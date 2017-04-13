LEGISLACIÓN EMPRESARIAL PROYECTO FINAL

UNIVERSIDAD INTERAMERICANA PARA EL DESARROLLO SEDE COZUMEL LICENCIATURA EN TECNOLOGÍA EDUCATIVA LEGISLACIÓN EMPRESARIAL (M...
1 ÍNDICE Objetivo………………………………………………… 2 Introducción…………………………………………… 2 Desarrollo……………………………………………… 3 Conclusiones……………………...
2 OBJETIVO Aplicar los conocimientos y habilidades que se obtuvieron durante el curso de Legislación laboral en la activid...
3 DESARROLLO La importancia de la existencia del hombre ha evolucionado en su inteligencia; y no sólo en la manera de pens...
4 que las personas tengan mejor servicios de educación, salud, mejor vivienda etc. Por lo que, el pueblo a cambio de su tr...
5 no sólo los estudiantes de derecho o abogados deben ser competentes en esta área; por lo que, todos los que contribuyen ...
6 En tanto las empresas, se establece las maneras en cómo se deberá llevar a cabo la contabilidad para presentar sus decla...
7 El código fiscal determina las contribuciones y obligaciones que se deben cumplir en relación con el impuesto federal en...
8 En el caso del hacer el uso de la palabra no indica que todo lo plasmado o informado sea verídico, sin embargo, eso depe...
9 CONCLUSIÓN La asignatura “Legislación Empresarial” me permitió conocer diversos conceptos nuevos en materia fiscal; así ...
10 CIBERGRAFÍA/BIBLIOGRAFÍA  Arrioja Vizcaíno A. (s.f.) Principios constitucionales en materia fiscal. IIJ UNAM. Consulta...
