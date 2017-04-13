“FILOSOFÍA DE LA EDUCACIÓN” NOMBRE DE LA OBRA: “MI EQUIVOCACIÓN SE TRANSFORMO EN EDUCACIÓN” LIC. CENTAURY ARELY CHIN CHAVEZ
Nombre de la Obra: “MI EQUIVOCACIÓN SE TRANSFORMO EN EDUCACIÓN” PRESENTACION El presente proyecto final ha sido elaborado ...
Objetivo general: La finalidad de la presente obra es comprender la importancia de la educación actual, el cual consiste e...
Introducción: Educar, es la razón de un profesor al afrontar su responsabilidad. La presente obra de teatro destaca la act...
Justificación: La presente obra pretende el reflexionar sobre la importancia de la educación actual, así como la problemát...
Marco teórico: ASPECTO ESCUELATRADICIONAL: (ENFOQUE PEDAGÓGICO) CONDUCTISMO: CONSTRUCTIVISMO: APRENDIZAJE SITUADO Y SIGNIF...
CONTENIDOS Aprender de memoria. Observación Auto aprendizaje, pensamiento reflexivo, crítico Autoaprendizaje EVALUACIÓN Ex...
Marco teórico: La escuela clásica o tradicional: Este tipo de educación aparece en el Siglo XVII y hace énfasis en la “for...
Marco teórico: Corrientes psicológicas que sustentan los modelos educativos: Conductismo: Esta teoría surge del psicólogo ...
Marco teórico Modelo por competencia centrado en el aprendizaje: Reforma Integral de la Educación Media Superior (RIEMS): ...
  1. 1. “FILOSOFÍA DE LA EDUCACIÓN” NOMBRE DE LA OBRA: “MI EQUIVOCACIÓN SE TRANSFORMO EN EDUCACIÓN” LIC. CENTAURY ARELY CHIN CHAVEZ
  2. 2. Nombre de la Obra: “MI EQUIVOCACIÓN SE TRANSFORMO EN EDUCACIÓN” PRESENTACION El presente proyecto final ha sido elaborado por los alumnos de la licenciatura en Educación de primer cuatrimestre en curso y tiene como finalidad el enriquecimiento de los cambios que han surgido en los métodos y estrategias de enseñanza en el mundo actual. Esta propuesta, pretende hacer una pequeña presentación en forma de síntesis resaltando el principio de la prehistoria; en donde se origina la educación del hombre que se encontraba limitada con el fin de cubrir sus necesidades básicas, para simultáneamente continuar en la educación tradicional, que erróneamente un profesor desea aplicar. El cual este método de enseñanza no le funciona con éxito en el sistema educativo actual. El descubrimiento que se llevara a cabo durante la aventura del profesor será llevar su filosofía de la educación aun análisis reflexivo de su comportamiento como rol docente enfocado a jóvenes adolescentes en busca de su identidad en el nivel de Educación Media Superior con actitudes de rebeldía. La transversalidad de la presente obra tiene una estrecha relación entre los módulos de Filosofía de la Educación y el módulo Psicología del desarrollo. La importancia de filosofar para la búsqueda de la verdad, será la motivación del profesor para mejorar sus métodos tradicionales a aprendizajes significativos. Así como la gran necesidad de realizar un análisis del desarrollo de los alumnos adolescentes para que el profesor los oriente a ser mejores seres pensantes de sus actitudes y valores.
  3. 3. Objetivo general: La finalidad de la presente obra es comprender la importancia de la educación actual, el cual consiste en educar y transformar a los estudiantes. De misma manera se reflexiona sobre la actividad profesional docente. El objetivo crítico a reflexionar es el quehacer docente mal enfocado que por resultado es la rutina de catedra, el cual genera un mal resultado y por consecuencia mala calidad en el proceso educativo de enseñanza-aprendizaje; que por ende, pierde carácter ante sus educandos. Por tal motivo se toma en cuenta el contexto actual y de misma forma el tener en cuenta; que el profesor trabaja en un mundo moderno de constante cambio, el cual ha cambiado profundamente con el correr de los años. Actualmente, la necesidad de los profesores y alumnos son diferentes. Los profesores necesitan prestarles más atención a los estudiantes y los estudiantes necesitan que el profesor los escuche y le dedique más tiempo a sus problemáticas personales. El rol y la tarea docente es cada vez más amplia y compleja. El análisis de la presente obra se interesa en ser competente en la tarea del docente, que conlleva a condicionamientos de afecto cognitivos para la transformaciones de cambios en los estudiantes, que permiten y estrechan la comunicación y la relación entre profesional docente y alumnos. La finalidad interesante es vivenciar como el profesor actúa como mediador de conocimientos siendo líder y cosechando líderes en el aula, desarrollando su vocación en el quehacer profesional docente. De esta manera se pretende mejorar la perspectiva de la calidad de la enseñanza, tomando en cuenta los 4 pilares hacia el quehacer docente: Aprender a aprender, Aprender a hacer, Aprender a ser y Aprender convivir y colaborar con los demás.
