Hemorragia en el 2do Trimestre del Embarazo

HEMORRAGIA DE LA SEGUNDA MITAD DEL EMBARAZO Presenta: Carlos Cerna
Sangrado genital, mayor de 500 ml o que produce inestabilidad hemodinámica, que se presenta en la mujer embarazada después...
Epidemiologia: • 20 - 25% de todas las muertes perinatales • 6% de muertes maternas • 15-20% de todas las muertes perinata...
Factores de Riesgo: •Edad >35 años •Multíparas •Trastornos Hipertensivos del Embarazo •Antecedentes de Placenta Previa, DP...
Hemorragia por Placenta previa: Sangrado vaginal rutilante después de las 22 semanas de gestación que generalmente es indo...
Hemorragia por Placenta previa: Sintomas: 1. Sangrado vaginal rutilante después de las 22 semanas de gestación puede ser i...
Hemorragia por Placenta previa: HEMORRAGIA DE LA SEGUNDA MITAD DEL EMBARAZO
Hemorragia por Desprendimiento Prematuro Placenta Normo-Inserta (DPPNI): Sangrado vaginal después de las 22 semanas de ges...
Hemorragia por Desprendimiento Prematuro Placenta Normo-Inserta (DPPNI): Sintomas: 1. Sangrado trans vaginal después de la...
Hemorragia oculta Hay un derrame de sangre por detrás de la placenta pero sus márgenes todavía permanecen adheridos. La pl...
Ruptura uterina: Es la complicación, más grave de una prueba de trabajo de parto o después de una cesárea. Se define como ...
Ruptura uterina: Sintomas: 1. Cese de las contracciones uterinas en trabajo de parto 2. Sangrado Intra-abdominal o vaginal...
Vasa previa: Es una afección poco frecuente en la que los vasos fetales atraviesan las membranas amnióticas por encima del...
Vasa previa: HEMORRAGIA DE LA SEGUNDA MITAD DEL EMBARAZO
Acretismo Placentario: La placenta acreta es la implantación placentaria anormal. Las vellosidades coriales se insertan di...
Hemorragia por Amenaza de Parto Pretermino: Inicio de la actividad uterina después de las 20 y antes de las 37 semanas de ...
Hemorragia por Amenaza de Parto Pretermino: Tratamiento: Expectante • Tocolisis • Cesárea • Parto vaginal • Amniotomía • O...
Diagnostico diferencial: 1. Anamnesis 2. Examen Fisico y obstetrico dirigido 3. USG 4. Examenes de Laboratorio HEMORRAGIA ...
Manejo General 1. Pida ayuda 2. Realizar una evaluacion rapida del estado general 3. Si sospecha Shock, inicie tratamiento...
Manejo Especializado "DPPNI" 1. Evalue el grado de Desprendimiento Placentario 2. Evalue el estado de la coagulacion (Prue...
Manejo Especializado "Placenta Previa" 1. No realice tacto vaginal 2. Especuloscopia cuidadosa 3. Liquidos IV (1000ml SSN/...
Manejo Especializado "Rutura Uterina" 1. Reposicion de volumen liquidos y/o GRE 2. Cesarea cuanto sea posible 3. Se puede ...
CRITERIOS PARA EL ALTA 1. A las pacientes puérperas sin complicaciones dará alta a las 24 horas después de un parto vagina...
Gracias
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Hemorragia en el 2do Trimestre del Embarazo

15 views

Published on

Actualización Norma Materno Neonatal Honduras 2016

Published in: Health & Medicine
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
15
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Hemorragia en el 2do Trimestre del Embarazo

