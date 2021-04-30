Administracion

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ELEMENTOS DE LA TEORIA DE ORGANIZACIÓN Y LA TEORIA GERENCIAL. Autor: Cesar Araque CI: 24.151.042
ADMINISTRACIÓN Este proceso implica la ejecución de acciones para dirigir los esfuerzos del colectivo en pro de los objeti...
Principios de la administración ╸ La administración es reconocida como el proceso o disciplina que ayuda a planificar, dir...
 División del trabajo. El hecho de que un empleado esté enfocado solo en un área, hace que este se especialice en temas e...
Elementos de la administración Adicionalmente a los principios, Fayol también hablo sobre los elementos más importantes en la gestión administrativa:
La gerencia es la acción, o el conjunto de empleados, que se encargan de dirigir , gestionar y coordinar una determinada empresa, organización o institución Gerencia
Tipos de gerencia Gerencia por objetivos Gerencia patrimonial Gerencia política
Funciones de la gerencia Organizar todo el trabajo del equipo. Planificar dicho trabajo. Controlar que el trabajo se ll...
Objetivos de la gerencia  Conseguir que se cumplan los objetivos.  Tener un equipo motivado y contento con su trabajo. ...
Importancia de la gerencia De la misma forma que en el punto anterior, dichos objetivos pueden repartirse entre los miembros que presente la gerencia de la empresa.
GERENTE El gerente es la persona que controla, dirige y coordina una determinada organización o, por otro lado, una parte de la misma.
Funciones de un gerente  Organizar todo el trabajo del equipo. Planificar dicho trabajo. Controlar que el trabajo se ll...
Capacidad de liderazgo Habilidades para resolver problemas Habilidades interpersonales Gestionar el cambio Desarrollo de habilidades
  1. 1. ELEMENTOS DE LA TEORIA DE ORGANIZACIÓN Y LA TEORIA GERENCIAL. Autor: Cesar Araque CI: 24.151.042
  2. 2. ADMINISTRACIÓN Este proceso implica la ejecución de acciones para dirigir los esfuerzos del colectivo en pro de los objetivos propuestos garantizando un uso racional y efectivo de los recursos disponibles, lo que incluye las competencias de sus miembros. La Administración es el proceso que se lleva a cabo para combinar los recursos materiales con los conocimientos y habilidades de los integrantes de la organización a fin de alcanzar los objetivos que dan sentido de existencia a la misma. 2
  3. 3. Principios de la administración ╸ La administración es reconocida como el proceso o disciplina que ayuda a planificar, dirigir, organizar y controlar las actividades para poder hacer un buen uso de los recursos y cumplir con los objetivos propuestos. 3
  4. 4.  División del trabajo. El hecho de que un empleado esté enfocado solo en un área, hace que este se especialice en temas específicos, y mejore sus habilidades continuamente  Autoridad. Es el derecho a dictar órdenes por parte de los líderes, reflejando la responsabilidad de sus funciones  Disciplina. Los empleados deben de obedecer, esto se dará siempre que la gerencia interponga su autoridad de manera correcta. 4
  5. 5. “Las citas se imprimen comúnmente como un medio de inspiración y para invocar pensamientos filosóficos del lector.” 5
  6. 6. 6 Elementos de la administración Adicionalmente a los principios, Fayol también hablo sobre los elementos más importantes en la gestión administrativa:
  7. 7. La gerencia es la acción, o el conjunto de empleados, que se encargan de dirigir , gestionar y coordinar una determinada empresa, organización o institución Gerencia 7
  8. 8. Tipos de gerencia 8 Gerencia por objetivos Gerencia patrimonial Gerencia política
  9. 9. Funciones de la gerencia Organizar todo el trabajo del equipo. Planificar dicho trabajo. Controlar que el trabajo se lleva a cabo. Dar seguimiento a dicho trabajo. Desarrollar programas para impulsar la productividad. Liderar al equipo humano. Responder ante el gerente principal. Encargarse de que se cumplan los objetivos. Motivar al equipo. 9
  10. 10. Objetivos de la gerencia  Conseguir que se cumplan los objetivos.  Tener un equipo motivado y contento con su trabajo.  Sacar el trabajo de forma excelente.  Cohesionar el equipo.  Conseguir un impulso de la productividad laboral.  Conseguir ser el líder del equipo.  Reducir los costes de la empresa progresivamente.  Incrementar la eficiencia y efectividad del equipo. 10
  11. 11. 11 Importancia de la gerencia De la misma forma que en el punto anterior, dichos objetivos pueden repartirse entre los miembros que presente la gerencia de la empresa.
  12. 12. 12 GERENTE El gerente es la persona que controla, dirige y coordina una determinada organización o, por otro lado, una parte de la misma.
  13. 13. Funciones de un gerente  Organizar todo el trabajo del equipo. Planificar dicho trabajo. Controlar que el trabajo se lleva a cabo. Dar seguimiento a dicho trabajo. Desarrollar programas para impulsar la productividad. Liderar al equipo humano. Responder ante el gerente principal. Encargarse de que se cumplan los objetivos. Motivar al equipo.
  14. 14. 14 Capacidad de liderazgo Habilidades para resolver problemas Habilidades interpersonales Gestionar el cambio Desarrollo de habilidades
  15. 15. THANKS ! Any questions? You can find me at @username & user@mail.me 15

