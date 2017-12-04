HuesoTemporal

FACULTAD DE ODONTOLOGÍA CIRUJANO DENTISTA ANATOMIA HUMANA I HUESO TEMPORAL LAURO FERNÁNDEZ CAÑEDO SECCIÓN 101 CERVANTES RO...
Temporales: • Articulan: malar (arcada cigomática), esfenoides (alas mayores), parietales, occipital y con maxilar inferio...
• Huesos formados de la soldadura de tres piezas: la escama, la roca y la porción mastoidea.
• Porción mastoidea (apófisis mastoides*, ranura digástrica*-músculo digástrico*)
• Apófisis mastoides: inserta cuatro músculos esternocleidomastoideo, esplenio, complexo menor, y el digástrico.
Apófisis cigomática: • Inserta músculo temporal y músculo masetero.
Escama o porción escamosa: • Inserción del músculo temporal. • Cavidad Glenoidea. • Conducto auditivo externo.
Porción petrosa: • Fosa de Gasser aloja un ganglio. • Nervio facial, intermediario de Wrinsberg, auditivo interno y la art...
Ganglio de Gasser: • Salen las tres ramas del trigémino, oftálmica, maxilar y mandibular, salen a través de la hendidura e...
• Orificio del conducto carotídeo. • Fosa yugular interna. • Apófisis estiloides.
Apófisis estiloides: • Inserta músculos: estilohiodeo, estilogloso y estilofaríngeo y dos ligamentos: estilomaxilar y esti...
• Agujero rasgado anterior. • Agujero rasgado posterior. lX, X, Xl pares craneales y la vena yugular interna.
Cavidades: • Conducto auditivo externo. • Caja del tímpano contiene los huesecillos del oído. • Pirámide- tendón del múscu...
Laberinto óseo: • Cavidades ahuecadas: vestíbulo, caracol y conductos semicirculares. • Vestíbulo: fondo del conducto audi...
Conductos vasculares: • Conducto carotídeo. • Conducto petromastoideo. • Acueducto del vestíbulo.
  1. 1. FACULTAD DE ODONTOLOGÍA CIRUJANO DENTISTA ANATOMIA HUMANA I HUESO TEMPORAL LAURO FERNÁNDEZ CAÑEDO SECCIÓN 101 CERVANTES ROMERO ALONDRA DEL CARMEN
  2. 2. Temporales: • Articulan: malar (arcada cigomática), esfenoides (alas mayores), parietales, occipital y con maxilar inferior (ATM)*.
  3. 3. • Huesos formados de la soldadura de tres piezas: la escama, la roca y la porción mastoidea.
  4. 4. • Porción mastoidea (apófisis mastoides*, ranura digástrica*-músculo digástrico*)
  5. 5. • Apófisis mastoides: inserta cuatro músculos esternocleidomastoideo, esplenio, complexo menor, y el digástrico.
  6. 6. Apófisis cigomática: • Inserta músculo temporal y músculo masetero.
  7. 7. Escama o porción escamosa: • Inserción del músculo temporal. • Cavidad Glenoidea. • Conducto auditivo externo.
  8. 8. • Conducto auditivo externo.
  9. 9. Porción petrosa: • Fosa de Gasser aloja un ganglio. • Nervio facial, intermediario de Wrinsberg, auditivo interno y la arteria auditiva interna.
  10. 10. Ganglio de Gasser: • Salen las tres ramas del trigémino, oftálmica, maxilar y mandibular, salen a través de la hendidura esfenoidal, agujero redondo mayor y agujero oval.
  11. 11. • Orificio del conducto carotídeo. • Fosa yugular interna. • Apófisis estiloides.
  12. 12. Apófisis estiloides: • Inserta músculos: estilohiodeo, estilogloso y estilofaríngeo y dos ligamentos: estilomaxilar y estilohiodeo. • Agujero estilomastoideo-nervio facial.
  13. 13. • Agujero rasgado anterior. • Agujero rasgado posterior. lX, X, Xl pares craneales y la vena yugular interna.
  14. 14. Cavidades: • Conducto auditivo externo. • Caja del tímpano contiene los huesecillos del oído. • Pirámide- tendón del músculo del estribo. • Antro y celdillas mastoideas. • Cuerda del tímpano. • Trompa de Eustaquio ósea-conducto-caja del tímpano-medio exterior.
  15. 15. Laberinto óseo: • Cavidades ahuecadas: vestíbulo, caracol y conductos semicirculares. • Vestíbulo: fondo del conducto auditivo interno. • Caracol: tubo óseo. • Conductos semicirculares: superior, posterior y externo.
  16. 16. Conductos vasculares: • Conducto carotídeo. • Conducto petromastoideo. • Acueducto del vestíbulo.