  1. 1. HEMORRAGIA DE LA SEGUNDA MITAD DEL EMBARAZO Presenta: Carlos Cerna
  2. 2. Sangrado genital, mayor de 500 ml o que produce inestabilidad hemodinámica, que se presenta en la mujer embarazada después de las 22 semanas de gestación. HEMORRAGIA DE LA SEGUNDA MITAD DEL EMBARAZO
  3. 3. Epidemiologia: • 20 - 25% de todas las muertes perinatales • 6% de muertes maternas • 15-20% de todas las muertes perinatales debido al riesgo de hipoxia en el DPPNI y de prematuridad en la placenta previa. HEMORRAGIA DE LA SEGUNDA MITAD DEL EMBARAZO
  4. 4. Factores de Riesgo: •Edad >35 años •Multíparas •Trastornos Hipertensivos del Embarazo •Antecedentes de Placenta Previa, DPPNI y rutura uterina •Sobredistencion uterina por gestacion multiple o polihidramnios •Trauma abdominal •Anomalias o tumores uterinos •Infecciones urinarias y vaginales HEMORRAGIA DE LA SEGUNDA MITAD DEL EMBARAZO
  5. 5. Hemorragia por Placenta previa: Sangrado vaginal rutilante después de las 22 semanas de gestación que generalmente es indoloro y se presenta sin actividad uterina, en una embarazada cuya placenta crece en la parte más baja del útero y cubre toda la abertura hacia el cuello uterino o una parte de ésta. HEMORRAGIA DE LA SEGUNDA MITAD DEL EMBARAZO
  6. 6. Hemorragia por Placenta previa: Sintomas: 1. Sangrado vaginal rutilante después de las 22 semanas de gestación puede ser indoloro y sin actividad uterina. 2. Dependiendo de la condición materna se puede presentar Sufrimiento fetal y Shock 3. Presentación fetal no está encajada en la pelvis por lo que no se palpa polo fetal en la parte inferior del útero. HEMORRAGIA DE LA SEGUNDA MITAD DEL EMBARAZO
  7. 7. Hemorragia por Placenta previa: HEMORRAGIA DE LA SEGUNDA MITAD DEL EMBARAZO
  8. 8. Hemorragia por Desprendimiento Prematuro Placenta Normo-Inserta (DPPNI): Sangrado vaginal después de las 22 semanas de gestación acompañado de dolor abdominal intermitente o constante. El sangrado puede no ser visible clínicamente y estar retenido en el útero, el cual puede estar hipertónico y doloroso, a causa de que la placenta se está desprendiendo del sitio de su inserción antes del nacimiento del feto. HEMORRAGIA DE LA SEGUNDA MITAD DEL EMBARAZO
  9. 9. Hemorragia por Desprendimiento Prematuro Placenta Normo-Inserta (DPPNI): Sintomas: 1. Sangrado trans vaginal después de las 22 semanas de gestación acompañado de dolor abdominal intermitente o constante. 2. Hasta en un 20% de los casos el sangrado puede no ser visible y estar retenido en el útero (Hemorragia oculta) 3. Puede haber Shock 4. El útero puede estar hipertónico y doloroso. 5. Puede haber disminución o ausencia de movimientos fetales, sufrimiento o muerte fetal HEMORRAGIA DE LA SEGUNDA MITAD DEL EMBARAZO
  10. 10. Hemorragia oculta Hay un derrame de sangre por detrás de la placenta pero sus márgenes todavía permanecen adheridos. La placenta esta por completo separada pero las membranas permanecen fijas a la pared del útero. La sangre entra a la cavidad amniótica después de romper las membranas. La cabeza del feto esta tan cerca del segmento uterino inferior que la sangre no puede pasar por dicho segmento.
  11. 11. Ruptura uterina: Es la complicación, más grave de una prueba de trabajo de parto o después de una cesárea. Se define como la completa separación del miometrio con o sin expulsión de las partes fetales en la cavidad uterina peritonea. HEMORRAGIA DE LA SEGUNDA MITAD DEL EMBARAZO
  12. 12. Ruptura uterina: Sintomas: 1. Cese de las contracciones uterinas en trabajo de parto 2. Sangrado Intra-abdominal o vaginal 3. Dolor abdominal severo 4. Shock 5. Distensión abdominal 6. Contorno uterino anormal 7. Abdomen irritable 8. Partes fetales fácilmente palpables 9. Sufrimiento fetal o ausencia de movimientos y latidos cardiacos fetales. HEMORRAGIA DE LA SEGUNDA MITAD DEL EMBARAZO