  4. 4. Introducción: Educar, es la razón de un profesor al afrontar su responsabilidad. La presente obra de teatro destaca la actitud y aventura de un profesor novato en el nivel de Educación Media Superior. De misma manera, la participación fundamental y de gran importancia de sus alumnos que construyen sus conocimientos y experiencias a través de la motivación, creatividad y entusiasmo de su profesor. La obra de teatro pretende tener un aprendizaje significativo respecto a la enseñanza actual centrada en el personaje principal “el estudiante”. El profesor pretende en sus alumnos rescatar los conocimientos, habilidades, actitudes y valores perdidos del mundo actual. Sin embargo, la actuación novata del rol docente, causará incertidumbre y desconfianza en los alumnos; puesto que el profesor se encuentra rodeado de una catedra llena de pensamientos de los profesores que formaron parte significativa del pasado como estudiante, del profesor. Lo cual dichos pensamientos le hacen actuar de forma rutinaria y aburrida logrando tener en su aula un descontrol de grupo. Desilusionado pero con sentimiento de lucha, el profesor desea ser capaz de querer lograr ganarse la confianza y cambiar las perspectivas de sus alumnos adolescentes. El profesor cambia su perspectiva de catedra con iniciativa, madurez, sensibilidad, flexibilidad y creatividad mediante el análisis de sus estudiantes, así como la reflexión del entorno de sus alumnos que causa la verdadera desconcentración de la importancia de querer educarse, de misma manera, el profesor busca la solución y el interés por el cual sus alumnos logran obtener su identidad y en formarse como estudiantes o personas de actitudes nuevas-autónomas, causando hacer que el educando actué cada vez más por sí mismo afrontándose en su realidad. El profesor actúa como acompañante de sus alumnos al haber vivido una experiencia significativa e interesante, haciendo cambio en las actitudes de sus alumnos y que al final viven y descubren sus propias experiencias logrando “el triunfo de la vida”. Uno de los puntos de mayor importancia en la presenta obra, es esencial sentir la importancia de las decisiones que cada individuo toma, para que sean verdaderamente personales y responsables de sus roles, así como afrontar las dificultades para colaborar de forma creativa y colaborativa a la educación que es predicar con el ejemplo.
  5. 5. Justificación: La presente obra pretende el reflexionar sobre la importancia de la educación actual, así como la problemática en la que como futuros formadores, orientadores o facilitadores podríamos enfrentar, sino tenemos el compromiso de actualizarnos y comprender los cambios y avances de la educación actual. El lugar donde llevaremos a cabo la presente obra será en el auditorio de la Universidad Interamericana del Desarrollo y va dirigido a maestros, personal administrativo del plantel así como a personas involucradas en el ámbito de la educación. Nuestra finalidad es romper con paradigmas tradicionales e implementar la motivación en la educación con el propósito de formar personas integras y con capacidad de autogestión, para que logren alcanzar sus metas.
  6. 6. Marco teórico: ASPECTO ESCUELATRADICIONAL: (ENFOQUE PEDAGÓGICO) CONDUCTISMO: CONSTRUCTIVISMO: APRENDIZAJE SITUADO Y SIGNIFICATIVO REFORMAINTEGRAL DE LA EDUCACIÓN MEDIASUPERIOR IDEAL EDUCATIVO Transmisión de conocimientos por parte del docente y recepción de parte del alumno. Evaluar la conducta de observación. Los alumnos construyen su aprendizaje o realidad. El alumno es el centro del proceso de aprendizaje y el docente sólo es el guía o mediador en el proceso. PAPEL DEL MAESTRO Métodos de enseñanza donde el docente expone, aplica examen y el alumno memoriza. El que tiene la iniciativa El maestro es un facilitador del proceso de construcción del conocimiento. Guía-mediador PAPEL DEL ALUMNO Repetir ejercicios lo cual el alumno memoriza. Pasivo, carece de creatividad Es el alumno activo con iniciativa se estimula por aprender. Capaz de desarrollar conocimientos, habilidades, destrezas de las competencias genéricas del Sistema Nacional de Bachillerato. MÉTODOS Y TÉCNICAS Aprendizaje mecánico donde el alumno adquiere sus conocimientos de forma receptiva. Es experimental Centrar más la importancia en el aprendizaje del alumno que en la enseñanza. Trabajar de manera colaborativa que ayude a pensar por cuenta propia y a pensar críticamente. RECURSOS DIDÁCTICOS Y MATERIALES EDUCATIVOS Lectura o textos de algún libro. Libros de texto Las TIC´S, de razonamiento, reflexión que despierte la creatividad. Las TIC´S, redes sociales- académicas Corrientes psicológicas que sustentan los modelos educativos Modelo por competencia centrado en el aprendizaje
