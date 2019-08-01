Audiobooks Free The Jewels of Happiness

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  2. 2. The Jewels of Happiness Prose ­­ Poetry ­­ Music Sri Chinmoy's insightful words, elegant prose and deep wisdom form a tapestry of inspiration for people from all walks of life. This new edition is enriched by the music of Sri Chinmoy arranged and performed by artists from many nationalities. Sri Chinmoy was leader of the Peace Meditation at the United Nations for 37 years at the invitation of Secretary­General U Thant and founded a wide range of innovative, creative and grassroots initiatives. Each chapter is performed by an internationally acclaimed dignitary, athlete & artist. Preface and Introduction ­ Amb. Anwarul Chowdhury, Under­Secretary General and High Representative to the United Nations Peace ­ Archbishop Desmond Tutu, 1984 Nobel Peace Laureate Love ­ Addwitiya Roberta Flack, four­time Grammy award winning singer Joy ­ Narada Michael Walden, three­time Grammy award winning producer and renowned drummer Hope ­ Amb. Davidson Hepburn, President of the 35th Session of UNESCO's General Conference and long­time Ambassador of the Bahamas to the United Nations Wisdom ­ Prof. Charles Johnson, National Book Award winner and pioneering Buddhist scholar Patience ­ Cathy Oerter, US international track athlete and co­founder of 'Art of the Olympians' with her husband, Al Oerter, 4­time Olympic gold medallist Enthusiasm ­ Ashrita Furman, holder of the most Guinness world records in the world ­ currently 156 Power ­ Mahasamrat Bill Pearl, 5­time Mr. Universe and “Best Built Man of the 20th Century,” and Bhavatarini Judy Pearl, fitness and nutrition expert Simplicity ­ Purushottama Boris Grebenshikov, legendary Russian singer­songwriter Sincerity ­ Madhurima Judith Light, Emmy and Tony­award winning actress Humility ­ Prof. Shawn Wong, award­winning author and a pioneer of Asian­American studies Gratitude ­ Khaliah Ali, philanthropist, Emmy­award nominated talk show host and daughter of Muhammad Ali