  13. 13. Vasa previa: Es una afección poco frecuente en la que los vasos fetales atraviesan las membranas amnióticas por encima del cuello del útero y por debajo de la presentación fetal. Se asocia con una mortalidad elevada debida a la exanguinación fetal producida por el desgarro de los vasos fetales al romperse las membranas amnióticas, especialmente en el tercer trimestre del embarazo y el momento del parto. HEMORRAGIA DE LA SEGUNDA MITAD DEL EMBARAZO
  14. 14. Vasa previa: HEMORRAGIA DE LA SEGUNDA MITAD DEL EMBARAZO
  15. 15. Acretismo Placentario: La placenta acreta es la implantación placentaria anormal. Las vellosidades coriales se insertan directamente en el miometrio en ausencia de decidua basal. HEMORRAGIA DE LA SEGUNDA MITAD DEL EMBARAZO
  16. 16. Hemorragia por Amenaza de Parto Pretermino: Inicio de la actividad uterina después de las 20 y antes de las 37 semanas de gestación. HEMORRAGIA DE LA SEGUNDA MITAD DEL EMBARAZO
  17. 17. Hemorragia por Amenaza de Parto Pretermino: Tratamiento: Expectante • Tocolisis • Cesárea • Parto vaginal • Amniotomía • Oxitocina HEMORRAGIA DE LA SEGUNDA MITAD DEL EMBARAZO
  18. 18. Diagnostico diferencial: 1. Anamnesis 2. Examen Fisico y obstetrico dirigido 3. USG 4. Examenes de Laboratorio HEMORRAGIA DE LA SEGUNDA MITAD DEL EMBARAZO
  19. 19. Manejo General 1. Pida ayuda 2. Realizar una evaluacion rapida del estado general 3. Si sospecha Shock, inicie tratamiento inmediato, canalice 2 vias, lactato Ringer/SSN 4. Tome muestras para examenes de laboratorio 5. Solicite de 2-4 unidades de GRE 6. Informe a la paciente y familiares sobre situacion medica 7. Para indicar terapia transfusional a una paciente embarazada con hemorragia en la segunda mitad del embarazo utilizara "protocolos descritos en la guia de hemorragia pospasto" HEMORRAGIA DE LA SEGUNDA MITAD DEL EMBARAZO
  20. 20. Manejo Especializado "DPPNI" 1. Evalue el grado de Desprendimiento Placentario 2. Evalue el estado de la coagulacion (Prueba del coagulo) 3. Si el sangrado es profuso, provoque el parto cuanto antes: - Cuello uterino dilatado totalmente + presentacion vertice (-3 o -4) = parto con forceps bajo - feto vivo + parto vaginal no inminente = Cesarea - feto muerto + no compromiso materno = Parto vaginal 4. Si el sangrado es de leve - moderado y madre no esta en peligro: - si FCF normal o ausente = RAM - Si T.P irregular = Conduzca segun norma Induccion/Conduccion - Si cuello uterino desfavorable = Cesarea - Si FCF <110LPM o >180LPM = Cesarea inmediata HEMORRAGIA DE LA SEGUNDA MITAD DEL EMBARAZO
  21. 21. Manejo Especializado "Placenta Previa" 1. No realice tacto vaginal 2. Especuloscopia cuidadosa 3. Liquidos IV (1000ml SSN/L. Ringer a 60 gotasX') 4. Si disponibilidad, realice USG, se confirma P.P. + Feto maduro = Cesarea 5. Evalue contidad de sangrado: - Si sangrado profuso y continuo = Cesarea - Si sangrado leve + feto vivo prematuro = manejo expectante HEMORRAGIA DE LA SEGUNDA MITAD DEL EMBARAZO
  22. 22. Manejo Especializado "Rutura Uterina" 1. Reposicion de volumen liquidos y/o GRE 2. Cesarea cuanto sea posible 3. Se puede reparar el utero? No, Histerectomia 4. Si IRA / CID = manejo especializado superior interdisiplinario HEMORRAGIA DE LA SEGUNDA MITAD DEL EMBARAZO
  23. 23. CRITERIOS PARA EL ALTA 1. A las pacientes puérperas sin complicaciones dará alta a las 24 horas después de un parto vaginal y a las 72 horas después de cesárea asegurando lo siguiente: 2. Hematológico de control y pruebas de función renal son normales 3. Brinde cita al establecimiento de salud antes de cumplir los siete días post parto 4. Indique hierro elemental 60 mg vía oral diario si la hemoglobina está entre 7.5 y 11 g/dl más ácido fólico 400 mcg vía oral por 6 meses 5. Brinde a la puérpera orientación y/o servicios de planificación familiar 6. Indique que permanezca en el hogar materno mientras se moviliza a su hogar (o si su hogar está muy distante) 7. Brindará orientación sobre los signos de peligro que puede presentar. HEMORRAGIA DE LA SEGUNDA MITAD DEL EMBARAZO
  24. 24. Gracias

×