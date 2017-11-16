EL NEOLIBERALISMO
EL NEOLIBERALISMO Entre los años treinta y setenta, el modelo económico que se siguió en el mundo capitalista fue el keyne...
EL NEOLIBERALISMO Más resumido. El neoliberalismo defiende: • Las privatizaciones. Las empresas privadas funcionan mejor q...
EL NEOLIBERALISMO En un mercado libre según esta idea hay una competencia perfecta y no es necesaria la intervención del E...
EL NEOLIBERALISMO El Estado solo debe de intervenir para defender al mercado y las leyes que promueven la desregularizació...
EL NEOLIBERALISMO. UN POCO DE HISTORIA. En 1973 se produjo la crisis del petróleo. Hasta entonces el mundo occidental, apo...
EL NEOLIBERALISMO. UN POCO DE HISTORIA. En 1979 subió al poder en el Reino Unido Margaret Thatcher, dirigente del Partido ...
EL NEOLIBERALISMO. UN POCO DE HISTORIA. Buena parte del programa de transformación económica de Reino Unido por parte de T...
EL NEOLIBERALISMO. UN POCO DE HISTORIA. Una importante decisión de Thatcher fue la liberalización y desregularización de l...
EL NEOLIBERALISMO. UN POCO DE HISTORIA. Thatcher también consiguió desactivar el potente papel que tenían los sindicatos c...
EL NEOLIBERALISMO. UN POCO DE HISTORIA. Los éxitos de Thatcher a nivel macroeconómico se consiguieron a costa de grandes c...
EL NEOLIBERALISMO. UN POCO DE HISTORIA. Ronald Reagan ascendió al poder como presidente de los Estados Unidos en 1980, com...
EL NEOLIBERALISMO. UN POCO DE HISTORIA. Ronald Reagan aplicó en los Estados Unidos las siguientes medidas: -Ofertismo fisc...
EL NEOLIBERALISMO. UN POCO DE HISTORIA. Como resultado de sus políticas, la disminución de los gastos sociales acarreó un ...
EL NEOLIBERALISMO. UN POCO DE HISTORIA. Thatcher y Reagan pueden considerarse unos pioneros de lo que luego gobiernos de o...
EL NEOLIBERALISMO. UN POCO DE HISTORIA. A partir de los años noventa conceptos como control del gasto público, equilibrio ...
EL NEOLIBERALISMO. LA DOCTRINA DEL SHOCK. Pero cómo han tenido éxito estas ideas, cómo que la gente las ha adoptado sin ap...
El neoliberalismo

  23. 23. EL NEOLIBERALISMO. LA DOCTRINA DEL SHOCK. Pero cómo han tenido éxito estas ideas, cómo que la gente las ha adoptado sin apenas protestar? La periodista Naomi Klein habla de la doctrina del shock. Según ella el neoliberalismo ha tenido éxito no porque fuese popular, sino a través de impactos en la psicología social a partir de desastres (guerras, golpes de estado, catástrofes naturales…), lo que ha provocado que, ante la conmoción y confusión, se puedan hacer reformas impopulares.

×