  7. 7. CONTENIDOS Aprender de memoria. Observación Auto aprendizaje, pensamiento reflexivo, crítico Autoaprendizaje EVALUACIÓN Exámenes, cuestionarios. Exámenes escritos Competencias Rubricas DISCIPLINA El docente tiene la solución y los trabajos son individuales en su mayoría. El docente es el que hace su reflexión y de ahí surge una conducta positiva del alumno lo cual es pasivo el alumno y a la vez conformista. Libertad en la enseñanza centrada en el estudiante. Formación fundada en valores que permita desarrollar conocimientos, habilidades y actitudes para el manejo de información. RELACIÓN MAESTRO- ALUMNO El docente posee la posición de activo tiene la respuesta es el que posee los conocimientos y los alumnos los pasivos o receptores. El docente es práctico y el alumno observa. Tutor, guía, acompañante de su autoaprendizaje. Un ambiente de confianza
  8. 8. Marco teórico: La escuela clásica o tradicional: Este tipo de educación aparece en el Siglo XVII y hace énfasis en la “formación del carácter” de los estudiantes por medio del rigor de la disciplina. El método básico del aprendizaje es el academicista, verbalista, que dicta sus clases bajo un régimen de disciplina a unos estudiantes receptores. El aprendizaje es memorístico, repetitivo, la actitud de los estudiantes es pasiva y dependiente. No es capaz de emitir un juicio u opinión diferente a la del profesor. Los alumnos aprenden información y conceptos de memoria. El alumno es alejado de la interpretación. Un ejemplo de ello eran los colegios-internados de aquellos años que fueron una de las causas del éxito de los jesuitas. Estos internados tenían una finalidad: ofrecer a la juventud una vida metódica, lejos de las turbulencias y problemas de la época y de la edad. Snyders ha caracterizado de manera precisa el objetivo que el internado se proponía: «El papel del internado es el de instaurar un universo pedagógico que estará marcado por dos rasgos esenciales: separación del mundo y vigilancia constante del alumno en el interior de este recinto» La vida externa es considerada peligrosa, es temida como fuente de tentaciones; los jóvenes que están en el internado son débiles, y sienten atracción por el mal. Es necesario, por tanto, no sólo aislar la vida del internado de la del mundo, sino también vigilar constantemente al alumno para que no sucumba a sus deseos y apetencias naturales. Autores: Herbart, Jean-Frédéric, Comenius y Wundt.
  9. 9. Marco teórico: Corrientes psicológicas que sustentan los modelos educativos: Conductismo: Esta teoría surge del psicólogo John Broadus Watson, considerada como la filosofía de la ciencia de la conducta. Desde el punto de vista enfocado a la educación conductismo, es el método que se fundamenta en el estudio de experiencias internas y que da lugar al proceso de desarrollo de manera repetitiva. Los creadores de este modelo utilizando para el proceso de enseñanza aprendizaje, consideran que el aprendizaje provoca un cambio perdurable en la conducta, y lo definen como estímulo-respuesta. Y en donde el conocimiento se divide en tareas que el alumno debe superar para continuar con el siguiente. Autores: J. Watson, Pavlov, Skinner. Constructivismo: Es un enfoque epistemológico, basándose en la relación o interacción que se establece entre el objeto de conocimiento y el sujeto que aprende, es decir, la relación objeto-sujeto, para otros se trata de una nueva forma de conceptualizar el conocimiento (aprendizaje). El constructivismo se basa en una serie de perspectivas filosóficas. Por lo tanto, es un proceso de construcción y reconstrucción cognoscitiva llevada a cabo por los individuos que tratan de entender los procesos, objetos y fenómenos del mundo que los rodea. El conocimiento es construido, no transmitido. Las experiencias deben ser interpretadas y procesadas por cada individuo. El conocimiento previo tiene impacto en el aprendizaje. El carácter activo de la construcción y reconstrucción de nuevos conocimientos sobre las bases de las concepciones previas y creencias de los educandos. Determinadas teorías sobre el movimiento científico como por ejemplo las de Kuhn. La epistemología genética de J. Piaget El enfoque histórico cultural de L. Vygotsky El aprendizaje significativo de D. Ausubel
  10. 10. Marco teórico Modelo por competencia centrado en el aprendizaje: Reforma Integral de la Educación Media Superior (RIEMS): Con la intención de hacer frente a esta situación y atender los requerimientos de una sociedad en constante transformación, la Secretaria de Educación Pública a través de la Subsecretaría de Educación Media Superior –SEMS- impulsa la Reforma Integral de la Educación Media Superior –RIEMS- desde el año 2008. Para la RIEMS, es la práctica docente donde recae la mayor concreción de los objetivos fundamentales de la Reforma, ya que el trabajo docente es el que va a permitir que los estudiantes desarrollen las competencias que expresan el Perfil de Egreso de la EMS. es que la práctica docente contribuya exitosamente a la implementación de la reforma, pero también, en la RIEMS, se señalan una serie de acciones que son indispensables para lograr tal propósito:  Acciones globales de actualización y formación que se refuercen en el nivel de cada institución y escuela.  Promover un cambio gradual en la orientación de la enseñanza, donde el docente deja de ser transmisor de información para convertirse en facilitador de los procesos de aprendizaje de los alumnos.

