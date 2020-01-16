[POPULAR]Deduct It!: Lower Your Small Business Taxes

Small business owners are entitled to lots of tax deductions which can save them lots of money-if they take advantage of these deductions. There are also key tax advantages related to business entity choice, such as LLC versus C Corporation under the new tax laws. This book explains everything small business owners need to know to make sure they understand the best business entity choice for them and all the deductions they are entitled to take. Deduct It! is organized into practical, easy-to-understand categories of the most commonly-used business deductions. It includes lots of interesting and relevant examples so readers can see how the deductions work and the context they come up in.

