta: 1Rpta:
  4. 4. Luego, los puntos son   1 ;0 , 2,0 3          PROYECTO Nº 15. Represente la gráfica de la parábola indicando su vértice, el dominio y rango y las intersecciones con los ejes x e y : f(x)=2x2 - 3x +1 Solución Vértice   2 3 3 2 2 4 3 3 9 9 9 1 2 3 1 1 1 4 4 8 4 8 8 v v x y                           Luego, el vértice es 3 1 ; 4 8       Tabulación x 2 2 3 1y x x   1 2 0 3 4 1 8  1 0 Intersecciones con el eje X 2 2 3 1 0 2 1 1 x x x x      1 3 ;0 , ;0 2 4X                  Intersecciones con el eje Y   0;1Y  PROYECTO Nº 16. Represente la gráfica de la parábola indicando su vértice, el dominio y rango y las intersecciones con los ejes x e y : g(x)=3x2 - 2x - 5 Solución Vértice   2 2 1 2 3 3 1 1 1 2 16 3 2 5 5 3 3 3 3 3 v v x y                        Luego, el vértice es 1 17 ; 3 3       Tabulación x 2 2 3 1y x x   1 0 1 3 17 3  5 3 0
  5. 5. Intersecciones con el eje X 2 3 2 5 0 3 5 1 x x x x        5 1;0 , ;0 3X            Intersecciones con el eje Y   0; 5Y   PROYECTO Nº 17. Halla a b c d e    , si R es una relación binaria de equivalencia                   4;4 , ; , ; , 4;5 , 5; , 5;6 , ; 2 , 6;4 , ;5R a a b b c e e d  Solución                     4;5 5;6 4,6 ;e 2 4 4;5 5;4 5; 4 5;6 6;5 d;5 6 5 6 25 R e e R c c R d a b a b c d e                        PROYECTO Nº 18. Dividir 32 53512 xx  Solución 6 3 6 62 43 6 2 2 5 12 5 3 5 4 4 5 5 x x x x x     PROYECTO Nº 19. Reducir 532 532  Solución 84 84 2 3 5 2 3 5 1 2. 3 52 3 5        PROYECTO Nº 20. Reducir la expresión: 444 48327512 xxxA  Solución 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 12 5 27 3 48 2 3 15 3 12 3 29 3 A x x x x x x x        Rpta: 1Rpta: 25 Rpta: Rpta:
  6. 6. PROYECTO Nº 21. Si: x = 3; y = 2 Hallar el valor de:  2 2 3 2 ( 5 3 ) 3( )x y z z y x x y       Solución             2 2 2 22 2 3 2 ( 5 3 ) 3( ) 2 3 2 5 3 3 3 2 3 2 2 2 3 4 2 3 3 2 4 2 10 x y z z y x x y x y z z y x x y x y y x y y                           PROYECTO Nº 22. Reducir:    z7y2x3y4xzy5x4yz9x8E  Solución              8 9 4 5 4 3 2 7 8 9 4 5 4 3 2 7 8 9 4 5 2 2 7 8 9 4 5 2 2 7 8 9 6 3 8 8 9 6 3 8 2 2 17 E x z y x y z x y x y z x z y x y z x y x y z x z y x y z y x z x z y x y z y x z x z y x y z x z y x y z x y z                                                            PROYECTO Nº 23. Hallar el valor numérico de la expresión: 3 1 1 1 121 2 2 2x y z z x y               para: x = 3; y = 4; z = - 2 Solución  2 2 3 3 3 11 51 1 1 11 25 15 11 25 15 55 121 6 8 4 11 11 2 3 4 2 3 4 2 3 4 2 2                                                  PROYECTO Nº 24. En el siguiente polinomio: a b 1 a 1 b a 2 b 2 a 3 b 1 (x;y)P x y x y x y x y          . En donde: (x) (P) (y)GR 10 GA 13 GR ?     Solución     3 10 7 . 4 13 2 2 4 a a G A P a b b GR y b               PROYECTO Nº 25. Del polinomio: 5 7 9 8 10 3 13 2 (x;y;z)P 4x y 6x z 9x y z 5x y    Calcular “GR(x) + GR(y) + GR(z) + GA[P]” Solución 13 7 8 17 45    10Rpta: 2x+2y-17zRpta: -55/2Rpta: 4Rpta: 45Rpta:
  7. 7. PROYECTO Nº 26. Sea el polinomio: a 7 a 6 a 3 a 3 a 10 a 5 (x;y;z)P a x y z ax y z        Hallar el valor de “a”, si su grado absoluto es 30. Solución  max 3 10,3 12 30 3 12 30 3 18 6 a a a a a          PROYECTO Nº 27. Halle “(a + b)(ab)”, sabiendo que: a 2b a b b 2b a a b 8 (x;y)P x y 15x y 2x y       Es un polinomio homogéneo. Solución 2 2 8 2 3 8 a b a b b b a a b a b a b a b                Tomando las dos primeras expresiones, 2 3 4 a b a b a b     Tomando ahora las dos últimas        2 3 3 8 7 3 8 4 2 2 5 4 20 20 8 160 a b a b b b b b a b ab b b b                PROYECTO Nº 28. En el polinomio homogéneo: a 3 a 1 b 2 b 8 (x;y)P ax abx y 2by       Determine la suma de sus coeficientes. Solución 3 1 2 8 3 1 2 1 2 8 3 3 3 8 0 5 a a b b a a b a b b b a b a                        Luego,   8 ; 5P x y x La suma pedida es 5 PROYECTO Nº 29. Si el siguiente polinomio:   4b a c 3a 9 a b 3 2 (x)P 3x x 6 x         , es completo y ordenado crecientemente. Calcular “a + b + c” Solución   3 9 0 3 3 1 1 2 4 2 4 1 7 1 6 10 a a a b b b a c b a c c c a b c                          160Rpta: 5Rpta: 6 Rpta: 10 Rpta:
  8. 8. PROYECTO Nº 30. Dada la siguiente identidad: 2 Ax(x 1) Bx(x 2) C(x 1)(x 2) 5x x 4         Calcular “A.B.C” Solución       2 2 2 2 2 2 2 3 2 5 4 2 3 2 5 4 2 4 2 2 5 2 6 1 4 6 2 9 . . 36 Ax Ax Bx Bx C x x x x A B C x A B C x C x x C C A B A B B B A A B C                                           PROYECTO Nº 31. El polinomio completo y ordenado: n 2 n 3 m 10 (x)F 8x 9x ... x       tiene 20 términos, halle “m + n” Solución 2 19 21 10 0 10 31 n n m m m n            PROYECTO Nº 32. Dados los polinomios: P(x) = 5x2 - 9x + 5 Q(x) = 3 + 5x - 2x2 Calcular E = 2P(x) + 5Q(x) Solución     2 2 2 10 18 10 5 15 25 10 2 5 7 25 P x x x Q x x x P Q x          PROYECTO Nº 33. Si: A = x + y ; B = -x –y C = x - y D = -x + y Hallar el valor de: -{(A - B) + (C - D)} Solución                  2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 4 4 A B x y x y x y C D x y x y x y A B C D x y x y x A B C D x                               36Rpta: 31Rpta: 7x+25 Rpta: -4x Rpta:

×