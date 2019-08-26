Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
%XUQIUHHDXGLRERRNVGRZQORDGPRWLYDWLRQDO_%XUQDXGLRERRN >03@%XUQUHQWDXGLRERRN_>03@%XUQDXGLRERRNGRZQORDGV /,1.,13$*(72/,67(125...
%XUQ $VK-DFHDQG*DEHWKUHHRIWKHZHDOWKLHVWPRVWSRZHUIXOPHQLQWKHFRXQWU7KH¶UHDFFXVWRPHGWRJHW DQWKLQJWKHZDQW$QWKLQJDWDOO)RU$VKLW¶...
%XUQ
%XUQ
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Burn free audio books download motivational Burn audiobook

2 views

Published on

Burn free audio books download motivational Burn audiobook

Published in: Leadership & Management
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Burn free audio books download motivational Burn audiobook

  1. 1. %XUQIUHHDXGLRERRNVGRZQORDGPRWLYDWLRQDO_%XUQDXGLRERRN >03@%XUQUHQWDXGLRERRN_>03@%XUQDXGLRERRNGRZQORDGV /,1.,13$*(72/,67(125’2:1/2$’%22.
  2. 2. %XUQ $VK-DFHDQG*DEHWKUHHRIWKHZHDOWKLHVWPRVWSRZHUIXOPHQLQWKHFRXQWU7KH¶UHDFFXVWRPHGWRJHW DQWKLQJWKHZDQW$QWKLQJDWDOO)RU$VKLW¶VWKHZRPDQZKRFKDQJHVHYHUWKLQJKH¶VHYHUNQRZQDERX GRPLQDQFHDQGGHVLUH«:KHQLWFRPHVWRVH[$VK0F,QWUHKDVDOZDVH[SORUHGKLVZLOGHUVLGH†H[WUHPHDQ XQFRPSURPLVLQJ+HGHPDQGVFRQWURO$QGKHSUHIHUVZRPHQZKRZDQWLWOLNHWKDW(YHQWKHRQHVKH¶VVKDU KLVEHVWIULHQG-DFH%XW-DFHLVLQYROYHGZLWKDZRPDQKHKDVQRLQWHQWLRQRIVKDULQJ$QGQRZHYHQ*DEH VHWWOHGLQWRDUHODWLRQVKLSZLWKVRPHRQHZKRJLYHVKLPHYHUWKLQJKHQHHGVOHDYLQJ$VKIHHOLQJUHV XQIXOILOOHG7KHQ$VKPHHWV-RVLHZKRVHHPVLPPXQHWRKLVFKDUPVDQGKLVZHDOWK,QWULJXHGKHEHJLQVDU SXUVXLWGHWHUPLQHGVKHZRQ¶WEHWKHRQHZKRJRWDZD+HQHYHULPDJLQHGWKHRQHZRPDQWRWHOOKLPQRZR WKHRQOZRPDQZKR¶GHYHUGULYHKLPWRWKHHGJHRIGHVLUH
  3. 3. %XUQ
  4. 4. %XUQ

×