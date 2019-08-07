[New Used] ~ Suspicious Minds ~

[Acquire_[eBook]] ~ Suspicious Minds ~

A mysterious lab. A sinister scientist. A secret history. If you think you know the truth behind Eleven?s mother, prepare to have your mind turned Upside Down in this thrilling prequel to the hit show Stranger Things.It?s the summer of 1969, and the shock of conflict reverberates through the youth of America, both at home and abroad. As a student at a quiet college campus in the heartland of Indiana, Terry Ives couldn?t be further from the front lines of Vietnam or the incendiary protests in Washington.But the world is changing, and Terry isn?t content to watch from the sidelines. When word gets around about an important government experiment in the small town of Hawkins, she signs on as a test subject for the project, codenamed MKUltra. Unmarked vans, a remote lab deep in the woods, mind-altering substances administered by tightlipped researchers . . . and a mystery the young and restless Terry is determined to uncover.But behind the walls of Hawkins National Laboratory?and the

Our library can be accessed from certain countries only, Please see if you are eligible to read or download by creating an account!

